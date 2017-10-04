Phillips on cusp of fourth title with Fall Nationals ahead

By Trenton Berry – Wheatland, Missouri (October 4, 2017) – This weekend the curtain falls on the 29th season of Lucas Oil MLRA action. The Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals takes place Friday and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. Each night features a complete show. Friday’s winner pockets $3,000, with $5,000 scheduled for Saturday’s top performer.

Terry Phillips holds the points lead by 42 over Sunoco Rookie of the Year winner Rodney Sanders. Although not mathematically eliminated from the championship, Sanders would need a lot of bad fortune by Phillips to have a shot at the title. Phillips admittedly wouldn’t place Lucas Oil Speedway in his list of best tracks performance-wise, but he rarely does not finish races. Sanders went from the tail to second in his last Lucas Oil Speedway appearance.

Jesse Stovall is currently third. Randy Timms and JC Wyman round out the top five. Timms is the most recent series winner, when he led the final lap of the Larry Phillips Memorial over Labor Day weekend.

Lucas Oil MLRA winners at Lucas Oil Speedway this season include Rodney Sanders, Will Vaught and Randy Timms.

“It’ has been an exciting season for the series,” commented Assistant Series Director Ernie Leftwich. “We’ve had a variety of winners and showcased our tour at some great places. To end the year in Wheatland is just perfect.”

Friday drivers will draw and compete utilizing passing points. Saturday competitors will time trial for heat race starting positions.

Practice will be held Thursday evening from 6-9 PM, for competitors wanting to get a few extra laps around Lucas Oil Speedway. Grandstand attendance is free for Thursday.

A big part of this weekend will be the $5,000 to win Big Buck 50 Street Stock race. They will run heat races on Friday and last chances transfer features, prior to the A feature Saturday.

Lucas Oil Speedway Information

Gates: Friday – 5 PM, Saturday – 4 PM

Racing: Friday – Hot Laps 7 PM, Racing 7:35 PM, Saturday – Hot Laps 6 PM, Racing 6:35 PM

Admission: Friday – Adults $15, Seniors (62 and up) $12, Youth (6-15) $15, Kids (5 and under) FREE, Family Pass $30, Pit Pass $35, Saturday – Adults $20, Seniors (62 and up) $17, Youth (6-15) $15, Kids (5 and under) FREE, Family Pass $40, Pit Pass $40

Support Class: Street Stocks ($5,000 to Win)

Website: LucasOilSpeedway.com

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.