Saturday Race Info for AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals at Gateway Motor Sports Park

WHAT: Sixth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, the 21st of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and the third of six races in the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Drivers in four categories – Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle – earn points leading to 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series world championships.

WHERE: Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, Ill. – located five minutes from downtown St. Louis at the intersection of Interstates 55/70 and Ill. Route 203 (Exit 4).

COURSE: Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 445 feet above sea level; Track direction is south to north.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE:



6:30 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7:30 a.m. — Spectator gates open.

8:30 a.m. — Sportsman class racing begins.

9:30 a.m. — Midway opens.

Noon — Pro Mod qualifying session.

1:15 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

2 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

3 p.m. — First round of Pro Mod eliminations.

3:30 p.m. — First round of Factory Stock Showdown eliminations.

3:45 p.m. — Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Stock qualifying session.

4:30 p.m. — Funny Car and Top Fuel Dragster qualifying session.

7 p.m. — Track closed.

2016 EVENT WINNERS:

Shawn Langdon, Top Fuel; Jack Beckman, Funny Car; Alex Laughlin, Pro Stock; Jerry Savoie, Pro Stock Motorcycle.

MOST VICTORIES:

Antron Brown, 5, TF; Gary Scelzi, 4, TF and FC; Ron Capps, 3, FC; John Force, 3, FC; Kurt Johnson, 3, PS; Doug Kalitta, 3, TF; Warren Johnson, 3, PS; Angelle Sampey, 3, PSM.

TRACK RECORDS:

Top Fuel – 3.718 sec. by Steve Torrence, Sept. ‘15; 329.99 mph by Dave Connolly, Sept. ‘15

Funny Car – 330.47 sec. and 330.47 mph by Matt Hagan, Sept. ‘15

Pro Stock – 6.492 sec. by Greg Anderson, Sept. ’15; 213.47 mph by Jason Line, Sept. ‘12

PS Motorcycle – 6.769 sec. and 198.58 mph by Hector Arana, Sept. ‘13

NATIONAL RECORDS:

Top Fuel – 3.640 sec. by Leah Pritchett, Aug ‘17, Brainerd; 333.66 mph by Brittany Force, May ‘17, Topeka, Kan.

Funny Car – 3.793 sec. by Robert Hight, Aug. ’17, Brainerd; 339.87 mph by Robert Hight, July ’17, Sonoma, Calif.

Pro Stock – 6.455 sec. by Jason Line, March ’15, Charlotte, N.C.; 215.55 mph by Erica Enders, May ‘14, Englishtown N.J.

PS Motorcycle – 6.728 sec. by Andrew Hines, Oct. ’12, Reading, Pa.; 199.88 mph by Hector Arana Jr., March ’15, Charlotte, N.C.

TICKETS: For tickets call (618) 215-8888. Tickets are also available at www.gatewaymsp.com.