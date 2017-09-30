Saturday NHRA Race Highlights From Sold Out Gateway Motorsports Park

Beautiful fall weather graces the large crowd at Gateway Motorsports Park for the 6th annual AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals.

Last night Clay Millican broke a national record with the fastest ET ever recorded in NHRA racing history. Robert Hight dominated both Friday sessions to capture the Funny Car #1 qualifier Friday at the 6th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park. Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also top qualifiers.

Officials for Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, today announced all reserved seats for the AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals have sold out.

“Today was the perfect combination of great weather, incredible track conditions, the highest horsepower cars on the planet and a loyal motorsports fan base in the St Louis region,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park’s Executive Vice President and General Manager.

“We’ve been blessed to have three amazing Saturdays during the 2017 racing season, as our crown jewel events of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA all had spectacular crowds. St. Louis is not only a great sports town, it’s a great racing town.

“Our momentum keeps building as we look forward to an even better 2018 and beyond.”

“Track owner and CEO Curtis Francois took a tremendous risk when he rescued this venue five years ago and it’s amazing to see how not only the local community but also the racing community have rallied around his vision.”

Top Fuel

Steve Torrence moved himself up the ladder with a good run of 3.681 ET / 329.58 mph.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Clay Millican 3.631 330.39 2 Tony Schumacher 3.680 327.66 3 Doug Kalitta 3.681 331.85 4 Steve Torrence 3.696 329.58 5 Leah Pritchett 3.697 329.83 6 Brittany Force 3.714 329.58 7 Richie Crampton 3.714 326.87 8 Dom Lagana 3.729 323.35 9 Antron Brown 3.736 329.34 10 Shawn Langdon 3.743 320.13 11 Terry McMillen 3.749 321.27 12 Pat Dakin 3.768 321.96 13 Scott Palmer 3.785 320.97 14 Troy Buff 3.839 314.02 15 Kyle Wurtzel 3.919 299.66 16 Terry Haddock 3.993 248.43 17 Ashley Sanford 4.221 207.08 18 Luigi Novelli 4.263 207.24 19 Chris Karamesines 5.533 118.60 20 Rob Passey 23.573 29.31

Funny Car

The was no major movement in the top 5 after the completion of Saturday’s 1st pass.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Robert Hight 3.830 333.91 2 John Force 3.832 334.65 3 Ron Capps 3.849 332.51 4 Alexis Dejoria 3.863 333.16 5 Jack Beckman 3.873 331.77 6 Courtney Force 3.877 329.50 7 Jonnie Lindberg 3.885 327.74 8 Tommy Johnson Jr 3.897 325.30 9 J.R. Todd 3.907 329.34 10 Del Worsham 3.910 327.27 11 Tim Wilkerson 3.923 325.37 12 Matt Hagan 3.930 327.19 13 Cruz Pedregon 3.978 323.27 14 Brian Stewart 4.014 285.11 15 Dale Creasy 4.044 301.54 16 Jim Campbell 4.053 313.73 17 Cory Lee 4.135 309.91 18 Jeff Diehl 4.153 306.26 19 Bob Bode 5.568 131.55

Pro Stock

Chris McGaha and Tanner Gray moved up the qualification on Saturday’s first pass.

POSITION DRIVER ET MPH 1 Greg Anderson 6.507 212.33 2 Jason Line 6.512 213.30 3 Drew Skillman 6.517 212.19 4 Chris McGaha 6.523 211.16 5 Tanner Gray 6.525 211.23 6 Bo Butner 6.530 211.63 7 Erica Enders 6.550 210.83 8 Alex Laughlin 6.551 210.83 9 Larry Morgan 6.556 211.10 10 Allen Johnson 6.573 209.72 11 Deric Kramer 6.577 210.18 12 Mark Hogan 6.775 202.12 13 Alan Prusiensky 6.886 168.96 14 David River 6.906 191.51 15 Brian Self 9.500 98.77 16 Jeg Coughlin 9.606 95.73

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Jerry Savoie moved up three spots to second top qualifier with a 6.789 ET / 197.22 mph