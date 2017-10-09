Elston, Long, Murty, Wyett, Fusselman, Knutsen, and Barnes Score Night 1 Wins During the “Fall Extravaganza”

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 7, 2017) – Persistent rain Thursday night and all day Friday forced the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa officials to postpone the first night of the 6th Annual “Fall Extravaganza”, being presented by Casey’s General Stores, Donnellson Tire & Service, and Midwest Performance & Power, to Saturday night. An early morning shower on Saturday morning looked liked it might end any hopes of getting the “Fall Extravaganza: in, but the track crew went to work on the pits and the track soon after the rain stop. There hard work would pay off, as 114 driver’s signed in for night 1 competition.

After fourteen qualifying races were completed to set the feature line ups, the 12 lap Mod Lite / Micro Mod feature took to the track first. Randy Bryan and Darrick Knutsen drew the front row for the event, with Knutsen jumping out front to lead lap 1 over Bryan and Devon Rouse. The action was slowed for the first and only time on lap 2, when debris in turn 1 brought out the yellow. On the restart Knutsen moved back out front, with Bryan and Rouse close behind. Bryan tried to keep pace with Knutsen over the final 10 laps, but Knutsen would pull away to pick up his first win of the season at the track. Bryan was 2nd, Chad Dugan was 3rd, Don Erger was 4th, with Jeff Davis rounding out the top 5.

Up next was the 14 lap Armstrong Tractor Sport Compact feature, with Jason Ash and Adam Gates leading the field to the drop of the green flag. But it was fourth place starter Jake Benischek who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Gates and Chuck Fullenkamp. Just after lap 1 was scored complete the first caution of the race appeared, as Barry Taft got into the back of David Prim down the front stretch with Prim ending up sideways into the wall and collecting Kimberly Abbott and Brandon Lambert to bring out the yellow. On the restart debris down the front stretch brought the caution light back on. The following restart saw Benischek jump back out front, with Fullenkamp and Josh Barnes, who started 9th, close behind. While Benischek paced the field out front, Fullenkamp and Barnes battled side-by-side for the runner up spot over the next 4 laps. Barnes was able to take over second on lap 6 and then went to work on Benischek for the top spot. Coming off turn 4 to complete laps 11 and 12 Barnes was able to get under Benischek, but Benischek would hold him off at the line each time. That was until Barnes was able to complete the pass going into turn 1 to complete lap 13. Barnes then pulled away over the final 2 laps to score his fifth win of the season at the track, which was worth $300. Fullenkamp was 2nd, Darin Weisinger Jr. started 7th and finished 3rd, Benischek was 4th, with Gates holding on for 5th.

Aaron Martin and Jason Fusselman led the field to green in the 10 lap Hobby Stock feature, with Fusselman grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Martin and Mike Kincaid. Fussleman, who was setting a fast pace out front and looked to be heading to an easy win, when the first caution came out on lap 7 to slow his pace. Brok Hopwood got into the turn 4 guardrail to bring out the yellow. On the restart Fusselman moved back out front, with Martin and Kincaid following. One lap later, lap 8, Hopwood got into the turn 4 guardrail once again to bring out the yellow and ending his night. Fusselman grabbed the lead on the restart with Martin and Kincaid close behind. Martin tried to put pressure on Fusselman over the final lap. But Fusselman, who made the 4 hour trip to the Pepsi Lee County Speedway, held on for his first win of the season and the $500 top prize to go with it. Martin was 2nd, Kincaid was 3rd, Randy Byerly was 4th, with Hopwood credited with 5th.

The 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature took to the track next, with Brad Tyler and Damon Murty drawing the front row. Murty took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Tyler and Jason Cook. While Murty paced the field out front the battle was for the runner up spot between Tyler and Cook. Cook was able to clear Tyler for second on lap 4 and then went to work on chasing down Murty for the lead. The first caution of the race on lap 6 for Brian Hoener who slowed in turn 4 to bring out the yellow, helped to bring Murty back to Cook’s front bumper. On the restart debris down the front stretch brought the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Murty jump back out front, with Cook and David Brandies, who started 6th, close behind. Just as Murty started to put some distance between himself and the battles behind, the third and final caution of the race came out on lap 9. This time Dustin Griffiths slowed in turn 2 with a right rear flat to bring out the yellow. Murty once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Brandies over taking Cook for the runner up spot. Without another caution to slow down Murty there was no catching him, as he went on to pick up his first win of the season at the track, which was worth $1,000. Brandies was 2nd, Johnny Spaw passed 10 cars from his 13th place starting spot to come home in 3rd, John Oliver Jr. started 9th and finished 4th, with Cook coming home in 5th.

Up next was the 22 lap Budweiser Modified feature, with Kyle Brown and Milo Veloz leading the field to green. Veloz used his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Brown and Michael Long. The first caution of the race came out on the completion of lap 1, as debris in turn 1 brought out the yellow. On the restart Long slipped past Veloz to take over the top spot, with Veloz working to hold back Brown for second. One lap later, lap 2, the second caution slowed the action, as Bill Roberts Jr. spun off turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Long moved back out front on the restart, with Veloz and Brown battling for second. Just as Long started to pull away from the battle behind him, the third caution appeared on lap 6 to slow down his pace. This time Cayden Carter, who was running 5th, slowed in turn 2 with a flat to bring out the yellow. Once again Long jumped out front on the restart, with Veloz and now Kurt Kile, who started 14th, following. While Long pulled away from the field, Veloz worked to hold back Kile for the runner up spot. Just when it looked like Long would cruise to an easy win the fourth caution of the race appeared on lap 19. This time debris in turn 4 brought out the yellow, and brought the field back to Long’s back bumper. On the restart Long moved back out front, with Veloz and Kile close behind. One more lap scored complete produced the final caution on lap 20, as Garett Wilson spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. Long would grab the lead on the restart and then held on over the final lap to score his sixth win of the season at the track, and the $1,000 check to go with it. Veloz held on for 2nd, Kile was 3rd, Bruce Hanford finished 4th after starting in 11th, with Jeff Waterman finishing in 5th.

Sean Wyett and Tyler Soppe led the field to the drop of the green flag in the 20 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMod feature, with Soppe grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Wyett and Brandon Lennox. Soppe then started to pull away from the field, while the battle was for the runner up spot. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 7 when Brandon Schmitt, who was running 8th, spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Wyett slipped past Soppe to take over the top spot, with Becerra, who started 7th, moving into third. Just after another lap was scored complete the second caution appeared, as Ron Kibbe spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Once again Wyett grabbed the lead on the restart, with Soppe working to hold off Becerra for second. Becerra would make the pass of Soppe on lap 10 and then went to work on Wyett for the lead. But the third caution of the event on lap 11 for Gage Neal who spun in turn 2 slowed the action. Wyett jumped back out front on the restart, with Becerra and Soppe close behind. Becerra would look under Wyett over the next couple of laps, when the fourth caution slowed the battle on lap 14. This time Kibbe and Mike Schump spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart disaster would strike Becerra, as his car wouldn’t come up to speed and Carter VanDenBerg, Logan Anderson, Daniel Fellows, Brandon Dale and Schump would pile into the back of his car coming off turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Wyett move back out front, with Brandon Lennox over taking Soppe for second. Lennox would challenge Wyett over the final 5 laps, but Wyett was able to hold him off to claim his first win of the season at the track and the $1,000 check to go with it. Lennox was 2nd, Soppe was 3rd, Kyle Olson was 4th, with Tony Olson rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track for the night was the 20 lap Steffes Pro Late Models, with Denny Woodworth and Tommy Elston drawing the front row. Elston took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Woodworth and Chuck Hanna. While Elston set the fast pace out front, the battle was for the runner up spot between Woodworth, Hanna, and Cayden Carter. On lap 16 Carter was able to final take over the second spot, but by then Elston had built up a half a track lead. So there was no catching Elston on this night, as he scored his seventh win of the season at the track and the $1,000 top prize to go with it. Carter was 2nd, Hanna over took Woodworth for 3rd on the final lap, with Woodworth 4th, and Brian Crebo coming home in 5th.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, October 7, 2017 – Fall Extravaganza Night 1

Steffes Pro Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 4. Denny Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 5. Brian Crebo, Hannah City, IL; 6. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 7. Brandon Queen, Keokuk, IA; 8. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA

Heat: 1. Denny Woodworth; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Cayden Carter; 5. Brian Crebo; 6. Jeremy Pundt; 7. Gary Webb; 8. Brandon Queen

Budweiser Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. Milo Veloz, Colona, IL; 3. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 4. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 5. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 6. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 7. Greg Durbin, Silvis, IL; 8. Andrew Schroeder, Keswick, IA; 9. Randy Foote, Stanton, IA; 10. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 11. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 12. Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 13. Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 14. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 15. Matt Werner, Colona, IL; 16. Garett Wilson, Carlisle, IA; 17. Ryan Cook, Burlington, IA; 18. Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 19. Steve Stewart, Burlington, IA; 20. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 21. Colton Prevo, Bloomfield, IA; 22. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 23. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 24. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 25. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 26. David Brown, Kellogg, IA

Heat 1: 1. Milo Veloz; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. Andrew Schroeder; 4. Kyle Brown; 5. Jesse Belez; 6. Brandon Banks; 7. Eric Barnes; 8. Colton Prevo; 9. Steve Stewart

Heat 2: 1. Michael Long; 2. Cayden Carter; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Greg Durbin; 5. Kurt Kile; 6. Garett Wilson; 7. Ryan Cook; 8. Dakota Simmons; 9. Dugan Thye

Heat 3: 1. Jeff Waterman; 2. Craig Spegal; 3. Randy Foote; 4. David Brown; 5. Patrick Flannagan; 6. Levi Smith; 7. Kelly Buckallew; 8. Matt Werner

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Damon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 2. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 3. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 5. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 6. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 7. Kirk Kinsley, Wapello, IA; 8. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 9. Tom Cannon, West Branch, IA; 10. John Hemsted, Lone Tree, IA; 11. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 12. Jake Wenig, Burlington, IA; 13. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 14. Austin Kemper, Wapello, IA; 15. Ty Hill, Ankeny, IA; 16. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 17. Rob Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 18. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 19. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 20. Brad Tyler, Wilton, IA; 21. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 22. Terry Dulin, Cedar Rapids, IA; 23. Dallon Murty, Chelsea, IA; 24. Brian Hoener, Golden, IL; 25. Mike Hamsted, Iowa City, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jason Cook; 2. Damon Murty; 3. David Brandies; 4. Dustin Griffiths; 5. Johnny Spaw; 6. Tom Cannon; 7. Austin Kemper; 8. Rob Wilsey; 9. Derrick Agee

Heat 2: 1. Abe Huls; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Terry Dulin; 4. John Hemsted; 5. Kirk Kinsley; 6. Jake Wenig; 7. Jeremy Pundt; 8. Ty Hill

Heat 3: 1. Jeff Mueller; 2. Todd Reitzler; 3. Brad Tyler; 4. Brian Hoener; 5. Chad Krogmeier; 6. Dallon Murty; 7. Kevin Koontz; 8. Mike Hamsted

Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 2. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 3. Tyler Soppe, Sherrill, IA; 4. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. Brett Lowry, Ottumwa, IA; 7. Austin Paul, Monroe, IA; 8. Brandon Schmitt, Cottage Grove, WI; 9. Randy LaMar, Buffalo, IA; 10. Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 11. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 12. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 13. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 14. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 15. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 16. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 17. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 18. Gage Neal, Ely, IA; 19. Mike Schump, West Branch, IA; 20. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 21. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 22. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 23. Cody Layman, Ainsworth, IA; 24. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA

B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. Austin Paul; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Brandon Setser; 4. Mike Schump; 5. Kyle Hamelton; 6. Jason Riegel; 7. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 8. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA; 9. Barry Dugan, Letts, IA

Heat 1: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Carter VanDenBerg; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Daniel Fellows; 5. Gage Neal; 6. Brandon Dale; 7. Mike Schump; 8. Logan Anderson; 9. Barry Dugan

Heat 2: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Tyler Soppe; 3. Brandon Lennox; 4. Randy LaMar; 5. Cody Layman; 6. Ron Kibbe; 7. Austin Paul; 8. Kyle Hamelton; 9. Brandon Setser

Heat 3: 1. Brandon Schmitt; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Kyle Olson; 4. Brett Lowry; 5. Jim Gillenwater; 6. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 7. Jason Riegel; 8. Jeff Frana; 9. Tom Lathrop

Mod Lite / Micro Mods

A-Feature: 1. Darrick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. Randy Bryan, Ames, IA; 3. Chad Dugan, Waukon, IA; 4. Don Erger, Brandon, IA; 5. Jeff Davis, LaPorte City, IA; 6. Erick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 7. Devon Rouse, Burlington, IA; 8. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 9. Joel Huggins, Des Moines, IA

Heat: 1. Randy Bryan; 2. Darrick Knutsen; 3. Devon Rouse; 4. Chad Dugan; 5. Don Erger; 6. Joel Huggins; 7. Jeff Davis; 8. Erick Knutsen; 9. Tony Olson

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Jason Fusselman, Shelby, IA; 2. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 3. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 4. Randy Byerly, Tipton, IA; 5. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA

Heat: 1. Jason Fusselman; 2. Aaron Martin; 3. Randy Byerly; 4. Mike Kincaid; 5. Brok Hopwood

Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 4. Jake Benischek, Durant, IA; 5. Adam Gates, Marion, IA; 6. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 7. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 8. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 9. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 10. Derek St. Clair, Argyle, IA; 11. Ryan Havel, Iowa City, IA; 12. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 13. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 14. David Prim, Hamelton, IL (DQ)

Heat 1: 1. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. Ryan Havel; 3. Barry Taft; 4. Jake Benischek; 5. Brandon Lambert; 6. Kimberly Abbott; 7. Brandon Reu

Heat 2: 1. Josh Barnes; 2. Jason Ash; 3. Adam Gates; 4. Chuck Fullenkamp; 5. David Prim; 6. Derek St. Clair; 7. Jeffrey DeLonjay