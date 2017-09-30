Tri-City’s Mod Mania Points Championship a dead heat coming into Saturday’s finale!

Pontoon Beach, IL (September 30th, 2017) The points battle for the Mod Mania Championship at Tri-City Speedway is a dead heat with Bobby Pierce and Nick Hoffman tied for the points lead after two nights with each having 148 points. Mike Harrison is also right in the mix only two points back with 146 points. Michael Long also sits within striking distance with 133 points.

They will all battle it out for the Championship at the finale Mod Mania event on Saturday, September 30th.

General Admission opens at 5:30.

Adult Admission $25

Kids 12 & Under FREE

Pit Gates open at 3:00.

Pit Pass $35 w/ Kids Pit Pass (12 & Under) $15

The event is made possible by Summit Racing Equipment, A-One Towing, Mullins Race Engines, Impressive Race Cars, Fast Shafts, McKay NAPA Auto Parts and BSB Manufacturing.

Special Thanks to additional sponsors for making the 13th Annual Summit Modified Mania one of the biggest ever Keyser Manufacturing, Hoosier Tire, PEM, Wehr’s Manufacturing, Jerovets Motorsports Shock Service, PEM Racing Gears and Drive Train, Landrum Spring, Performance Bodies

High Caliber Graphics.