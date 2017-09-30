Nick Hoffman claims night two of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Race Results for 9/29/2017
UMP Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
2 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
3 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
4 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
5 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
6 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
7 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
8 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
9 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
10 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
11 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
12 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
13 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
14 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
15 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
16 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
17 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
18 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
19 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
20 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
21 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
22 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
23 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
24 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
25 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
26 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
2 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
3 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
4 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
5 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
6 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
7 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
8 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
9 1 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, IL
10 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
11 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
12 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
13 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
14 28 Allen Wiesser ,
15 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
16 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin, IL
17 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
18 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
19 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
20 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
3 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
4 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
5 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
6 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
7 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
8 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
9 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
10 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
11 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
12 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
13 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
14 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
15 14J Hunter Jessup Jackson, MO
16 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
17 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
18 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
19 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, IL
20 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
UMP Modifieds – C-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
2 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
3 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
4 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
5 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
6 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, IL
7 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
8 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
9 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
10 61 Chris Osborne East Peoria, IL
11 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
12 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
13 11 Keith Rose (BR) Hartford, IL
14 2M David Mitchell Robards, KY
15 7T Blake Thompson Troy, IL
16 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
17 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
18 88 Rob Lee (M) Sorento, IL
19 94 John Scott ,
20 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
21 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
22 3JL Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL
23 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
2 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
3 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
4 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
5 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
6 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
7 94 John Scott ,
8 61 Chris Osborne East Peoria, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
2 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
3 1 Steve Stevenson St. Jacob, IL
4 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
5 28 Allen Wiesser ,
6 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
7 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
8 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
UMP Modifieds – Heat 3
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
2 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
3 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
4 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
5 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
7 D1 Mike Savage Annapolis, MO
8 11 Keith Rose (BR) Hartford, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 4
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
2 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
3 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
4 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
5 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin, IL
6 7T Blake Thompson Troy, IL
7 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
8 3JL Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 5
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
3 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
4 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
5 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
6 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
7 3D Kevin Lee Granite City, IL
8 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 6
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
2 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
3 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
4 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
5 14J Hunter Jessup Jackson, MO
6 2M David Mitchell Robards, KY
7 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
8 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 7
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
2 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
3 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
4 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
5 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
6 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
7 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
8 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 8
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
2 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
3 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
4 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
5 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
6 88 Rob Lee (M) Sorento, IL
7 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
Bobby Six
Congrats, watched on pay per view
What site?