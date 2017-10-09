Free Open Pit Party Set For Terre Haute Action Track Finale Saturday

USAC Sprints & Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Mods On Track

(Terre Haute, IN) The Terre Haute Action Track, in Terre Haute, IN, is down to its final event of the 2017 season this Saturday, October 14. The event was added as a makeup for rainouts earlier this season that canceled the Tony Hulman Classic and the Don Smith Classic. Saturday’s event, titled the “Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic” will feature the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds. A free Open Pit Party will be held from 3:30-5:30, before the on-track action begins.

The free Open Pit Party is set for fans before the action begins. The party will take place between 3:30-5:30, allowing fans to walk through the pits, meet the drivers, get autographs, take pictures, and win prizes as they appear on USAC’s FB Live show. At 5:30, the pits will be cleared of anyone who hasn’t purchased a pit pass, as drivers get set to go on track for hotlaps at 6:00.

For the USAC AMSOIL National Sprints, it will be only their second event at the track this season, due to the rainouts. It will also be the final chance for fans in the Midwest to see them in 2017, as the remaining events in November are in Arizona and California.

Justin Grant leads the standings by 45 over Chris Windom. Windom has been outstanding at the Action Track, as of late, and will be one of the favorites this Saturday night. Kevin Thomas, Jr. was very strong at the Hurtubise Classic in September, before losing a right rear tire. Tyler Courtney and Chad Boespflug complete the top five in standings.

The Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds will also be on track. The division has seen great racing with solid car counts all season long.

Pit gates open Saturday at 2:00 with the Free Open Pit Party running from 3:30-5:30. Hotlaps will begin at 6:00 with racing to take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $25, infield admission $15, and kids 11 and under are free.

About Terre Haute Action Track:

For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/terrehauteactiontrack). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, in Terre Haute, IN. The physical address is 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.