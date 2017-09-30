Saturday NHRA Race Highlights From Sold Out Gateway Motorsports Park

Beautiful fall weather graces the large crowd at Gateway Motorsports Park for the 6th annual AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals.
Last night Clay Millican broke a national record with the fastest ET ever recorded in NHRA racing history. Robert Hight dominated both Friday sessions to capture the Funny Car #1 qualifier Friday at the 6th annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motorsports Park. Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) are also top qualifiers.
Top Fuel
Steve Torrence moved himself up the ladder with a good run of 3.681 ET / 329.58 mph.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Clay Millican
|3.631
|330.39
|2
|Tony Schumacher
|3.680
|327.66
|3
|Doug Kalitta
|3.681
|331.85
|4
|Steve Torrence
|3.696
|329.58
|5
|Leah Pritchett
|3.697
|329.83
|6
|Brittany Force
|3.714
|329.58
|7
|Richie Crampton
|3.714
|326.87
|8
|Dom Lagana
|3.729
|323.35
|9
|Antron Brown
|3.736
|329.34
|10
|Shawn Langdon
|3.743
|320.13
|11
|Terry McMillen
|3.749
|321.27
|12
|Pat Dakin
|3.768
|321.96
|13
|Scott Palmer
|3.785
|320.97
|14
|Troy Buff
|3.839
|314.02
|15
|Kyle Wurtzel
|3.919
|299.66
|16
|Terry Haddock
|3.993
|248.43
|17
|Ashley Sanford
|4.221
|207.08
|18
|Luigi Novelli
|4.263
|207.24
|19
|Chris Karamesines
|5.533
|118.60
|20
|Rob Passey
|23.573
|29.31
Funny Car
The was no major movement in the top 5 after the completion of Saturday’s 1st pass.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Robert Hight
|3.830
|333.91
|2
|John Force
|3.832
|334.65
|3
|Ron Capps
|3.849
|332.51
|4
|Alexis Dejoria
|3.863
|333.16
|5
|Jack Beckman
|3.873
|331.77
|6
|Courtney Force
|3.877
|329.50
|7
|Jonnie Lindberg
|3.885
|327.74
|8
|Tommy Johnson Jr
|3.897
|325.30
|9
|J.R. Todd
|3.907
|329.34
|10
|Del Worsham
|3.910
|327.27
|11
|Tim Wilkerson
|3.923
|325.37
|12
|Matt Hagan
|3.930
|327.19
|13
|Cruz Pedregon
|3.978
|323.27
|14
|Brian Stewart
|4.014
|285.11
|15
|Dale Creasy
|4.044
|301.54
|16
|Jim Campbell
|4.053
|313.73
|17
|Cory Lee
|4.135
|309.91
|18
|Jeff Diehl
|4.153
|306.26
|19
|Bob Bode
|5.568
|131.55
Pro Stock
Chris McGaha and Tanner Gray moved up the qualification on Saturday’s first pass.
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Greg Anderson
|6.507
|212.33
|2
|Jason Line
|6.512
|213.30
|3
|Drew Skillman
|6.517
|212.19
|4
|Chris McGaha
|6.523
|211.16
|5
|Tanner Gray
|6.525
|211.23
|6
|Bo Butner
|6.530
|211.63
|7
|Erica Enders
|6.550
|210.83
|8
|Alex Laughlin
|6.551
|210.83
|9
|Larry Morgan
|6.556
|211.10
|10
|Allen Johnson
|6.573
|209.72
|11
|Deric Kramer
|6.577
|210.18
|12
|Mark Hogan
|6.775
|202.12
|13
|Alan Prusiensky
|6.886
|168.96
|14
|David River
|6.906
|191.51
|15
|Brian Self
|9.500
|98.77
|16
|Jeg Coughlin
|9.606
|95.73
Pro Stock Motorcycle
Jerry Savoie moved up three spots to second top qualifier with a 6.789 ET / 197.22 mph
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Andrew Hines
|6.789
|196.85
|2
|Matt Smith
|6.792
|197.22
|3
|Scott Pollacheck
|6.809
|196.10
|4
|Eddie Krawiec
|6.815
|196.64
|5
|Jerry Savoie
|6.817
|197.28
|6
|Angie Smith
|6.820
|195.56
|7
|Hector Arana Jr
|6.833
|195.87
|8
|LE Tonglet
|6.841
|194.41
|9
|Karen Stoffer
|6.867
|192.44
|10
|Joey Gladstone
|6.921
|190.97
|11
|Mike Berry
|6.935
|192.00
|12
|Marc Ingwersen
|7.005
|190.22
|13
|Ryan Oehler
|7.032
|189.98
|14
|Steve Johnson
|7.079
|188.86
|15
|David Hope
|7.084
|186.25
|16
|Andie Rawlings
|7.657
|174.14