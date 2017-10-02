Darrell Lanigan Dominates Rome Showdown

ROME, GA (October 1, 2017) – Darrell Lanigan swept all activities he participated in Sunday night at Rome Speedway. Lanigan set the overall fastest time of the night in Miller Welders Time Trials, he won his heat race in convincing fashion, and he led all 50 laps on his way to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned Rome Showdown in the Bowyer Dirt Motorsports, I-Racing.com, Club 29 entry.

Lanigan’s Bowyer teammate, Don O’Neal finished in the second position for the second night in a row. Tim McCreadie started seventh and charged to third-place finish, which enabled him to take over the season championship point standings. Chris Madden was fourth and 18th-place starter Earl Pearson Jr. drove an impressive race to finish fifth.

Lanigan started on the outside of the front row and was cruising along until Brandon Overton started his charge for the lead. Overton closed to within a car-length on Lanigan, but on lap 20 Overton suddenly slowed in turn four, bringing out the first caution of the race. Overton would pit, but he was never a factor after that.

On the restart, Lanigan pulled away from the field as several competitors took their shot at second place. Don O’Neal finally made it to second as he had to battle McCreadie in the final ten laps to garner his second runner-up finish in two nights.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the second time this season, Lanigan was extremely happy with the performance of his race team. “Last night I jumped the cushion at Dixie and it cost us a good finish. Tonight, the car was just perfect from the time we unloaded it. Brian, Richie, and the entire crew have done a great job all year. We have had bad luck that knocked us out of some more wins. We are here to win,” said the 47-year-old veteran driver.

The winner’s Clint Bowyer-owned team is sponsored by iRacing.com, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cometic Gasket, Penske Shocks, Ditzfeld Transfer, Mobil 1, Clint Bowyer Autoplex and Sunoco Race Fuels. The Club 29 Race Car is powered by a Clements Racing Engine.

O’Neal continues his late season surge in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29. “Thanks to Clint Bowyer and everybody on the team. We have really got a good set-up on this car in the last month. We were running second at Knoxville and had a fan blade come off, and that knocked the water pump off. We were up to second at Brownstown last week and now two podium finishes this weekend. We are looking forward to Pittsburgh next weekend.”

McCreadie will enter the Pittsburgher 100 next weekend as the new series points leader in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn. “It feels great to be the point leader, but now we have to close it out strong. This team has worked so hard all year. Now it has come to crunch time. This is what we all work so hard for, a championship.”

Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Dale McDowell, Donald McIntosh, Devin Gilpin, and Michael Page.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Sunday, October 1st, 2017

Lucas Oil Rome Showdown

Rome Speedway – Rome, GA

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Donald McIntosh / 14.428 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Darrell Lanigan / 14.299 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Donald McIntosh, TJ Reaid, Dale McDowell, Will Roland, Tyler Bruening, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Ryan Crane, Steven Roberts, Jason Jameson, JT Seawright

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Erb, Jr., Frank Ingram

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Devin Gilpin, Josh Richards, Michael Page, Chris Ferguson, Brent Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Ray Cook, Gary McPherson, Blake Spencer

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jason Croft, Tyler Bruening, Gregg Satterlee, David Payne, Boom Briggs, Ross Bailes, Aaron Ridley, Jason Jameson, Steven Roberts, JT Seawright, Ryan Crane, Granger Howell, Wayne Echols

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Chris Ferguson, Brent Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Erb, Jr., Gary McPherson, Ray Cook, Frank Ingram, Blake Spencer

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $10,900 2 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $6,300 3 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,200 4 10 44 Chris Madden Gaffney, SC $2,750 5 18 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,050 6 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,800 7 9 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,500 8 1 7m Donald McIntosh Dawsonville, GA $1,300 9 8 1G Devin Gilpin Columbus, IN $1,200 10 16 18x Michael Page Villa Rica, GA $1,100 11 21 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $1,875 12 6 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,050 13 15 84 Austin Tyler Smith Rome, GA $1,025 14 24 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $1,700 15 5 41 TJ Reaid Acworth, GA $950 16 20 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,625 17 17 9 Jason Croft Woodstock, GA $900 18 12 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,675 19 13 22R Will Roland Jasper, GA $850 20 23 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,525 21 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,600 22 19 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $800 23 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $800 24 22 22F Chris Ferguson Mount Holly, NC $800 25 25 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $800



Race Statistics

Entrants: 41

Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 50)

Cautions: Brandon Overton (Lap 20); TJ Reaid (Lap 23); Jimmy Owens (Lap 38); Josh Richards (Lap 44)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr., Hudson O’Neal

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs

Wrisco Feature Winner: Darrell Lanigan

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Started: 18th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 13 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg (Darrell Lanigan)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Overton (Lap #21 – 13.0950 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Darrell Lanigan (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Donald McIntosh

Time of Race: 23 minutes 46 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 7935 $280,300 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 7920 $263,225 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 7875 $213,550 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7335 $162,225 5 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 7285 $142,075 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 7080 $124,750 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 7065 $133,515 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6675 $103,000 9 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 6560 $98,310 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 6495 $120,685 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 6340 $83,780 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 5610 $63,700

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*