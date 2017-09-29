Mike Harrison scores Mod Mania win at Tri-City Speedway!

Tri City Speedway
Race Results for 9/28/2017
UMP Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
3 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
4 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
5 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
6 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
7 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
8 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
9 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
10 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
11 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
12 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
13 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
14 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
15 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
16 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
17 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
18 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
19 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
20 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
21 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
22 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
23 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
24 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
25 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
26 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
2 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
3 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
4 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
5 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
6 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
7 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
8 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
9 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
10 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
11 3JL Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL
12 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
13 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
14 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
15 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
16 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
17 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
18 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
19 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
20 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
2 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
3 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
4 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
5 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
6 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
7 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
8 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
9 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
10 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
11 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
12 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
13 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
14 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
15 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
16 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
17 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
18 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
19 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
20 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
UMP Modifieds – C-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 12L Michael Lee Paris, TN
2 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
3 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
4 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
5 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
6 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
7 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
8 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
9 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
10 61 Chris Osborne East Peoria, IL
11 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
12 85G Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO
13 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
14 25G Len Garson Pocahontas, IL
15 117S Derek Shipman Bismarck, MO
16 25W Allen Wiesser ,
UMP Modifieds – Heat 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
2 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
3 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
4 3JL Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL
5 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
6 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
7 61 Chris Osborne East Peoria, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
2 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
3 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
4 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
5 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
6 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
7 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 3
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
3 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
4 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
5 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
6 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
7 25G Len Garson Pocahontas, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 4
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
2 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
3 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
4 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
5 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
6 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
7 117S Derek Shipman Bismarck, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 5
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
2 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
3 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
4 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
5 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
6 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
7 25W Allen Wiesser ,
UMP Modifieds – Heat 6
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
2 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
3 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
4 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
5 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
6 85G Joe Giesler St. Mary, MO
7 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 7
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
2 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
3 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
4 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
5 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
6 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
7 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
UMP Modifieds – Heat 8
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
2 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
3 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
4 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
5 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
6 12L Michael Lee Paris, TN
7 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO