Mod Mania set for this weekend at Tri-City Speedway!

Pontoon Beach, IL (September 26th, 2017) One of the biggest weekends for UMP DIRTcar Modifieds gets ready to hit the track this weekend at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. Some of the best UMP DIRTcar Modified drivers in the country will be on hand to battle it out over three days. There is no pre-entry for this event, but some of the drivers expected include Mike Harrison, Michael Long, Kenny Wallace, Nick Hoffman, Ray Walsh, Rick Conoyer, Jeff Leka, Trent Young, Danny Schwartz, Brent Mullins, Tait Davenport, Rick Stevenson, Josh Harris, Will Krup along with a lot of other very talented Modified drivers. May very well have a couple of Late Model drivers pulling double duty like years past such as Bobby Pierce and Shannon Babb.

The 13th Annual Summit Racing Equipment & A ONE Towing Modified Mania has grown over the past years with this years Purse and Contingencies reaching over $115,000 with a full purse and full program each day.

This year’s event adds 2 more starting positions to the “A” main each night for the Modifieds with now 26th starters taking the green.

Payout of the 3 days is one of the Highest ever for Modifieds

UMP Modifieds …..Thursday $3,000…Friday $4,000…Saturday $5,000 ($300 to start each day).

UMP Late Models …Thursday $2,000..Friday $2,500…Saturday $3,000

Group qualifying each day for both classes

Modified Fast Time Award each night $500 presented by Mullins Race Engines

UMP Nationals Points awarded each night.

BSB Chassis Seminar – Friday, Sept 29th @ 1:00

Tire Rules:

UMP MODIFIED:

Hoosier E-Mod 26.5 or 27.5/ M-30S & M-60 ONLY

ONLY Siping will be Allowed on the M-60!

NO GROOVING ON ANY TIRE @ ANYTIME!!

LATE MODEL

LF, LR & RF – Hoosier L/M20 or L/M40

RR Tire Rule: Hoosier L/M40 ONLY!

(Grooving & Siping is allowed)

PPV by RacinDirt.com– For the first time ever, Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL will go LIVE for the running of the “Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania Dirt Nationals.” Held Thursday, September 28, through Saturday, September 30, this can’t miss event is one of the largest Modified events in the country.

Boasting a nightly winner’s payout of $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000 respectively, a huge field is anticipated for this 13th annual event. To further add to the weekend, UMP Late Models will also race each night for $2,000, $2,500 and $3,000.

“We couldn’t be happier to make this announcement,” commented RacinDirt.com’s Trenton Berry. “This is an event we’ve followed from a far the past several seasons. Scheduling had never worked out for us previously, so to say we’re excited to finally be able to broadcast this live, is an understatement. The Gundaker’s are extremely good promoters and they frequently fill the grandstands at Tri-City. It’ll be a banner weekend for our site. We’re also excited to showcase their awesome track to a nationwide audience!”

Each night 26 competitors will qualify for the Modified feature event, up two spots from previous season. DIRTcar National Points will also be on the line.

Ticket Prices & Gate Times

General Admission opens each day at 5:30.

Adult Admission Thur $20/Fri $22/Sat $25

Kids 12 & Under FREE each day

Pit Gates open each day at 3:00.

Pit Pass $35 each day w/ Kids Pit Pass (12 & Under) $15

Hotel Discount

Host Hotel (Mention Tri City Speedway for Discount)

Best Western Plus

2 miles from the track Exit 6 – Route 11

618-512-1314

$75/room plus tax

The event is made possible by Summit Racing Equipment, A-One Towing,

Mullins Race Engines, Impressive Race Cars, Fast Shafts, McKay NAPA Auto Parts and

BSB Manufacturing.

Special Thanks to additional sponsors for making the 13th Annual Summit Modified Mania one of the biggest ever Keyser Manufacturing, Hoosier Tire, PEM, Wehr’s Manufacturing, Jerovets Motorsports Shock Service, PEM Racing Gears and Drive Train, Landrum Spring, Performance Bodies, Outpace, Flying A Motorsports,

High Caliber Graphics.

FREE Camping (No Hookups)

FREE Parking

Bon Fires Allowed (Please keep contained)

Tri City Speedway

5100 Nameoki Rd

Granite City, IL 62040

Track: 618-931-7836

Promoter: Kevin Gundaker 636-795-0052/Tammy 636-448-9111

email: tricityspeedway@msn.com