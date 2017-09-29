Millican, Hight, Anderson, and Hines Capture Top Spots at Gateway Raceway Park

Clay Millican broke a national record with the fastest ET ever recorded in NHRA racing history. Robert Hight dominated both Friday sessions to capture the Funny Car #1 qualifier Friday at the 6th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park. Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also top qualifiers.

Top Fuel

Top Fuel drivers benefited greatly by track and weather conditions as driver after driver broke track record after track record and culminated at the last run with Clay Millican national record. Millican’s ET was 3.631 / 330.30 MPH.

“That run is 100-percent is David Grubnick doing his thing,” Millican said. “He is the baddest dude out here right now and I don’t think anybody can argue that. He does it his way, there’s no shared information and it’s done with group of young guys. That’s Doug Stringer’s car that I get to go out and stomp on that loud pedal in.”

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Clay Millican 3.631 330.39 2 Tony Schumacher 3.680 327.66 3 Doug Kalitta 3.681 331.85 4 Leah Pritchett 3.697 329.83 5 Brittany Force 3.714 329.58 6 Richie Crampton 3.714 326.87 7 Steve Torrence 3.721 325.37 8 Dom Lagana 3.729 323.35 9 Terry McMillen 3.749 321.27 10 Antron Brown 3.759 325.45 11 Pat Dakin 3.768 321.96 12 Shawn Langdon 3.768 277.32 13 Scott Palmer 3.785 320.97 14 Troy Buff 3.857 306.95 15 Terry Haddock 3.993 248.43 16 Luigi Novelli 4.263 207.24 17 Kyle Wurtzel 4.563 169.17 18 Ashley Sanford 4.740 155.90 19 Chris Karamesines 5.533 118.60

Funny Car

Robert Hight racing for John Force on the AAA sponsored Camaro won both sessions on the day and ended as the top qualifier and gained three bonus points. Hight’s ET of 3.830 was a track record flying 338.60 MPH down the track.

“Three more points in big schemes of things is the most important part,” said High as he works to catch season parts leader Ron Capps.

Just moments before Hight’s run, John Force, High’s car owner, thought he broke the Gateway track records with a 3.838 ET / 333.91 mph run. But it did not hold

Jim Wilkerson from Springfield Illinois who calls Gateway his home track had an eventful night run. His car caught fire halfway down the track. He safely got out of the car and lifted up the body minimize the fire.

“We will work hard tonight to put it back together tonight,” said Wilkerson.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Robert Hight 3.830 333.91 2 John Force 3.832 334.65 3 Ron Capps 3.849 332.51 4 Alexis Dejoria 3.863 333.16 5 Jack Beckman 3.873 331.77 6 Courtney Force 3.877 329.50 7 Jonnie Lindberg 3.885 327.74 8 Tommy Johnson Jr 3.897 325.30 9 J.R. Todd 3.907 329.34 10 Del Worsham 3.910 327.27 11 Tim Wilkerson 3.923 325.37 12 Matt Hagan 3.930 327.19 13 Cruz Pedregon 3.978 323.27 14 Brian Stewart 4.014 285.11 15 Jim Campbell 4.053 313.73 16 Jeff Diehl 4.153 306.26 17 Dale Creasy 4.623 184.07 18 Bob Bode 9.029 90.03

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson had the best run of the day with a 6.525 ET / 211.03 MPH and captured top qualifier. He chased Bo Butner 1st round leader from the top spot. Jason Line and Drew Skillman both had better runs in the second pass and jumped ahead of Butner who ended up in 4th with his afternoon run.

Anderson raved about the track and weather conditions that make for great runs.

“The conditions, weather and atmosphere didn’t change that much between the first run and second run,” Anderson stated. “These are fun times. Stage with a smile and hope for a great ET”

Jason Line, Anderson’s teammate, is in second position with a run of 6.553 at 211.66.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Greg Anderson 6.525 211.03 2 Jason Line 6.533 211.66 3 Drew Skillman 6.535 211.56 4 Bo Butner 6.542 210.70 5 Chris McGaha 6.548 211.03 6 Erica Enders 6.550 210.83 7 Tanner Gray 6.553 210.34 8 Allen Johnson 6.575 209.39 9 Deric Kramer 6.591 208.49 10 Larry Morgan 6.612 208.46 11 Alan Prusiensky 6.886 168.96 12 David River 6.906 191.51 13 Alex Laughlin 7.038 155.01 14 Mark Hogan 8.728 113.16 15 Brian Self 9.500 98.77 16 Jeg Coughlin 9.606 95.73

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Andrew Hines was the top qualifier during both Pro Stock Motorcycles. His first pass was 6.802 ET / 196.19 MPH and no one could beat him in the night session. The fact his afternoon run held up surprised Hines.

“I told my team we had to improve,” said Hines. “Something changed in the weather conditions. I have seen this before at Gateway for a night session where we should go faster and then the whole field goes slower.”

For Hines who is currently in 5th place for the season points championship, the night top qualifying gained him a few extra valuable points.

“I need every bit of points,” said Hines. “We need to come out of here [Gateway] strong.”