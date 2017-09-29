Millican, Hight, Anderson, and Hines Capture Top Spots at Gateway Raceway Park

Clay Millican broke a national record with the fastest ET ever recorded in NHRA racing history. Robert Hight dominated both Friday sessions to capture the Funny Car #1 qualifier Friday at the 6th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park. Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also top qualifiers.
Top Fuel
Top Fuel drivers benefited greatly by track and weather conditions as driver after driver broke track record after track record and culminated at the last run with Clay Millican national record. Millican’s ET was 3.631 / 330.30 MPH.
“That run is 100-percent is David Grubnick doing his thing,” Millican said. “He is the baddest dude out here right now and I don’t think anybody can argue that. He does it his way, there’s no shared information and it’s done with group of young guys. That’s Doug Stringer’s car that I get to go out and stomp on that loud pedal in.”
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Clay Millican
|3.631
|330.39
|2
|Tony Schumacher
|3.680
|327.66
|3
|Doug Kalitta
|3.681
|331.85
|4
|Leah Pritchett
|3.697
|329.83
|5
|Brittany Force
|3.714
|329.58
|6
|Richie Crampton
|3.714
|326.87
|7
|Steve Torrence
|3.721
|325.37
|8
|Dom Lagana
|3.729
|323.35
|9
|Terry McMillen
|3.749
|321.27
|10
|Antron Brown
|3.759
|325.45
|11
|Pat Dakin
|3.768
|321.96
|12
|Shawn Langdon
|3.768
|277.32
|13
|Scott Palmer
|3.785
|320.97
|14
|Troy Buff
|3.857
|306.95
|15
|Terry Haddock
|3.993
|248.43
|16
|Luigi Novelli
|4.263
|207.24
|17
|Kyle Wurtzel
|4.563
|169.17
|18
|Ashley Sanford
|4.740
|155.90
|19
|Chris Karamesines
|5.533
|118.60
Funny Car
Robert Hight racing for John Force on the AAA sponsored Camaro won both sessions on the day and ended as the top qualifier and gained three bonus points. Hight’s ET of 3.830 was a track record flying 338.60 MPH down the track.
“Three more points in big schemes of things is the most important part,” said High as he works to catch season parts leader Ron Capps.
Just moments before Hight’s run, John Force, High’s car owner, thought he broke the Gateway track records with a 3.838 ET / 333.91 mph run. But it did not hold
Jim Wilkerson from Springfield Illinois who calls Gateway his home track had an eventful night run. His car caught fire halfway down the track. He safely got out of the car and lifted up the body minimize the fire.
“We will work hard tonight to put it back together tonight,” said Wilkerson.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Robert Hight
|3.830
|333.91
|2
|John Force
|3.832
|334.65
|3
|Ron Capps
|3.849
|332.51
|4
|Alexis Dejoria
|3.863
|333.16
|5
|Jack Beckman
|3.873
|331.77
|6
|Courtney Force
|3.877
|329.50
|7
|Jonnie Lindberg
|3.885
|327.74
|8
|Tommy Johnson Jr
|3.897
|325.30
|9
|J.R. Todd
|3.907
|329.34
|10
|Del Worsham
|3.910
|327.27
|11
|Tim Wilkerson
|3.923
|325.37
|12
|Matt Hagan
|3.930
|327.19
|13
|Cruz Pedregon
|3.978
|323.27
|14
|Brian Stewart
|4.014
|285.11
|15
|Jim Campbell
|4.053
|313.73
|16
|Jeff Diehl
|4.153
|306.26
|17
|Dale Creasy
|4.623
|184.07
|18
|Bob Bode
|9.029
|90.03
Pro Stock
Greg Anderson had the best run of the day with a 6.525 ET / 211.03 MPH and captured top qualifier. He chased Bo Butner 1st round leader from the top spot. Jason Line and Drew Skillman both had better runs in the second pass and jumped ahead of Butner who ended up in 4th with his afternoon run.
Anderson raved about the track and weather conditions that make for great runs.
“The conditions, weather and atmosphere didn’t change that much between the first run and second run,” Anderson stated. “These are fun times. Stage with a smile and hope for a great ET”
Jason Line, Anderson’s teammate, is in second position with a run of 6.553 at 211.66.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Greg Anderson
|6.525
|211.03
|2
|Jason Line
|6.533
|211.66
|3
|Drew Skillman
|6.535
|211.56
|4
|Bo Butner
|6.542
|210.70
|5
|Chris McGaha
|6.548
|211.03
|6
|Erica Enders
|6.550
|210.83
|7
|Tanner Gray
|6.553
|210.34
|8
|Allen Johnson
|6.575
|209.39
|9
|Deric Kramer
|6.591
|208.49
|10
|Larry Morgan
|6.612
|208.46
|11
|Alan Prusiensky
|6.886
|168.96
|12
|David River
|6.906
|191.51
|13
|Alex Laughlin
|7.038
|155.01
|14
|Mark Hogan
|8.728
|113.16
|15
|Brian Self
|9.500
|98.77
|16
|Jeg Coughlin
|9.606
|95.73
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Andrew Hines was the top qualifier during both Pro Stock Motorcycles. His first pass was 6.802 ET / 196.19 MPH and no one could beat him in the night session. The fact his afternoon run held up surprised Hines.
“I told my team we had to improve,” said Hines. “Something changed in the weather conditions. I have seen this before at Gateway for a night session where we should go faster and then the whole field goes slower.”
For Hines who is currently in 5th place for the season points championship, the night top qualifying gained him a few extra valuable points.
“I need every bit of points,” said Hines. “We need to come out of here [Gateway] strong.”
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Andrew Hines
|6.802
|196.19
|2
|Jerry Savoie
|6.817
|197.28
|3
|Scott Pollacheck
|6.82
|195.28
|4
|Matt Smith
|6.837
|194.55
|5
|LE Tonglet
|6.841
|194.41
|6
|Eddie Krawiec
|6.846
|194.74
|7
|Karen Stoffer
|6.867
|192.44
|8
|Angie Smith
|6.869
|192.06
|9
|Hector Arana Jr
|6.894
|194.13
|10
|Joey Gladstone
|6.921
|190.97
|11
|Mike Berry
|6.96
|192.03
|12
|Marc Ingwersen
|7.009
|188.28
|13
|Ryan Oehler
|7.211
|169.42
|14
|Steve Johnson
|7.218
|153.56
|15
|Andie Rawlings
|7.657
|174.14
|16
|David Hope
|7.845
|127.17