Super Weekend at Jacksonville Speedway Friday 10/13 & Saturday 10/14

Belleville, IL – This weekend, POWRi looks to the doubleheader Super Weekend at Jacksonville Speedway. Friday, October 13th kicks off the weekend, with Saturdays show dubbed the Ron Milton Race of Champions. Both nights will feature the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League. With tight margins in both Leagues, this weekend plays a deciding factor in the outcomes for the championship.

Holding a 230 point advantage, Logan Seavey sits atop the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League standings over Tucker Klaasmeyer. Defending League champion Zach Daum holds third after a medical leave for the last three events resulting from a hard flip at Spoon River Speedway. Jake Neuman sits fourth with Spencer Bayston in fifth. Andrew Felker rides in sixth followed by Aidan RoosEvans in seventh. Ryan Robinson, Tanner Thorson, and Tyler Thomas round out the top ten.

In POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League competition, Joe B. Miller holds the top spot over Kurt Westerfield with a 270 point advantage. Craig Ronk rides in third followed by Luke Verardi. Harley Hollan holds fifth, with defending League champion Nathan Benson in sixth. Nick Howard is in seventh with Slater Helt in eighth. Jackson Frisbie and Alec Long round out the top ten.

