NHRA Friday Night Racing Has Begun at Gateway Motorsports Park

The first session of NHRA Funny Car has been completed at Gateway Motorsports Park.
Funny Car
Robert Hight made an electrifying Funny Car pass of 338.60 mph setting a Gateway Motorsports Park track record. This was an obvious the top speed pass for the first session at Gateway.
There are 19 Funny Cars are on-site to compete for 16 spot Sunday eliminations.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Robert Hight
|3.845
|338.6
|2
|Ron Capps
|3.852
|330.88
|3
|Jack Beckman
|3.873
|331.77
|4
|John Force
|3.882
|335.32
|5
|J.R. Todd
|3.907
|329.34
|6
|Jonnie Lindberg
|3.909
|324.98
|7
|Tim Wilkerson
|3.923
|325.37
|8
|Alexis Dejoria
|3.926
|325.22
|9
|Matt Hagan
|3.93
|327.19
|10
|Cruz Pedregon
|3.978
|323.27
|11
|Del Worsham
|3.993
|322.34
|12
|Jim Campbell
|4.054
|312.93
|13
|Courtney Force
|4.304
|206.92
|14
|Tommy Johnson Jr
|4.314
|213.5
|15
|Dale Creasy
|4.623
|184.07
|16
|Bob Bode
|9.029
|90.03
|17
|Brian Stewart
|9.204
|82.79
Top Fuel
Shawn Langdon, 2016 Top Fuel winner at Gateway Motorsport Park finished in place with a 3.799 ET / 324.28 mph run. Prior to his run Langdon was raving about track and weather conditions.
“You are going to see some big numbers tonight,” predicted Landon.
Top Fuel will have 20 competitors aiming for the Sunday 16.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Clay Millican
|3.707
|327.9
|2
|Brittany Force
|3.714
|329.58
|3
|Steve Torrence
|3.721
|325.37
|4
|Tony Schumacher
|3.729
|329.26
|5
|Doug Kalitta
|3.753
|329.02
|6
|Antron Brown
|3.759
|325.45
|7
|Pat Dakin
|3.768
|321.96
|8
|Leah Pritchett
|3.775
|325.69
|9
|Dom Lagana
|3.783
|319.75
|10
|Shawn Langdon
|3.799
|324.28
|11
|Troy Buff
|3.892
|314.17
|12
|Terry McMillen
|3.99
|227.27
|13
|Chris Karamesines
|5.533
|118.6
|14
|Kyle Wurtzel
|7.556
|70.41
|15
|Scott Palmer
|8.067
|120.95
|16
|Richie Crampton
|8.453
|84.15
|17
|Luigi Novelli
|9.302
|51.15
|18
|Ashley Sanford
|9.556
|79.33
Pro Stock
Series leader Bo Butner continued his dominance in Pro Stocks by taking the first spot with a 6.542 ET at 210.70 mph. Drew Skillman came in second place with 6.547 ET/ 211.43 mph pass.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Bo Butner
|6.542
|210.7
|2
|Drew Skillman
|6.547
|211.43
|3
|Greg Anderson
|6.547
|211.06
|4
|Chris McGaha
|6.549
|210.9
|5
|Jason Line
|6.554
|211.79
|6
|Allen Johnson
|6.575
|209.39
|7
|Erica Enders
|6.611
|210.87
|8
|Larry Morgan
|6.614
|208.42
|9
|Tanner Gray
|6.627
|209.39
|10
|Deric Kramer
|6.793
|206.51
|11
|Alex Laughlin
|7.038
|155.01
|12
|Mark Hogan
|8.728
|113.16
|13
|Jeg Coughlin
|9.98
|91.48
|14
|Brian Self
|18.04
|44.7
|15
|David River
|20.81
|34.4
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Andrew Hines grabbed the early lead in Pro Stock Motorcycles with 6.802/106.19 mph. Series leader, Eddie Krawiec ran a 6.846 / 194.74 to grab 5th place in the first session run.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Andrew Hines
|6.802
|196.19
|2
|Jerry Savoie
|6.817
|197.28
|3
|Scott Pollacheck
|6.82
|195.28
|4
|Matt Smith
|6.837
|194.55
|5
|Eddie Krawiec
|6.846
|194.74
|6
|LE Tonglet
|6.89
|194.16
|7
|Hector Arana Jr
|6.894
|194.13
|8
|Karen Stoffer
|6.897
|194.07
|9
|Angie Smith
|6.902
|192.82
|10
|Joey Gladstone
|6.925
|192.08
|11
|Mike Berry
|6.96
|192.03
|12
|Ryan Oehler
|7.211
|169.42
|13
|Steve Johnson
|7.218
|153.56
|14
|Marc Ingwersen
|7.222
|178.76
|15
|Andie Rawlings
|7.657
|174.14