Kyle Strickler wins Wednesday’s prelim for the Race for Hope 74 at Batesville Speedway

Kyle Strickler – Jason Brickey Photo

September 27th, 2017
Feature:
1. Kyle Strickler
2. Terry Phillips
3. Jeff Taylor
4. Wendell Wallace
5. Steven Bowers, Jr.
6. Cade Dillard
7. Chris Abelson
8. Jason Beaulieu
9. Marcus Yarie
10. Regan Tafoya
11. Ken Schrader
12. Tyler Droste
13. Jon Sheets
14. Chad Anderson
15. Cody Laney
16. Timothy Culp
17. Brandon Smith
18. Tyler Stevens
19. Mikey Bell
20. Justin Jurgens
21. Jordon Grabouski
22. Ryan Gilmore
23. JT Goodson
24. Gavin Landers
25. Scott Drake
26. Justin Kay
27. Myron Deyoung
28. Travis Dickson
29. Kris Lloyd
30. Randy Weaver

