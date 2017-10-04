St. Francois County Raceway Results – 9/30/17



Hunter Schuerenberg – Kirby Laws photo



Billy Smith – Kirby Laws photo



Shane Blair – Kirby Laws photo



Chris Boyd – Kirby Laws photo

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! This is your race recap for the St. Francois County Raceway Queen’s Royale! This recap is brought to you by Bullseye Equipment and Rentals. The grand finale was a night to remember as it was filled with action packed racing across the track. As usual, there was some special events going on, on top of the already special night of racing. The specialty for the night was the Midwest Open-Wheel Association (MOWA) Sprint Car Series. MOWA brought some cars in to go up against our lucky locals. Now it is time to get to the racing action to see who come out on top.

Up first for the night was the Super Street class. There were 14 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. There were seven cars that started the first heat race. Taking the win, from the fourth starting position, was the number 40 car with Kevin Mosier behind the wheel. Second place went to Robert Hicks in the 32 car with Jason Neel finishing in third place in the 94n car.

The second heat race had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Crossing the line in first place was the 70 car with Chris Boyd coming out of retirement to take the win. Behind him, in second place was the 99 car of Chuck Adams with Andy Johnston finishing in third place in the 91b car.

The main event was a 15 lap dash to the finish with the winner make a late race pass for the lead. Taking home that big check and the signature cowboy hat, after a long time of not running a car, was Chris Boyd behind the wheel of the number 70 car. Finishing in second place was the 40 car of Kevin Mosier. Third place went to Chuck Adams in the 99 car with Jason Neel finishing in fourth place in the 94n car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was Lee Stuppy in the 00 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was John Dickerson in the 42 car.

Running second for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 24 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag. Finishing out front was Jeff Asher in the 56 car after starting in the sixth position. Finishing in second place was the 10 car with Richie Standridge behind the wheel. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 69x car of David Chilton.

Heat race number two had eight cars scheduled to start but only seven took the green flag. Finishing out front was the 21 car of Chasten Boen with Rudy Slade finishing in second place in the 21r car. Third place went to Terry Johnson behind the wheel of the 32j car.

The third heat race had eight cars take the green flag. Crossing the finish line in first place was the 18 car of Brent Thompson with Billy Smith finishing in second place in the 14 car. Third place went to Jeff Frohwitter from behind the wheel of the 26j car.

The main event only had a 20 car starting lineup so a Semi-Feature had to be ran for the A-Modified class. The top five in the Semi would advance to the main event. Those five drivers included Gary Gross in the 84g, Gross finished first in the Semi. Second place went to the 12m car with Ben Geredes behind the wheel while Aaron Canterberry finished third in the 19c car. Fourth place went to the 3l car driven by Bill LaRue while Adam Canterberry finished in fifth in the 9c car.

The main event was a 20 lap race to the finish with Billy Smith taking home the win along with the big check and the signature cowboy hat in the 14 car. Second place went to Danny Resinger in the 15 car with Brent Thompson finishing in third place in the 18 car. Fourth place went to Jeff Asher in the 56 car while David Chilton finished in fifth place in the 69x car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the A-Modified class was the 18x of Jeremy Greenwalt for passing eight cars to finish seventh.

Up next for the night was the MOWA Sprint Car class. There were 37 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into five heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with Joey Montgomery finishing out front in the 35 car. Crossing the line in second place was the 25 of Jake Blackhurst with Paul Nienhiser finishing in third place in the 9x car.

Heat race number two had eight scheduled to start but only seven took the green flag. Coming across the line in first was the 17* car driven by Robbie Standridge. Jimmy Bridgeman finished in second place in the 14t car with Carson Short finishing in third place in the 21 car.

The third heat had seven cars take the green flag with Jeff Wurst finishing out front in the 88 car. Finishing in second place was the 4k car driven by Kody Kinser while Kent Buckley finished in third place in the 87 car.

Heat race number four had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Taking the win was AJ Bruns in the number 15 car while Joey Boyd finished in second place in the 67 car. Bringing his car across the finish line in third place was the 10s car driven by Jeremy Standridge.

The fifth heat race had seven cars take the green flag with the 05 car of Brad Loyet taking the win while Hunter Schuerenberg finished in second place in the number 20 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 85 car of Mike Terry Jr.

There were two Semi-Features for the Sprint Car class. The top two in each semi transferred to the main event while everyone else had to watch from the stands. Take the win in the first Semi was the 79j of Jacob Patton while the final transfer spot went to Kyle Stearns in the 87k car.

Semi-Feature number two was won by Jason Keith in the 28 car with Jimmy Moughan taking the final transfer position in the 1m car.

The main event was a 30 lap sprint to the finish for the ultimate St. Francois County Raceway title, The Queen’s Royale Champion. Taking the win, becoming the 2017 Queen’s Royale Champion, taking home the big check and of course the signature hat was Hunter Schuerenberg in the number 20 car. Finishing in second place was the 21 car driven by Carson Short with Joey Montgomery finishing in third place in the 35 car. Fourth place went to the Brad Loyet in the 05 car while Jeff Wurst finished fifth in the 88 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner was the 50 driven by Jimmy Hurley. Hurley passed 10 cars to bring home an eighth place finish.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 28 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Shane Blair taking the win in the 10s car. Second place went to Kyle Jarrett in the 10 car while Eddie Smith finished in third place in the 20s car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag with Eddie Gross finishing out front in the 4g car. Second place went to the 8g1 car of Josh Gibson while the 67h of Jack Halbert finished in third place.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag. Crossing the finish line out front was the 3d car of Lou Driemeier. Finishing in second place was the 25h car driven by Josh Hauf. Bringing the car across the finish line in third place was Scott Jarrett in the 4m car.

The fourth and final heat race was scheduled to have seven cars start but only six took the green flag. Taking the win was the 5b car of Rusty Griffaw while Darryll Dickerson finished in second place in the 44 car. Third place went to the 102 car driven by Bryan Richards.

The Semi for the B-Modifieds was a 10 lap race with only the top four cars transferring to the main event. Taking the win was the 147 car driven by Kyle Stolzer. Second place went to the 83 with Craig Bessinger behind the wheel. Finishing in third place was the 27j of Johnny Crump with Kevin Worley finishing in fourth place and taking the final transfer spot.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Shane Blair taking the win, the big check and the signature hat in the 10s car. Second place went to the 5b car of Rusty Griffaw with Eddie Gross finishing in third place in the 4g car. Fourth place went to the 10 car of Kyle Jarrett with Darryll Dickerson finish in fifth place in the 44 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the B-Modifieds went to the sixth place finisher Chuck Goodman in the 327 car. Goodman passed 10 cars from