Millican, Anderson, Hines Top NHRA Qualifiers at Gateway

Gateway Motorsports Park & NHRA announced Saturday’s NHRA final day of qualifications was a sell out. This was the fourth event of 2017 to feature a sellout crowd. Those in attendance were treated to near perfect weather conditions.

Clay Millican, Greg Anderson and Andrew Hines captured the top qualifications. Robert Hight continues to hold to the top spot. This is round three of the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship and Eliminations will be held at Gateway Motorsports Park Sunday starting at 11 am. Tickets are still available for Sunday’s Eliminations.

Funny Car

Robert Hight continued to hold on to the top spot.

Friday night, Robert Hight broke the Gateway Motorsports Park track record for Funny Car top speed during the first round of qualifying. The new mark is 338.60 miles per hour. He then set a new Funny Car track ET record with a blistering pass of 3.830 seconds during the second qualifying session. Needless to say, he is on the provisional pole for Sunday’s eliminations.

Top Fuel

Clay Millican who set a national record last night at Gateway with the fastest ever recorded ET of 3.631, was the top qualifier and the #1 spot for Sunday’s eliminations.

“We got an awesome race car,” said Millican. “It is going to be great tomorrow and we are looking for points.”

Tony Schmacher held on to the second spot.

Millican, 51, of Drummonds, Tennessee set the new national elapsed time (ET) record of 3.631 seconds during the second round of Friday night’s Top Fuel Dragster qualifying. The old record of 3.640 seconds was set by Leah Pritchett in Brainerd, Minnesota, in August.

“That’s the shortest amount of time I’ve ever worked,” Millican said. “That is 100 percent David Grubnic doing his thing.” Grubnic, a former Top Fuel Dragster driver, is Millican’s crew chief. “He does it his way, there is no shared information because this is a one-car team.”

Friday night, a new Gateway track record for Top Fuel Dragster top speed was set by Doug Kalitta — 331.85 miles per hour – eclipsing Dave Connolly’s record of 329.99 miles per hour, set in 2015.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Clay Millican 3.631 330.39 2 Tony Schumacher 3.680 327.66 3 Doug Kalitta 3.681 331.85 4 Steve Torrence 3.696 329.58 5 Leah Pritchett 3.697 329.83 6 Brittany Force 3.714 329.58 7 Richie Crampton 3.714 326.87 8 Dom Lagana 3.729 323.35 9 Antron Brown 3.736 329.34 10 Shawn Langdon 3.743 320.13 11 Terry McMillen 3.749 321.27 12 Pat Dakin 3.768 321.96 13 Scott Palmer 3.785 320.97 14 Troy Buff 3.839 314.02 15 Ashley Sanford 3.842 299.86 16 Kyle Wurtzel 3.867 303.91 17 Luigi Novelli 3.941 295.27 18 Terry Haddock 3.993 248.43 19 Chris Karamesines 5.211 135.92 20 Rob Passey 23.573 29.31

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson held on to the spot. Bo Butner made a charge from 6th to 2nd in the last run on Saturday with his run of 6.510 ET / 212.03 MPH. For Anderson, it was his 4th pole of the year and his 91st of his career.

“Cool feeling,” is how Anderson described the thought of winning 91 poles in his career.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Greg Anderson 6.507 212.33 2 Bo Butner 6.510 212.03 3 Jason Line 6.512 213.30 4 Drew Skillman 6.517 212.19 5 Chris McGaha 6.523 211.16 6 Tanner Gray 6.525 211.23 7 Erica Enders 6.550 210.83 8 Alex Laughlin 6.551 210.83 9 Larry Morgan 6.556 211.10 10 Allen Johnson 6.560 209.65 11 Deric Kramer 6.577 210.18 12 Jeg Coughlin 6.579 209.98 13 Brian Self 6.594 209.92 14 Alan Prusiensky 6.623 208.68 15 Mark Hogan 6.738 203.92 16 David River 6.906 191.51

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Eddie Krawiec made a run for the top qualifier with a great run. He had a 6.781 ET / 196.19. This was his second top qualifier in 2017 and 40th in his career.

“I don’t think it will hold,” said Krawiec the season parts leader. “I’m happy were going in the round of eliminations with a hot Harley Davidson.”

Krawiec was correct, because Andrew Hines who held the top spot for the past three rounds, recaptured the top qualifier going into Sunday’s eliminations.

Last night Hines crew chief told Andrew he had 0% standing on his Friday’s run.

“The guys have the bikes dialed in,” said Hines. “I like getting these green hats [top qualifier]”

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Andrew Hines 6.781 196.19 2 Eddie Krawiec 6.783 195.59 3 Matt Smith 6.792 197.22 4 Scott Pollacheck 6.809 196.42 5 Jerry Savoie 6.817 197.28 6 Angie Smith 6.820 195.56 7 LE Tonglet 6.831 195.62 8 Hector Arana Jr 6.833 195.87 9 Karen Stoffer 6.850 195.22 10 Joey Gladstone 6.880 194.18 11 Mike Berry 6.921 191.32 12 Marc Ingwersen 6.982 189.31 13 Ryan Oehler 6.998 191.05 14 Steve Johnson 7.026 191.51 15 David Hope 7.084 186.25 16 Andie Rawlings 7.657 174.14

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. — Midway opens.

10 a.m. — Pre-race ceremonies.

11 a.m. — First round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

Noon — First round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

12:20 p.m. — Second round of Pro Mod eliminations.

12:45 p.m. — Second round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

1:15 p.m. — Second round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

1:30 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

2 p.m. — Second round of Factory Stock Showdown.

2:15 p.m. — Semi-final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

2:33 p.m. — Semi-final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

2:40 p.m. — Final round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3 p.m. — Final round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — Final round of Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock eliminations.

3:37 p.m. — Final round of Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Track closed.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visitwww.GatewayMSP.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.