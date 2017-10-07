KYLE STRICKLER, JOSH RICE, NICK HOFFMAN & DAVID MIELKE WIN FRIDAY FEATURES AT ELDORA

Competitors from 13 States and Two Canadian Provinces Finally Get On Track At Allstar Performance Fall Nationals

ROSSBURG, Ohio (October 6, 2017) – After steady rains forced the cancelation of Thursday’s opening night of the Allstar Performance Fall Nationals, and day-long showers cast doubts about day two of the program, the UMP Modified competitors may have got on to the high-banks of Eldora Speedway a little later than scheduled, but they thrilled with high-speeds and fantastic racing in eight heat races and four feature events on Friday night.

Kyle Strickler (Mooresville, North Carolina), Josh Rice (Verona, Kentucky), Nick Hoffman (Mooreville, North Carolina) and David Mielke (Gladwin, Michigan) all made return visits to Eldora’s famed victory stage earning $2,000 for their efforts.

Strickler notched his third career win at Eldora in dominating fashion, taking the lead from Nathon Loney (Danville) on lap three and leading the remainder of the first 20 lap feature event. Loney held on to finish in the runner-up spot ahead of Ray Bollinger (Kewanee, Illinois), David Stremme (Mooresville, Illinois) and Kenny Wallace (Imperial, Missouri).

“We weren’t even going to come here this weekend but after last night was rained out we decided to make the trip today,” Strickler said.

Rice (Verona, Kentucky) started fifth and moved up two positions when contenders Jacob Hawkins (Fairmont, West Virginia) and Joel Dick (Leamington, Ontario) dropped out under the race’s only caution flag. Rice then battled with Jesse Wisecarver (Zanesville) through most of the event, before taking the lead on lap 16 to pick up his second career Eldora win.

Wisecarver held on for second-place ahead of Dylan Woodling (Warsaw, Indiana), Justin Haley (Winamac, Indiana) and Josh Harris (Utica, Kentucky).

Hoffman’s night ended far better than it started. He suffered mechanical issues during his qualifying run and had to start at the back of his heat race. The 2012 UMP Nationals champion rallied from there. He won his heat race after starting tenth and started sixth in the main event.

Hoffman worked his way forward at the drop of the green flag and took the lead from Evan Taylor (Saltsburg, Pennsylvania) on lap seven, and then led the final 13 laps to pick up his fifth career Eldora win.

Taylor finished in second-place, while Jerry Bowersock (Wapakoneta) took one more step toward another Eldora track championship with a solid third-place finish. Chad Bauer (Highland, Illinois) finished in fourth-place, while Troy Johnson (Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania) completed the top-five.

The most competitive feature event was the 20-lap finale which saw Michigan drivers Curt Spalding (Watervliet, Michigan) and Mielke battle for the top spot. Mielke, finally took command on lap 17 and held off Spalding for his second career win at the high-banked, one-half mile oval.

Ryan Sutter (Coldwater) capped a strong night with a third-place finish in the nightcap ahead of Taylor Cook (Huntersville, North Carolina) and Tyler Nicely (Owensboro, Kentucky).

Heat races were won by Strickler, Trent Young (Crofton, Kentucky), Hawkins, Dick, Hoffman, E. Taylor, Jonathan Taylor (Saltsburg, Pennsylvania) and Mielke.

K.C. Burdette (Parkersburg, West Virginia) was the overall fast qualifier with a lap of 17.355 seconds.

Unofficially, the pole cars for the four tournament-style qualifying races on Saturday will be: 1) Mielke (998 pts); 2) Cook (996 pts); 3) Rice (973 pts) and; 4) Haley (972 pts– tie broken by fastest lap).

The Allstar Performance Fall Nationals wraps up tonight (Saturday) when the UMP Late Models join the action. Both the Modifieds and the Late Models feature events have a $5,000 winner’s prize. Racing is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Allstar Performance Fall Nationals are still just $20 on Saturday. Children (12 and younger) admitted free to General Admission seating for all events. Advance tickets and event information is available online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway Box Office at (937) 338-3815.

DIRTcar Modifieds – 87 cars

Qualifying

1.44KC-KC Burdette, 17.355; 2.87-David Mielke, 17.401; 3.21C-Taylor Cook, 17.424; 4.12-Rick Aukland, 17.533; 5.99-Justin Haley, 17.539; 6.21S-Danny Schwartz, 17.561; 7.16-Jeff Koz, 17.578; 8.18-Ryan Sutter, 17.607; 9.19B-Chad Bauer, 17.611; 10.13H-Jacob Hawkins, 17.722; 11.5-Jonathan Taylor, 17.723; 12.95J-Jerry Bowersock, 17.735; 13.11-Josh Rice, 17.750; 14.35S-David Stremme, 17.757; 15.36L-Jamie Lomax, 17.768; 16.20M-Josh Morton, 17.771; 17.90-Jason Beaulieu, 17.772; 18.24-Zeke McKenzie, 17.795; 19.111-Curt Spalding, 17.823; 20.7-Evan Taylor, 17.828; 21.3W-Dylan Woodling, 17.834; 22.25N-Tyler Nicely, 17.836; 23.36W-Kenny Wallace, 17.848; 24.28B-Jason Brookover, 17.856; 25.22-Josh Harris, 17.860; 26.10Y-Trent Young, 17.863; 27.101-Jesse Wisecarver, 17.863; 28.25w-Allen Weisser, 17.914; 29.77B-Ray Bollinger, 17.928; 30.91-Derrick Ramey, 17.932; 31.09D-Joel Dick, 17.948; 32.51G-Brandon Green, 17.977; 33.52-Weasel Phlipot, 17.981; 34.01R-Branden Rassell, 18.001; 35.8-Kyle Strickler, 18.004; 36.12C-Jeff Curl, 18.011; 37.10L-Nathon Loney, 18.033; 38.71-Will Norris, 18.040; 39.2J-Troy Johnson, 18.052; 40.36-Brandon Vaughan, 18.063; 41.01-Earnie Woodard, 18.092; 42.1S-Blake Spalding, 18.101; 43.5X-Tim Richardson, 18.118; 44.67GS-Garret Stewart, 18.171; 45.4L-Mike Learman, 18.175; 46.71DD-Dan Davies, 18.206; 47.22T-Tony Anderson, 18.208; 48.11H-Mike Hohlbein, 18.219; 49.13-Andy Galgoci, 18.287; 50.15-Jamie Carter, 18.309; 51.11R-Ed Roley, 18.324; 52.7C-Jordan Conover, 18.361; 53.6B-David Baldwin, 18.414; 54.27-Frank Paladino, 18.436; 55.1-Scott Williams, 18.475; 56.69JR-Jimmy Farris, 18.502; 57.C7-Casey Fritz, 18.508; 58.11J-Jared Spalding, 18.512; 59.11N-Gene Nicholas, 18.529; 60.19X-Cody Bauer, 18.576; 61.33-Mike Gemmer, 18.683; 62.K9-Will Krup, 18.692; 63.8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr., 18.710; 64.67-Warren Shingleton, 18.720; 65.28D-Jeff Deckard, 18.737; 66.29-Danny Moore, 18.780; 67.28-Mark Beard, 18.854; 68.25-Bud Watson, 18.860; 69.71D-Anthony Davis, 18.873; 70.20K-Bill Keeler, 18.891; 71.1R-Rob Williams, 18.901; 72.2M-David Mitchell, 18.963; 73.47B-Joe Brosseau, 18.964; 74.55-Alyssa Rowe, 18.980; 75.98P-Patrick Lajeunesse, 19.141; 76.74-Lenny Guyton, 19.197; 77.4G-Bill Griffith, 19.732; 78.36S-Adam Schaeff, 20.216; 79.44-Scott Boyd, 20.734; 80.76-Brad Smith, 99.991; 81.21-Sean Monaghan, 99.992; 82.17-Nicole Spalding, 99.993; 83.4-Jon Henry, 99.994; 84.115-Mike Knepley, 99.995; 85.2-Nick Hoffman, 99.996; 86.89-Rodney Morgan, 99.997; 87.51-RJ Otto, 99.998;

Heat 1, Group A – (10 Laps)

1. 8-Kyle Strickler[5] ; 2. 71DD-Dan Davies[4] ; 3. 35S-David Stremme[6] ; 4. K9-Will Krup[3] ; 5. 28D-Jeff Deckard[2] ; 6. 28-Mark Beard[1] ; 7. 47B-Joe Brosseau[8] ; 8. 2M-David Mitchell[7] ; 9. 21-Sean Monaghan[11] ; 10. 76-Brad Smith[10] ; 11. 74-Lenny Guyton[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (10 Laps)

1. 10Y-Trent Young[4] ; 2. 51G-Brandon Green[2] ; 3. 10L-Nathon Loney[1] ; 4. 77B-Ray Bollinger[3] ; 5. 90-Jason Beaulieu[6] ; 6. 36W-Kenny Wallace[5] ; 7. 71-Will Norris[7] ; 8. 11R-Ed Roley[8] ; 9. 27-Frank Paladino[9] ; 10. 33-Mike Gemmer[10] ; 11. 25-Bud Watson[11]

Heat 3, Group C – (10 Laps)

1. 13H-Jacob Hawkins[6] ; 2. 11-Josh Rice[5] ; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling[4] ; 4. 4L-Mike Learman[1] ; 5. 1-Scott Williams[7] ; 6. 8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr.[9] ; 7. 36S-Adam Schaeff[10] ; 8. 1S-Blake Spalding[2] ; 9. 36-Brandon Vaughan[3] ; 10. C7-Casey Fritz[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (10 Laps)

1. 09D-Joel Dick[2] ; 2. 101-Jesse Wisecarver[3] ; 3. 22-Josh Harris[4] ; 4. 99-Justin Haley[5] ; 5. 11J-Jared Spalding[7] ; 6. 22T-Tony Anderson[1] ; 7. 98P-Patrick Lajeunesse[10] ; 8. 1R-Rob Williams[9] ; 9. 4-Jon Henry[11] ; 10. 29-Danny Moore[8]

Heat 5, Group E – (10 Laps)

1. 2-Nick Hoffman[11] ; 2. 7C-Jordan Conover[1] ; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[5] ; 4. 2J-Troy Johnson[3] ; 5. 19B-Chad Bauer[6] ; 6. 67GS-Garret Stewart[2] ; 7. 25w-Allen Weisser[4] ; 8. 11N-Gene Nicholas[8] ; 9. 55-Alyssa Rowe[9] ; 10. 115-Mike Knepley[10]

Heat 6, Group F – (10 Laps)

1. 7-Evan Taylor[6] ; 2. 12C-Jeff Curl[4] ; 3. 13-Andy Galgoci[1] ; 4. 28B-Jason Brookover[5] ; 5. 01-Earnie Woodard[3] ; 6. 71D-Anthony Davis[10] ; 7. 89-Rodney Morgan[11] ; 8. 67-Warren Shingleton[9] ; 9. 19X-Cody Bauer[8] ; 10. 11H-Mike Hohlbein[2]

Heat 7, Group G – (10 Laps)

1. 5-Jonathan Taylor[3] ; 2. 111-Curt Spalding[1] ; 3. 44KC-KC Burdette[6] ; 4. 21C-Taylor Cook[5] ; 5. 24-Zeke McKenzie[2] ; 6. 91-Derrick Ramey[7] ; 7. 15-Jamie Carter[10] ; 8. 01R-Branden Rassell[8] ; 9. 20K-Bill Keeler[11] ; 10. 16-Jeff Koz[4] ; 11. 5X-Tim Richardson[9]

Heat 8, Group H – (10 Laps)

1. 87-David Mielke[6] ; 2. 25N-Tyler Nicely[1] ; 3. 18-Ryan Sutter[4] ; 4. 21S-Danny Schwartz[5] ; 5. 20M-Josh Morton[2] ; 6. 36L-Jamie Lomax[3] ; 7. 44-Scott Boyd[9]

Feature 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 8-Kyle Strickler[3] ; 2. 10L-Nathon Loney[2] ; 3. 77B-Ray Bollinger[8] ; 4. 35S-David Stremme[6] ; 5. 36W-Kenny Wallace[12] ; 6. 51G-Brandon Green[4] ; 7. K9-Will Krup[7] ; 8. 71DD-Dan Davies[1] ; 9. 71-Will Norris[14] ; 10. 28-Mark Beard[11] ; 11. 2M-David Mitchell[15] ; 12. 27-Frank Paladino[18] ; 13. 21-Sean Monaghan[17] ; 14. 47B-Joe Brosseau[13] ; 15. 33-Mike Gemmer[20] ; 16. 28D-Jeff Deckard[9] ; 17. 90-Jason Beaulieu[10] ; 18. 11R-Ed Roley[16] ; 19. 10Y-Trent Young[5] ; 20. 74-Lenny Guyton[21]

Feature 2 – (20 Laps)

1. 11-Josh Rice[5] ; 2. 101-Jesse Wisecarver[2] ; 3. 3W-Dylan Woodling[4] ; 4. 99-Justin Haley[8] ; 5. 22-Josh Harris[3] ; 6. 4L-Mike Learman[7] ; 7. 11J-Jared Spalding[10] ; 8. 8L-Jimmy Lennex Jr.[11] ; 9. 36-Brandon Vaughan[17] ; 10. 1S-Blake Spalding[15] ; 11. 98P-Patrick Lajeunesse[14] ; 12. 36S-Adam Schaeff[13] ; 13. 22T-Tony Anderson[12] ; 14. 29-Danny Moore[20] ; 15. 13H-Jacob Hawkins[6] ; 16. 09D-Joel Dick[1] ; 17. 1-Scott Williams[9]

Feature 3 – (20 Laps)

1. 2-Nick Hoffman[6] ; 2. 7-Evan Taylor[1] ; 3. 95J-Jerry Bowersock[5] ; 4. 19B-Chad Bauer[9] ; 5. 2J-Troy Johnson[7] ; 6. 67GS-Garret Stewart[11] ; 7. 19X-Cody Bauer[18] ; 8. 25w-Allen Weisser[13] ; 9. 01-Earnie Woodard[10] ; 10. 28B-Jason Brookover[8] ; 11. 11N-Gene Nicholas[15] ; 12. 69JR-Jimmy Farris[22] ; 13. 67-Warren Shingleton[16] ; 14. 55-Alyssa Rowe[17] ; 15. 7C-Jordan Conover[2] ; 16. 12C-Jeff Curl[4] ; 17. 71D-Anthony Davis[12] ; 18. 13-Andy Galgoci[3] ; 19. 89-Rodney Morgan[14] ; 20. 115-Mike Knepley[19]

Feature 4 – (20 Laps)

1. 87-David Mielke[5] ; 2. 111-Curt Spalding[1] ; 3. 18-Ryan Sutter[4] ; 4. 21C-Taylor Cook[7] ; 5. 25N-Tyler Nicely[2] ; 6. 91-Derrick Ramey[11] ; 7. 15-Jamie Carter[13] ; 8. 36L-Jamie Lomax[12] ; 9. 01R-Branden Rassell[15] ; 10. 20K-Bill Keeler[17] ; 11. 24-Zeke McKenzie[9] ; 12. 44-Scott Boyd[14] ; 13. 21S-Danny Schwartz[8] ; 14. 5-Jonathan Taylor[3] ; 15. 44KC-KC Burdette[6] ; 16. 4G-Bill Griffith[18] ; 17. 20M-Josh Morton[10]