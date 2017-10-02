Carter, Hughes, and Benischek Sweep Jerry Barrickman Memorial at Scotland County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Saturday, September 30, 2017) – The second and final night of the Jerry Barrickman Memorial at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri took place on Saturday, September 30th. One Hundred and thirty-three driver’s returned in hopes of finding victory lane at the end of the night. Three driver’s who won feature events on Friday, also won feature events on Saturday to sweep the weekends action.

After nineteen qualifying races were completed to set the line-ups for the feature events, the 12 lap Sport Compact feature would take to the track first. Cody VanDusen and Brandon Reu drew the front row, with VanDusen grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Reu and Kimberly Abbott. Just after lap 1 was scored complete the first and only caution of the race appeared, as William Michel spun in turn 4 from contact from Jeffery DeLonjay and collected Mike Hornung Jr. to bring out the yellow. On the restart VanDusen jumped back out front, with Abbott and Jake Benischek, who started 6th, over taking Reu for second and third. While VanDusen worked the top of the track, Benischek worked the bottom to take the top spot away from VanDusen on lap 4. One lap later, lap 5, Barry Taft, who started 10th, worked himself into the runner up spot. Taft then tried to chase down Benischek over the final 7 laps. But Benischek was to strong on this night, as he claimed his second win of the weekend. Taft settled for 2nd, Josh Barnes finished 3rd after starting in 7th, Abbott was 4th, with Reu holding on for 5th.

The 14 lap Hobby Stock feature was up next, with Aaron Martin and Mike Hughes leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Hughes used his front row starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Martin and Steve Allen. The action up front was slowed for the first and only time on lap 2, as Jason Rindom stopped in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Hughes moved back out front, with Martin working to hold back Tim Dawson, who started 7th, in the battle for second. While Martin and Dawson battled for the runner up spot, Hughes would pull away to pick up his second win on the weekend. Martin won the battle for 2nd, Dawson was 3rd, August Bach was 4th, with Allen finishing in 5th.

Brett Lowry and Casey Lancaster drew the front row for the 18 lap SportMod feature. But just as the green flag waved the caution light came on, as AJ Johnson spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Lowry moved out front to lead lap 1 over Logan Anderson and Lancaster. The action up front was slowed for the second and final time of the race on lap 3, as Scot Brau spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Lowry grabbed the lead on the restart, with Brayton Carter, who started 5th, over taking Anderson for the runner up spot. While Lowry worked the bottom of the track, Carter worked the top, as they battled for the lead and then started to pull away from the rest of the field. Carter would use the momentum off the top of the track to over take Lowry for the lead on lap 13. He then pulled away over the final laps to pick up the win. Lowry was 2nd, Brandon Lennox came from 8th to finish in 3rd, Austen Becerra passed 14 cars from his 18th place starting spot to finish in 4th, with Tim Plummer finishing in 5th after starting in 10th.

Up next was the 20 lap Pro Late Model feature, with Brandon Savage and Denny Woodworth leading the field to green. But it was fourth place starter Cayden Carter who quickly grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Woodworth and Tommy Elston, who started 6th. The only thing to slow Carter down on this night was the first and only caution of the race on lap 7. Melissa Hansmeyer would spin in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter jumped back out front, with Woodworth and Elston battling for second. Elston would grab the runner up spot from Woodworth on lap 9, and then went to work on trying to chase down Carter for the top spot. Despite Elston closing within a straight-away of Carter, Carter was able to go on to claim his second Late Model win of the weekend. Elston settled for 2nd, Woodworth was 3rd, Sam Halstead was 4th, with Kevin Blackburn coming from 9th to finish in 5th.

Jason Cook and David Brandies made up the front row of the 20 lap Stock Car feature, with Cook jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Brandies and Abe Huls. Brandies would wrestle the lead away from Cook on lap 2, leaving Cook to battle Huls for the runner up spot. While Brandies worked the bottom of the track, Huls went to the top to try and get the lead away. On lap 10 Huls used the momentum off the top to edge out Brandies at the line for the lead. Brandies would come back on the bottom to lead lap 11, only to have Huls lead lap 12. Lap 13 went to Brandies, with Huls taking the lead back on lap 14. Huls then held on over the final laps of a caution free race to pick up the win. Derrick Agee over took Brandies on the final lap to finish in 2nd, Brandies was 3rd, Johnny Spaw came from 11th to finish in 4th, with John Oliver Jr. rounding out the top 5 after starting in 8th.

The final feature to take to the track on this night was the 22 lap Modifieds, with Cayden Carter and Kyle Brown leading the field to green. Carter took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Brown and Jeff Waterman. While Carter set a torrid pace out front, Brown worked to hold back Waterman for the runner up spot. Just as Carter looked to be heading for an easy win, the first caution of the race came out on lap 13 to slow him down. Justin Fuller spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Carter moved back out front, with Brown and Waterman close behind. Once again just when it looked like Carter was heading for an easy win, the second caution of the event appeared on lap 21. Colton Prevo spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow, and set up a green-white-checkered overtime finish. On the restart Jardin Fuller, who started 19th and had worked himself into 5th, spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Carter hold off Brown to grab the lead. Carter then pulled away over the final lap to pick up his second Modified win and fourth overall of the weekend. Brown settled for 2nd, Waterman was 3rd, Bruce Hanford started 14th and finished 4th, with Dakota Hayden coming home in 5th.

The Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will close out it’s 2017 racing season on Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st with the annual “Fall Nationals”. Look for more details to be released in the coming week on their Facebook page, or call Mike VanGeneren at 641-521-0330 for more information.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway – Memphis, MO

Saturday, September 30, 2017 – Jerry Barrickman Memorial Night 2

Pro Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 3. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 4. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 5. Kevin Blackburn, Fulton, MO; 6. Gunnar Frank, Montrose, IA; 7. Derek Liles, Eldon, IA; 8. Vance Wilson, Quincy, IL; 9. Todd Frank, Montrose, IA; 10. Brandon Savage, Canton, MO; 11. Melissa Hansmeyer, Canton, IL; 12. Jenna Johnson, Mitchellville, IA; 13 Chase Frank, Montorse, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Denny Woodworth; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Derek Liles; 4. Gunnar Frank; 5. Kevin Blackburn; 6. Jenna Johnson; 7. Melissa Hansmeyer

Heat 2: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Sam Halstead; 3. Brandon Savage; 4. Todd Frank; 5. Vance Wilson; 6. Chase Frank (DNS)

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 3. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 4. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 5. Dakota Hayden, Wilton, IA; 6. Ryan Cook, Burlington, IA; 7. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 8. Tyler Shaw, Mexico, MO; 9. Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 10. Ryan Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 11. Steve Stewart, Burlington, IA; 12. Garett Wilson, Carlisle, IA; 13. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 14. Brandon Maitland, Waterloo, IA; 15. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 16. Greg Cox, Kellogg, IA; 17. Justin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 18. Colton Prevo, Bloomfield, IA; 19. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 20. Andrew Schroeder, Keswick, IA; 21. Johnny Wyman, Fulton, MO; 22. Rich Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 23. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 24. David Brown, Kellogg, IA

B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Jardin Fuller; 2. Ryan Maitland; 3. Tyler Shaw; 4. Justin Fuller; 5. Kelly Buckallew; 6. Colton Prevo; 7. Robert Thompson, Colchester, IL; 8. Jerad Fuller, Memphis, MO (DNS); 9. Charles Baker, LaBelle, MO (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Garett Wilson; 2. Brandon Maitland; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Bill Roberts Jr.; 5. Craig Spegal; 6. Rich Smith; 7. Justin Fuller; 8. Colton Prevo; 9. Charles Baker

Heat 2: 1. Andrew Schroeder; 2. Kyle Brown; 3. Greg Cox; 4. Dakota Simmons; 5. Bruce Hanford; 6. Johnny Wyman; 7. Tyler Shaw; 8. Jerad Fuller; 9. Kelly Buckallew

Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Brandon Banks; 3. Ryan Cook; 4. Dakota Hayden; 5. Steve Stewart; 6. David Brown; 7. Jardin Fuller; 8. Ryan Maitland; 9. Robert Thompson

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 3. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 4. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 6. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 7. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 8. Tyler Pickett, Boxholm, IA; 9. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 10. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 11. Jake Wenig, Burlington, IA; 12. Paul Shepherd, Marengo, IA; 13. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 14. Shane Paris, Muscatine, IA; 15. Bob Ahrenson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 16. Austin Kemper, Wapello, IA; 17. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 18. Mike Harward, Floris, IA; 19. Les Blakely, Fairfield, IA; 20. Todd Inman, Altoona, IA; 21. Randy Rindom, Moberly, MO; 22. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 23. Dalton Lynch, Bloomfield, IA; 24. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 25. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Mueller; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Paul Shepherd; 4. Chris Wibbell; 5. Jake Wenig; 6. Todd Inman; 7. Kevin Koontz; 8. Bob Ahrenson; 9. Randy Rindom (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Tyler Pickett; 2. Dustin Griffiths; 3. Abe Huls; 4. Johnny Spaw; 5. Nathan Wood; 6. Les Blakley; 7. Beau Taylor; 8. Dalton Lynch

Heat 3: 1. David Brandies; 2. Todd Reitzler; 3. Jason Cook; 4. Derrick Agee; 5. Shane Paris; 6. Mike Harward; 7. Dean Kratzer; 8. Austin Kemper

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Brett Lowry, Montezuma, IA; 3. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 4. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 5. Tim Plummer, Norway, IA; 6. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 7. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 8. Rick Barlow, Jr., Montrose, IA; 9. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 10. Austin Kaplan, Des Moines, IA; 11. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO; 12. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 13. Earl Pryor, Troy, MO; 14. Tyler Inman, Altoona, IA; 15. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 16. Blake Davidson, Mokane, MO; 17. Scott Brau, Brooklyn, IA; 18. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 19. AJ Johnson, New Sharon, IA; 20. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 21. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 22. Kevin Goben, Sherrard, IL; 23. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 24. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Tony Johnson; 2. Rick Barlow Jr.; 3. Austin Kaplan; 4. Ron Kibbe; 5. David Hoover, Boone, IA; 6. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO; 8. Cody Agee, Huntsville, MO; 9. Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO; 10. David Snyder, Greentop, MO; 11. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA (DNS)

B-Feature 2: (Top 4 to A) 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Brandon Symmonds; 3. Blake Davidson; 4. Tyler Inman; 5. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 6. Cole Queathem, Troy, MO; 7. Danny Brau, Brooklyn, IA; 8. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 9. John Anderson, Novinger, MO; 10. Dakota Sapp, Ottumwa, IA

Heat 1: 1. Austin Howes; 2. AJ Johnson; 3. Jim Gillenwater; 4. Earl Pryor; 5. David Hoover; 6. Rick Barlow Jr.; 7. Austin Kaplan; 8. Cody Agee; 9. David Snyder; 10. Kyle Hamelton (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Tim Plummer; 3. Daniel Fellows; 4. Scott Brau; 5. Cole Queathem; 6. Tyler Inman; 7. Brandon Symmonds; 8. Dakota Sapp; 9. Danny Brau

Heat 3: 1. Brett Lowry; 2. Brandon Lennox; 3. Carter VanDenBerg; 4. Brandon Dale; 5. Tony Johnson; 6. Ron Kibbe; 7. Dean Kratzer; 8. Hugh Eddy; 9. Kevin Skaggs

Heat 4: 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Casey Lancaster; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Tom Lathrop; 5. Blake Davidson; 6. John Anderson; 7. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 8. Jason Riegel; 9. Austen Becerra

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Mike Hughes, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 3. Tim Dawson, Callao, MO; 4. August Bach, Newton, IA; 5. Steve Allen, Oskaloosa, IA; 6. Christian Huffman, New Sharon, IA; 7. Randy Byerly, Tipton, IA; 8. Chris Archer, Moulton, IA; 9. Jason Rindom, Moberly, MO

Heat: 1. Steve Allen; 2. Aaron Martin; 3. Mike Hughes; 4. Randy Byerly; 5. August Bach; 6. Christian Huffman; 7. Tim Dawson; 8. Chris Archer; 9. Jason Rindom

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 4. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 6. Adam Gates, Marion, IA; 7. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 8. Cody Phillips, Ottumwa, IA; 9. Kyle Burton, Clark, MO; 10. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 11. Nick VanHemert, Reinbeck, IA; 12. Billy Cain, Bloomfield, IA; 13. Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, IA; 14. Renny McCarty, Farmington, IA; 15. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 16. Justin O’Haver, Kirksville, MO; 17. Ricky Miller, Gorin, MO; 18. John Sears, Gorin, MO; 19. Cody VanDusen, Atalissa, IA; 20. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 21. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 22. William Michel, Muscatine, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jake Benischek; 2. Cody VanDusen; 3. Nick VanHemert; 4. Jaden DeLonjay; 5. Billy Cain; 6. Renny McCarty; 7. Justin O’Haver; 8. Mike Hornung Jr.

Heat 2: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Chuck Fullenkamp; 4. Cody Phillips; 5. John Sears; 6. Kyle Boyd; 7. Alyssa Steele

Heat 3: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. William Michel; 3. Adam Gates; 4. Barry Taft; 5. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 6. Kyle Burton; 7. Ricky Miller