Macon IL Speedway Down To One Last Night This Coming Saturday

(Macon, IL) The engines will roar and the competition will be fierce, one last time in 2017, at Macon Speedway. It’s BRANDT Season Championship “Racing For The Cup” presented by Decatur Memorial Hospital, this coming Saturday, September 30. Season and track championships will be decided and fans will have numerous chances to win prizes, as the track gives back to its fans on the final night of the season.

The tightest point battle, entering the night, is in the UMP Sportsman class. Monticello, IL driver, Timmy Dick, holds a six point lead on Danny Smith, which comes out to only three positions. If Smith finishes three spots ahead of Dick on Saturday and they end in a tie, the tiebreaker goes to who has the most wins. They currently each have two. If that doesn’t break the tie, 2nd place finishes could. Smith currently has the advantage in that category with one. When it comes to feature wins, Springfield, IL area veteran, Dennis Vander Meersch is the one to watch, as he has won in back-to-back weeks.

The UMP B-Mod division points are still in doubt, as well. The difference between point leader, Tim Hancock and second place point man, Cody Stillwell, is 18 points. That’s a matter of nine feature positions. To take the championship from Hancock, Stillwell would need to finish 10 positions ahead of him in the feature, since Hancock holds the tiebreaker with 13 wins. Hancock has been rolling, winning eight features in-a-row at the 1/5-mile. Saturday’s B-Mod feature winner will receive a prize pack from Richmond Gear, that includes a $200 product certificate, t-shirt, hat, pens, decals, and more.

One that is still up for grabs but is a longshot is the Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modified championship. Last year’s champion, Curt Rhodes, of Taylorville, IL, holds a 36 point lead over Mason City, IL’s Austin Lynn. Lynn would need some bad luck for Rhodes plus a full 20 car field to have a chance to take the championship away, as he would need to finish 19 positions ahead of him for the championship. The two have both had outstanding seasons but Rhodes has three wins and a second place finish in his last seven starts, enough to keep a comfortable lead. Saturday’s Modified feature winner will receive a prize pack from Richmond Gear, that includes a $200 product certificate, t-shirt, hat, pens, decals, and more.

In the UMP Street Stock class, it’s been a yearlong battle between Brian Dasenbrock, of Decatur, IL, and Shawn Ziemer, of Boody, IL. Ziemer picked up a win earlier this season and was looking like the championship favorite. However, consistency by Dasenbrock over the second half of the year, including a stout second place finish this past Saturday night has given him a 54 point lead. If Dasenbrock shows up on Saturday night, he will clinch this year’s championship, the first of his career.

The scenario is very similar to the Street Stocks, in the UMP Pro Late Model class. New Berlin, IL driver Tommy Sheppard, Jr. leads the standings by 58. If Sheppard is on the property with his racecar on Saturday night, he will clinch this year’s championship. Jake Little, the Lincoln Speedway and Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model champion, will likely come up just a little short of the Macon championship, after missing a couple nights this season. For Sheppard, he came up just short in a Macon point battle in 2015, which means this would be his first career championship.

The only champion that is already declared is in the UMP Hornet class. Decatur, IL driver, Dustin Reed, who has used a number of different cars to accumulate his points, has clinched the championship, leading by 102, entering the final night. Reed is followed by Cook Crawford, from Lincoln, IL, who also finished second in the Lincoln Speedway points this season.

In addition to six divisions of racing, Spectator Drags will be held at intermission. Spectator drags are an event where fans, crew members, or even drivers take their street legal vehicle onto the track and race one lap against one other competitors. Whoever wins, advances to the next round. There is no cost to compete. Those who want to participate can contact the track to sign up.

Throughout the evening, numerous giveaways will take place as it’s also “Give Back To Fans Night”. The prize list is turning out to be huge, with donations from Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy, Pop’s Place, Neal Tire & Auto, Donnelly’s CarQuest, Whit’s End 51, The Bullet Trap, Fisher’s Auto Repair II, ATI Fleet Services, Ok’s Transmission, Coziahr Harley Davidson, O’Charley’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, Mathes Therapeutic Massage, Macon Speedway, All About Eyes, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, & more. It will all start when fans enter the gates, as the first 500 will receive free apps from the Texas Roadhouse.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, drivers meeting at 5:45, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

UMP Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 938 0

2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 880 58

3 52R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 854 84

4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 762 176

5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 750 188

6 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 502 436

7 84 Myles Moos Lincoln IL 432 506

8 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 394 544

9 24 Matt Taylor Springfield IL 370 568

10 84 Jeff Ray Springfield IL 354 584

Billingsley Elite Wash UMP Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 1046 0

2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 1010 36

3 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 758 288

4 14C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 730 316

5 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 606 440

6 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 554 492

7 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 496 550

8 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 480 566

9 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 396 650

10 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 382 664

UMP B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 1000 0

2 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 982 18

3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 848 152

4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 800 200

5 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 708 292

6 11 Amanda Adams Shelbyville IL 684 316

7 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 580 420

8 66 Roy Magee Springfield IL 516 484

9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 458 542

10 313 Jordan Warren Medora IL 398 602

UMP Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 542 0

2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 536 6

3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 494 48

4 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 458 84

5 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 408 134

6 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 384 158

7 56 Brandon Pralle Ashkum IL 354 188

8 44 Bill Berghaus Chapin IL 312 230

9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 290 252

10 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 276 266

UMP Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 1082 0

2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 1028 54

3 55S Jason Scrimpsher Decatur IL 898 184

4 28L Garrett Lewis Decatur IL 716 366

5 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 706 376

6 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 666 416

7 1 Fredie Thomas Macon IL 606 476

8 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 546 536

9 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 538 544

10 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 464 618

UMP Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 1R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 998 0

2 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 896 102

3 63 Paul Peters Pana IL 702 296

4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 682 316

5 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 620 378

6 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 596 402

7 40 Adam Webb Decatur IL 494 504

8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 482 516

9 13 Brady Reed Decatur IL 412 586

10 01 Fred Reed Decatur IL 334 664