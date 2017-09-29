NHRA Friday Night Racing Has Begun at Gateway Motorsports Park

The first session of NHRA Funny Car has been completed at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Funny Car

Robert Hight made an electrifying Funny Car pass of 338.60 mph setting a Gateway Motorsports Park track record. This was an obvious the top speed pass for the first session at Gateway.

There are 19 Funny Cars are on-site to compete for 16 spot Sunday eliminations.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Robert Hight 3.845 338.6 2 Ron Capps 3.852 330.88 3 Jack Beckman 3.873 331.77 4 John Force 3.882 335.32 5 J.R. Todd 3.907 329.34 6 Jonnie Lindberg 3.909 324.98 7 Tim Wilkerson 3.923 325.37 8 Alexis Dejoria 3.926 325.22 9 Matt Hagan 3.93 327.19 10 Cruz Pedregon 3.978 323.27 11 Del Worsham 3.993 322.34 12 Jim Campbell 4.054 312.93 13 Courtney Force 4.304 206.92 14 Tommy Johnson Jr 4.314 213.5 15 Dale Creasy 4.623 184.07 16 Bob Bode 9.029 90.03 17 Brian Stewart 9.204 82.79

Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 2016 Top Fuel winner at Gateway Motorsport Park finished in place with a 3.799 ET / 324.28 mph run. Prior to his run Langdon was raving about track and weather conditions.

“You are going to see some big numbers tonight,” predicted Landon.

Top Fuel will have 20 competitors aiming for the Sunday 16.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Clay Millican 3.707 327.9 2 Brittany Force 3.714 329.58 3 Steve Torrence 3.721 325.37 4 Tony Schumacher 3.729 329.26 5 Doug Kalitta 3.753 329.02 6 Antron Brown 3.759 325.45 7 Pat Dakin 3.768 321.96 8 Leah Pritchett 3.775 325.69 9 Dom Lagana 3.783 319.75 10 Shawn Langdon 3.799 324.28 11 Troy Buff 3.892 314.17 12 Terry McMillen 3.99 227.27 13 Chris Karamesines 5.533 118.6 14 Kyle Wurtzel 7.556 70.41 15 Scott Palmer 8.067 120.95 16 Richie Crampton 8.453 84.15 17 Luigi Novelli 9.302 51.15 18 Ashley Sanford 9.556 79.33

Pro Stock

Series leader Bo Butner continued his dominance in Pro Stocks by taking the first spot with a 6.542 ET at 210.70 mph. Drew Skillman came in second place with 6.547 ET/ 211.43 mph pass.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Bo Butner 6.542 210.7 2 Drew Skillman 6.547 211.43 3 Greg Anderson 6.547 211.06 4 Chris McGaha 6.549 210.9 5 Jason Line 6.554 211.79 6 Allen Johnson 6.575 209.39 7 Erica Enders 6.611 210.87 8 Larry Morgan 6.614 208.42 9 Tanner Gray 6.627 209.39 10 Deric Kramer 6.793 206.51 11 Alex Laughlin 7.038 155.01 12 Mark Hogan 8.728 113.16 13 Jeg Coughlin 9.98 91.48 14 Brian Self 18.04 44.7 15 David River 20.81 34.4

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Andrew Hines grabbed the early lead in Pro Stock Motorcycles with 6.802/106.19 mph. Series leader, Eddie Krawiec ran a 6.846 / 194.74 to grab 5th place in the first session run.