Chris Madden suspended from DIRTcar & WoO for illegal tires at World 100!

CONCORD, N.C. — Sept. 28, 2017 — World Racing Group has announced penalties in DIRTcar Racing. Per the Series rulebooks and the integrity of the sport, such infractions shall be announced. Members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision as provided in Section 12 of the General Rules and Specifications.

DIRTcar Racing Late Model Penalty:

Chris Madden, driver of the No. 44 DIRTcar Racing Late Model has violated Section 11.0, 11.1-A, N; 15.11-G of the 2017 DIRTcar Racing Rule Book while competing at Eldora Speedway during the World 100 weekend.

11.0 Penalties, Fine Schedules and Protests

11.1 Penalties and Fine Schedules

A.) All fines may be collected from prize money on the day of the infraction. If the competitor has not won appropriate money, the fine must be paid in full before the car and/or driver participates in another DIRTcar sanctioned event.

N.) Any member that attempts and/or is found to be using tires that are found to be illegal in any manner will be suspect to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by DIRTcar Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials. The minimum penalty for any (chemically) altered tire will be as follows: disqualification from the event, and/or a fine up to 1,000 championship or track points, loss of all earned purse and/or reward money from the event, a fine equal to and/or more than the purse money rewarded for the event and/or a minimum suspension of 1 month (minimum or 4 races) up to six (6) months in duration.

15.11 Tires

G.) Chemical alterations, vulcanizing, tire softening, defacing and/or altering the face of the tire lettering and/or tire stamping will not be permitted. Chemicals or tire softening is not permitted at any time. Tires may be inspected at any time. Any violation with any tire presented for competition may result in immediate disqualification from the events and/or other penalties including but not limited to loss of money, fine, loss of points and/or suspension.

Penalty / Fine:

a) Disqualification from the event, including loss of all purse money and championship points earned in the event(s). (Purse money total $12,600)

b) $1,690 tire analysis fees.

c) A fine of $1,000. Total including loss of money, fine and tire analysis of $15,325. Purse monies are held, please remit $2,690

d) A loss of 1,000 DIRTcar Late Model Championship points for the 2017 season.

e) A suspension from all sanctioned DIRTcar Late Model events, including World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models Series, for thirty (30) consecutive days (September 10, 2017 through October 10, 2017).

f) Placed on probation following the conclusion of the suspension for the remainder of the 2017 racing season (technical in nature).

g) Any subsequent violations may result in a higher fine schedule and/or additional loss of points and/or suspension (including indefinite) and/or parking of the team.