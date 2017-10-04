3RD ANNUAL USAC MIDGET “JUNIOR KNEPPER 55” SET FOR DEC. 16 IN Du QUOIN

Du Quoin, Illinois………The third running of the “Junior Knepper 55” returns to the USAC Midget calendar on Saturday, December 16 indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

Though the special event carries no points toward the season championship, it has quickly become one of the most coveted races to win. Boasting large car counts and a star-studded field, the “Knepper 55” has already produced its share of memorable moments on the 1/6-mile dirt track located inside the building adjacent to the famed Du Quoin State Fairgrounds one-mile dirt oval.

In the inaugural running in 2015, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. electrified the crowd in the 55-lap feature, coming from the back of the pack to score the victory in the final laps. In 2016, Tyler Courtney earned his first career USAC-sanctioned Midget feature victory in his first start for the Clauson/Marshall Racing team.

The 55-lap event honors the memory of one of USAC’s most accomplished car owners – Walter “Junior” Knepper of Belleville, Illinois – whose famed yellow number 55 midgets and sprint cars raced to 58 career USAC feature victories, including 34 in Sprints and 24 in Midgets, with drivers Bob Wente, Tom Bigelow, Mel Kenyon, George Snider, Dana Carter, Rich Vogler and his son Steve Knepper.

Nick Knepper, grandson of Junior and son of 13-time USAC National Midget winner Steve Knepper, will promote the event along with Derek LeMaster.

“Derek and I are very excited to announce the third running of the ‘Junior Knepper 55,'” Nick Knepper said. “The previous versions of this event have been tremendous and we will continue to build upon our past successes. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and USAC for the continued support. I look forward to seeing everyone at the Southern Illinois Center on December 16th.”

Cars are scheduled to get on track at 4pm (Central). A format utilizing passing points will be used to seed the feature lineups. Event times, ticket prices and additional information will be announced in the near future.