“Fall Extravaganza” Night 2 Wins go to Schneiderman, Brown, Huls, Van Der Wal, Knutsen, Martin and Barnes 

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Sunday, October 8, 2017) -What a difference twenty-four hours can make, as the sun was shining bright and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s greeted the fans for the final night of the 6th Annual “Fall Extravaganza”. The nights action at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa was being presented by Casey’s General Stores, Donnellson Tire & Service, and Midwest Performance & Power. When the final checkered flag waved, four driver’s visited victory for the first time this season and three others were repeat winners on the season.

The first feature to take to the track was the 12 lap Mod Lites / Micro Mods, with Erick Knutsen and Darrick Knutsen leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Erick Knutsen used his front row starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Darrick Knutsen and Don Erger. While Erick Knutsen paced the field out front, the battle was for second between Darrick Knutsen and Erger. On lap 6 Erger was able to make the pass on Darrick Knutsen to take over the runner up spot. Erger then went to work on Erick Knutsen for the top spot. Coming off turn 2 on the final lap Erger went to the top of the track to pull up along side of Erick Knutsen going down the backstretch. Then coming off turn four Erger tried to use the momentum off the top of the track to beat Erick Knutsen to the line. But his drive wasn’t enough, as Erick Knutsen edged him out by inches to claim his first win of the season at the track. Erger settled for a close 2nd, Darrick Knutsen was 3rd, Tony Olson was 4th, with Jeff Davis completing the top 5.

Up next was the 12 lap Armstrong Tractor Sport Compact feature, with Josh Barnes and Barry Taft drawing the front row. Barnes took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Taft and Brandon Reu. Taft would try the both the bottom and the top of the track to get the lead away from Barnes over the entire 12 laps. But Barnes would hold him off the claim his second win of the weekend and sixth of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Taft was 2nd, Reu was 3rd, Adam Gates was 4th, with Chuck Fullenkamp coming home in 5th.

Jason Fusselman and Brok Hopwood led the field to green in the 10 lap Hobby Stock feature. But it was third place starter Aaron Martin who used the top of the track coming off turn 4 to edge Fusselman at the line to complete lap 1. Fusselman then tried to wrestle the top spot away from Martin over the entire 10 laps. But when he drifted high coming off turn 2 on the final lap, this allowed Martin to go onto to pick up his first win of the season at the track. Fusselman was 2nd, with Hopwood 3rd.

The 20 lap 305 Sprint first was up next, with Dave Getchell and Jarrod Schneiderman making up the front row for the event. Getchell used his starting spot to move out front on lap 1 over Schneiderman and Tanner Gebhardt. Coming off turn 4 to complete lap 2 Schneiderman used a cross over move from the top of the track to the bottom, to take over the top spot from Getchell. Schneiderman then started to stretch out his lead, as Gebhardt took over the runner up spot on lap 6. Gebhardt would close in on Schneiderman on the final lap, as Schneiderman tried to work around a lapped car. But it was to late, as Schneiderman went on to win his second feature of the season at the track. Gebhardt was 2nd, Brayden Gaylord started 6th and finished 3rd, Tyler Glass came from 8th to finish in 4th, with Getchell holding on for 5th.

Ty Hill and Abe Huls drew the front row for the 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature, with Huls grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Hill and Jason Cook. While Huls paced the field out front, Cook and Paul Shepherd, who started 5th, battled for the second spot. Shepherd was able to clear Cook on lap 3 to take that second spot, and then went to work on cutting into Huls big lead. He would get help on lap 12, when the first and only caution of the race appeared to bring the field back to Huls’ back bumper. A tire was clipped in turn 4 and pushed onto the track to bring out the yellow. On the restart Huls moved back out front, with Shepherd and Cook close behind. Once again while the battle for second raced side-by-side, Huls started to pull away. On lap 16 Cook was able to get the runner up spot back and then went to work on chasing down Huls. Cook would cut Huls’ lead down to a couple of car lengths, but would run out of time. As Huls held on for his fourth win of the season at the track, which was worth $1,000. Cook settled for 2nd, John Oliver Jr. passed 12 cars from his 15th place starting spot to come home in 3rd, Shepherd was 4th, with Johnny Spaw finishing 5th after starting in 8th.

Up next was the 20 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMod feature, with Randy LaMar and Brandon Symmonds leading the field to green. But it was third place starter Brandon Lennox who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Symmonds and Tony Olson, who started 8th. The lead for Lennox only lasted for 1 lap, as Logan Anderson, who started 7th, used the bottom of the track to take over the top spot on lap 2. The first and only caution of the race came out on lap 5 when Olson, who was running third, spun in turn 4 with rear end troubles to bring out the yellow and slow the action. On the restart Anderson moved back out front, with Austen Becerra, who started 5th, over taking Lennox for second. Becerra then slipped past Anderson on lap 7 to take over the lead. Then just when it looked like Becerra would cruise to another win, disaster would strike on lap 15. As Becerra tried to work under a lapped car coming off turn 4 to complete the lap his right rear made contact with the car, which caused the rear tire to go flat. This would hand the lead over to Curtis Van Der Wal, who started 10th. Van Der Wal then held off a last lap challenge from Lennox to score his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway, and the $1,000 top prize to go with it. Lennox settled for 2nd, Anderson was 3rd, Sean Wyett was 4th, with Symmonds finishing in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 22 lap Budweiser Modifieds, with Jeff Waterman and Jardin Fuller drawing the front row. Waterman used his front row starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Eric Barnes and Fuller. Just when Waterman started to pull away from the rest of the field, the first caution of the race came out on lap 8 to slow his pace down. Colton Prevo stopped in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Waterman moved back out front, with Barnes and Milo Veloz battling for the second spot. Once again just when Waterman started to pull away another caution appeared on lap 11 to slow him down. Shelby Walsh spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Randy Foote, who was running 8th, spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Waterman jump back out front, with Barnes working to hold off Kyle Brown, who started 8th, for second. Brown was able to get the runner up spot away from Barnes on lap 14, and then 1 lap later, lap 15, he slipped past Waterman for the top spot. Waterman tried to keep pace with Brown, when he pulled off on lap 18 with troubles. This would allow Brown to pull away to claim his first win of the season at the track, and take home the $1,000 check. Barnes was 2nd, Fuller was 3rd, Veloz was 4th, with Ryan Cook coming home in 5th.

One season finale event remains at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. And that will be held on Friday, October 27th and Saturday, October 28th, as Casey’s General Stores, Donnellson Tire & Service, and Midwest Performance & Power helps bring “Shiverfest”. More information will be released in the coming week, so stay tuned to the website and the Facebook page for that information.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website page at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Sunday, October 8, 2017 – Fall Extravaganza Night 2

305 Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 2. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 3. Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 4. Tyler Glass, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. Dave Getchell, Sperry, IA; 6. John Schulz, West Burlington, IA; 7. Damian Getchell, Sperry, IA; 8. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA

Heat: 1. Dave Getchell; 2. Damian Getchell; 3. Jarrod Schneiderman; 4. Tanner Gebhardt; 5. John Schulz; 6. Brayden Gaylord; 7. Daniel Bergquist; 8. Tyler Glass

Budweiser Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 2. Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 3. Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 4. Milo Veloz, Colona, IL; 5. Ryan Cook, Burlington, IA; 6. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 7. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 8. Rich Smith, Taylor Ridge, IL; 9. Randy Foote, Stanton, IA; 10. David Brown, Kellogg, IA; 11. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 12. Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 13. Blake Roberts, Burlington, IA; 14. Shelby Walsh, Viola, IL; 15. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 16. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 17. Patrick Flannagan, Cedar Rapids, IA; 18. Colton Prevo, Bloomfield, IA

Heat 1: 1. David Brown; 2. Jeff Waterman; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Milo Veloz; 5. Jardin Fuller; 6. Dakota Simmons; 7. Craig Spegal; 8. Colton Prevo; 9. Levi Smith

Heat 2: 1. Kyle Brown; 2. Patrick Flannagan; 3. Randy Foote; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Ryan Cook; 6. Jesse Belez; 7. Shelby Walsh; 8. Rich Smith; 9. Blake Roberts

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Paul Shepherd, Marengo, IA; 5. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. Jeff Mueller, Albion, IA; 7. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 8. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 9. Troy Jervoetz, Webster City, IA; 10. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 11. Ty Hill, Ankeny, IA; 12. Rob Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 13. Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 14. Jim Redmann, Lockridge, IA; 15. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 16. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 17. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jeremy Pundt; 2. Jeff Mueller; 3. Rob Wilsey; 4. Chris Wibbell; 5. Ty Hill; 6. Chad Krogmeier; 7. Troy Jervoetz; 8. John Oliver Jr.; 9. Les Blakley

Heat 2: 1. Johnny Spaw; 2. Abe Huls; 3. Paul Shepherd; 4. Jason Cook; 5. Jim Redmann; 6. Ray Raker; 7. Kevin Koontz; 8. Tom Bowling Jr.

Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Curtis Van Der Wal, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 3. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 4. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 5. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 6. Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 7. Andrew Swailes, Anisworth, IA; 8. Randy LaMar, Buffalo, IA; 9. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 10. Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 11. Dakota Sapp, Ottumwa, IA; 12. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 13. Cody Layman, Ainsworth, IA; 14. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 15. Barry Dugan, Letts, IA; 16. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Lennox; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Austen Becerra; 4. Tony Olson; 5. Logan Anderson; 6. Cody Layman; 7. Andrew Swailes; 8. Jason Riegel

Heat 2: 1. Curtis Van Der Wal; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Jim Gillenwater; 4. Brandon Symmonds; 5. Randy LaMar; 6. Ron Kibbe; 7. Dakota Sapp; 8. Barry Dugan

Mod Lites / Micro Mods

A-Feature: 1. Erick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 2. Don Erger, Brandon, IA; 3. Darrick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. Jeff Davis, LaPorte City, IA

Heat: 1. Darrick Knutsen; 2. Erick Knutsen; 3. Don Erger; 4. Tony Olson; 5. Jeff Davis

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 2. Jason Fusselman, Shelby, IA; 3. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA

Heat: 1. Jason Fusselman; 2. Aaron Martin; 3. Brok Hopwood

Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. Adam Gates, Marion, IA; 5. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 6. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 7. Derek St. Clair, Argyle, IA; 8. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA

Heat: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Josh Barnes; 3. Barry Taft; 4. Adam Gates; 5. Brandon Lambert; 6. Chuck Fullenkamp; 7. Derek St. Clair; 8. Ashton Blain