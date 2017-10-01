Nick Hoffman claims Tri-City Speedway’s Summit Mod Mania!

Tri City Speedway
Race Results for 9/30/2017
UMP Modifieds – A-Main
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
2 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
3 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
4 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
5 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
6 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
7 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
8 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
9 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
10 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
11 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
12 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
13 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
14 5D Joe Dresch (M) Brighton, IL
15 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
16 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
17 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
18 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
19 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
20 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
21 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
22 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
23 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
24 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
25 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
26 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
2 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
3 5D Joe Dresch (M) Brighton, IL
4 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
5 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
6 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
7 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
8 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
9 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
10 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
11 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
12 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin, IL
13 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
14 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
15 2M David Mitchell Robards, KY
16 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
17 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
18 28 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL
19 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
20 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
21 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
22 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
23 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
UMP Modifieds – B-Main 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
2 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
3 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
4 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
5 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
6 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
7 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
8 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
9 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
10 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
11 14J Hunter Jessup Jackson, MO
12 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
13 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
14 99W John Wingerter ,
15 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
16 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
17 88R James Edens Greenville, IL
18 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
19 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
20 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
21 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
22 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
23 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 1
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 32P Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL
2 73 Ashley Newman Ripley, TN
3 5 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL
4 18C Matt Cooper McKenzie, TN
5 18BW Ray Walsh (M) Saint Louis, MO
6 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
7 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
8 K9 Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
9 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
10 28 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 2
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 77 Rick Stevenson O’Fallon, MO
2 21S Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL
3 5D Joe Dresch (M) Brighton, IL
4 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
5 01W Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO
6 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin, IL
7 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
8 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
9 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
10 1A Steve Meyer Jr (M) Staunton, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 3
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 77B Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
2 18B Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL
3 25 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY
4 18X Tait Davenport (M) Paducah, KY
5 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
6 2M David Mitchell Robards, KY
7 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
8 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
9 18 Jake Seets III (B) Brighton, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 4
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC
2 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL
3 12L Lucas Lee Paris, TN
4 14 Rick Conoyer (M) Wentzvile, MO
5 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
7 7N Tim Nash Farmington, MO
8 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
9 99W John Wingerter ,
10 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
UMP Modifieds – Heat 5
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 18L Michael Long Fowler, IL
2 36W Kenny Wallace Concord, NC
3 29 Preston Seratt Dyersburg, TN
4 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
5 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL
6 A1 Gary Bentley (M) St. Peters, MO
7 22W Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL
8 95 Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
9 14J Hunter Jessup Jackson, MO
10 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
UMP Modifieds – Heat 6
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 22 Josh Harris Utica, Ky
2 8K Levi Kissinger Mount Vernon, IN
3 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
4 10Y Trent Young Crofton, KY
5 1D Dean Hoffman (M) Troy, IL
6 27 Michael Turner Paris, TN
7 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
8 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
9 88R James Edens Greenville, IL
UMP Modifieds – Non Qualifer
Finish Car No Driver Hometown
1 36 Danny Ems (M) Barnhart, MO
2 1Z Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
3 15 Chris Smith Highland, IL
4 70 Josh Russell (M) Dittmer, MO
5 12W Hunter Wilbanks ,
6 54 Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
7 25S Kodi Savage Arcadia, MO
8 10X Jim Black Bonne Terre, MO
9 33J Jeff Vernier Freeburg, IL
10 28 Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL
11 1JR Floyd Jordan Pekin, IL
12 99W John Wingerter ,
13 97 John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
14 87Z Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
15 117 Mark Enk (M) St. Ann, MO
16 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
17 70S Chris Spaulding Montgomery Ciy, MO
18 18D Matt Dickerman Fenton, MO
19 2M David Mitchell Robards, KY
20 8S Kyle Steffens Saint Charles, MO
21 9S Tommie Seets Jr (M) Alton, IL
22 10K Chris Simpson Oxford, IA
23 14J Hunter Jessup Jackson, MO
24 41M Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL
25 88R James Edens Greenville, IL