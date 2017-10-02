Darrell Lanigan Dominates Rome Showdown

ROME, GA (October 1, 2017) – Darrell Lanigan swept all activities he participated in Sunday night at Rome Speedway. Lanigan set the overall fastest time of the night in Miller Welders Time Trials, he won his heat race in convincing fashion, and he led all 50 laps on his way to win the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned Rome Showdown in the Bowyer Dirt Motorsports, I-Racing.com, Club 29 entry.
Lanigan’s Bowyer teammate, Don O’Neal finished in the second position for the second night in a row. Tim McCreadie started seventh and charged to third-place finish, which enabled him to take over the season championship point standings. Chris Madden was fourth and 18th-place starter Earl Pearson Jr. drove an impressive race to finish fifth.
Lanigan started on the outside of the front row and was cruising along until Brandon Overton started his charge for the lead. Overton closed to within a car-length on Lanigan, but on lap 20 Overton suddenly slowed in turn four, bringing out the first caution of the race. Overton would pit, but he was never a factor after that.
On the restart, Lanigan pulled away from the field as several competitors took their shot at second place. Don O’Neal finally made it to second as he had to battle McCreadie in the final ten laps to garner his second runner-up finish in two nights.
In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the second time this season, Lanigan was extremely happy with the performance of his race team. “Last night I jumped the cushion at Dixie and it cost us a good finish. Tonight, the car was just perfect from the time we unloaded it. Brian, Richie, and the entire crew have done a great job all year. We have had bad luck that knocked us out of some more wins. We are here to win,” said the 47-year-old veteran driver.
The winner’s Clint Bowyer-owned team is sponsored by iRacing.com, Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Cometic Gasket, Penske Shocks, Ditzfeld Transfer, Mobil 1, Clint Bowyer Autoplex and Sunoco Race Fuels. The Club 29 Race Car is powered by a Clements Racing Engine.
O’Neal continues his late season surge in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29. “Thanks to Clint Bowyer and everybody on the team. We have really got a good set-up on this car in the last month. We were running second at Knoxville and had a fan blade come off, and that knocked the water pump off. We were up to second at Brownstown last week and now two podium finishes this weekend. We are looking forward to Pittsburgh next weekend.”
McCreadie will enter the Pittsburgher 100 next weekend as the new series points leader in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn. “It feels great to be the point leader, but now we have to close it out strong. This team has worked so hard all year. Now it has come to crunch time. This is what we all work so hard for, a championship.”
Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Dale McDowell, Donald McIntosh, Devin Gilpin, and Michael Page.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Sunday, October 1st, 2017
Lucas Oil Rome Showdown
Rome Speedway – Rome, GA
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Donald McIntosh / 14.428 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Darrell Lanigan / 14.299 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Donald McIntosh, TJ Reaid, Dale McDowell, Will Roland, Tyler Bruening, Gregg Satterlee, Boom Briggs, Ryan Crane, Steven Roberts, Jason Jameson, JT Seawright
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Erb, Jr., Frank Ingram
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Erb, Jr., Frank Ingram
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Devin Gilpin, Josh Richards, Michael Page, Chris Ferguson, Brent Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Ray Cook, Gary McPherson, Blake Spencer
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jason Croft, Tyler Bruening, Gregg Satterlee, David Payne, Boom Briggs, Ross Bailes, Aaron Ridley, Jason Jameson, Steven Roberts, JT Seawright, Ryan Crane, Granger Howell, Wayne Echols
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Steve Francis, Chris Ferguson, Brent Larson, Hudson O’Neal, Casey Roberts, Tyler Millwood, Dennis Erb, Jr., Gary McPherson, Ray Cook, Frank Ingram, Blake Spencer
Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|FINISH
|START
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|EARNINGS
|1
|2
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|$10,900
|2
|4
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|$6,300
|3
|7
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|$4,200
|4
|10
|44
|Chris Madden
|Gaffney, SC
|$2,750
|5
|18
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|$3,050
|6
|14
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|$2,800
|7
|9
|17m
|Dale McDowell
|Chickamauga, GA
|$1,500
|8
|1
|7m
|Donald McIntosh
|Dawsonville, GA
|$1,300
|9
|8
|1G
|Devin Gilpin
|Columbus, IN
|$1,200
|10
|16
|18x
|Michael Page
|Villa Rica, GA
|$1,100
|11
|21
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|$1,875
|12
|6
|116
|Brandon Overton
|Evans, GA
|$1,050
|13
|15
|84
|Austin Tyler Smith
|Rome, GA
|$1,025
|14
|24
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|$1,700
|15
|5
|41
|TJ Reaid
|Acworth, GA
|$950
|16
|20
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|$1,625
|17
|17
|9
|Jason Croft
|Woodstock, GA
|$900
|18
|12
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|$1,675
|19
|13
|22R
|Will Roland
|Jasper, GA
|$850
|20
|23
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|$1,525
|21
|3
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|$1,600
|22
|19
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|$800
|23
|11
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|$800
|24
|22
|22F
|Chris Ferguson
|Mount Holly, NC
|$800
|25
|25
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|$800
Race Statistics
Entrants: 41
Lap Leaders: Darrell Lanigan (Laps 1 – 50)
Cautions: Brandon Overton (Lap 20); TJ Reaid (Lap 23); Jimmy Owens (Lap 38); Josh Richards (Lap 44)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr., Hudson O’Neal
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs
Wrisco Feature Winner: Darrell Lanigan
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr. (Started: 18th; Finished: 5th; Advanced 13 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Hudson O’Neal
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Darrell Lanigan
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Gregg Satterlee
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Leonberg (Darrell Lanigan)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Overton (Lap #21 – 13.0950 seconds)
Safecraft Most Laps Led: Darrell Lanigan (50 Laps)
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Donald McIntosh
Time of Race: 23 minutes 46 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|POS
|CAR #
|DRIVER NAME
|HOMETOWN
|POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|7935
|$280,300
|2
|0
|Scott Bloomquist
|Mooresburg, TN
|7920
|$263,225
|3
|1R
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|7875
|$213,550
|4
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|7335
|$162,225
|5
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|7285
|$142,075
|6
|14
|Darrell Lanigan
|Union, KY
|7080
|$124,750
|7
|1
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|Jacksonville, FL
|7065
|$133,515
|8
|28E
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|Carpentersville, IL
|6675
|$103,000
|9
|71
|Hudson O’Neal ®
|Martinsville, IN
|6560
|$98,310
|10
|22
|Gregg Satterlee ®
|Rochester Mills, PA
|6495
|$120,685
|11
|15
|Steve Francis
|Bowling Green, KY
|6340
|$83,780
|12
|99B
|Boom Briggs ®
|Bear Lake, PA
|5610
|$63,700
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*