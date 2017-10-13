Sanders, Zevenbergen, Eaton, White winners on opening night of Summit USRA Nationals

WINSTON, Mo. (Oct. 12)–After months of anticipation and preparation, the I-35 Speedway swung the doors open Thursday for night one of the 4th Annual Summit USRA Nationals.

USRA Hobby Stocks opened up the feature races with an excellent 15-lap affair that saw Mason City Motor Speedway track champion Matt White of Nashua, Iowa, get the the front early on and then hold off a fierce challenge from 2014 Summit USRA Nationals winner Eric Stantoin to earn the $300 top prize.

Weston Koop, who won the previous year’s track title in Mason City, came home third with polesitter Scott Spilde fourth and veteran Steve Larson in fifth to give drivers from the Hawkeye State the top five positions.

Brady Link, who currently sits second in Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points for the USRA Hobby Stocks, finished sixth-one spot ahead of current points leader and three-time national champ Dustin Gulbrandson-while Tyler Schlumbohm, Tyson Overton and Adam Tiernan rounded out the top 10.

In Out-Pace USRA B-Mod action, Tim Eaton of St. Joseph, Mo., claimed the $500 winner’s check with a wire-to-wire win that looked to be a runaway but ended with Eaton fighting to keep the lead over the final four laps.

A caution with four laps to go erased the U.S. 36 Raceway track champion’s seven-car-length lead over Jake Richards and Ryan Gillmore. When the green reappeared, Gillmore shot ahead of Richards and began to hound Eaton for the lead.

After taking the white flag in a dead heat, Eaton continued to fly around the high side of the 3/8-mile dirt oval while Gillmore hugged the short way around. At the checkered flag, it was Eaton by a car length to score his 11th Out-Pace USRA B-Mod victory of the year.

Gillmore, meanwhile, was denied his 27th main event triumph of the 2017 campaign and had to settle for second at the finish line ahead of Richards, Shadren Turner and five-time Iron Man Challenge race winner Ben Moudry.

Steve Starmer was sixth and current Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points leader Dan Hovden finished seventh ahead of last year’s Iron Man titlist and 2015 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ Andy Bryant.

Randy Ainsworth nabbed the ninth spot and Eddie Schwope Jr. clawed his way from 23rd on the starting grid to finish 10th at the end.

No stranger to victory lane in 2017, Ocheyedan, Iowa’s Elijah Zevenbergen made quick work of the Holley USRA Stock Car field from his seventh starting spot, and then ran away and hid to collect $500 and his fifth Iron Man Challenge victory in six starts.

It was also the 17th feature win in 21 USRA-sanctioned starts this year for the Rapid Speedway track champion.

Chasing Zevenbergen to the finish line was 2014 USRA Nationals main event winner Dillon Anderson, who started next to Zevenbergen in the fourth row. Derek Green rebounded from two early-race fender-benders and found his way back to the front to finish third with early leader Dan Mackenthun finishing fourth and Cory Yeigh in fifth.

Current Holley USRA Stock Car national points leader Mitch Hovden was sixth and Brett Heeter, who sits second in the rankings, claimed the seventh spot.

Pat Graham passed eight cars in his “B” Main to earn the 24th starting spot in the “A” Main, and then made the most of it by charging to an eighth-place finish. Luke Sathoff and Steve Jackson completed the top 10.

From the outside of the front row, 2014 USRA Nationals winner Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, led all 20 laps for a $500 score while C.A. Nix, who sits second in national points, came out on top of a race-long duel with Derrick Hicks for the runner-up spot on the podium.

Stormy Scott passed a dozen of his fellow drives en route to a fourth-place finish while 2014 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ Chad Clancy rounded out the top five finishers.

John Allen was sixth Minnesota’s Dustin Sorensen took seventh, Lake Ozark Speedway track champion Ryan Middaugh earned eighth-place money, Adam Kates raced from 20th to ninth and Tri-State Speedway’s 2017 track champion Trevor Latham wound up in the 10th spot.

The 4th Annual Summit USRA Nationals continues Friday with another complete show of qualifying heat races and main events. Saturday will be a full-throttle program featuring pole dashes, last-chance races and the Summit USRA Nationals championship features in all four classes.

Payoffs will be $300 to win USRA Hobby Stocks and $500 to win the other three classes on Friday. Saturday will see the USRA Hobby Stock winner pocket $1,000 and the other three classes will earn $3,000 for a win.

On Friday, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5 and racing begins at 7 p.m. General admission adult tickets are $20, kids ages 11 to 15 are $10 and children ages 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit passes are $35. The Trackside Bar & Grill will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a post-race party after the final checkered flag waves.

Boo-Tacular will take place Friday featuring some ghoulish fun at the races, trick-or-treating for the kids and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

On Saturday, the pit gate opens at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4 and racing begins at 6 p.m. General admission adult tickets are $25, kids ages 11 to 15 are $15 and children ages 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit passes are $40. The Trackside Bar & Grill will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a post-race party and fireworks show after the races.

For friends and family unable to make it to I-35 Speedway this weekend, every lap of every race will be broadcast live on RacinDirt.com.

This I-35 Speedway is located just off of Interstate 35 at mile marker 64 (10 miles east of Cameron on SR 6). The physical address for mapping is 13141 MO-6, Winston, MO 64689.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo.

4th Annual Summit USRA Nationals – Night 1 of 3

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and money won.

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

Heat Race #1 (7 laps):

1. (2) 26 Tyler Pospisil, Fulda, Minn.

2. (1) 18 Scott Spilde, Cresco, Iowa.

3. (6) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa.

4. (4) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (3) 81 Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (7) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

7. (5) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa.

Heat Race #2 (7 laps):

1. (1) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (3) 52 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa.

3. (4) 83w Matt White, Nashua, Iowa.

4. (2) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (5) 7 Tony Fetterman, Elk Point, S.D.

6. (7) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo.

7. (6) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa.

Heat Race #3 (7 laps):

1. (1) 21M Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo.

2. (3) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa.

3. (2) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa.

4. (7) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (4) 87 Anthony Persell, Cameron, Mo.

6. (6) 20x Carson Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (5) 70 Steve Holthaus, Cresco, Iowa

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (15 laps):

1. (4) 83w Matt White, Nashua, Iowa, $300.

2. (8) 7B Eric Stanton, Carlisle, Iowa, $250.

3. (5) 52 Weston Koop, Rockwell, Iowa, $200.

4. (1) 18 Scott Spilde, Cresco, Iowa, $170.

5. (6) 22 Steve Larson, Decorah, Iowa, $140.

6. (2) 29 Brady Link, Waukon, Iowa, $120.

7. (11) 6 Dustin Gulbrandson, Sioux Falls, S.D., $110.

8. (9) X Tyler Schlumbohm, Sioux Falls, S.D., $100.

9. (19) 42T Tyson Overton, Carlisle, Iowa, $95.

10. (20) 8 Adam Tiernan, Granger, Iowa, $90.

11. (14) 7 Tony Fetterman, Elk Point, S.D., $85.

12. (10) 07 Chris Hovden, Cresco, Iowa, $80.

13. (13) 81 Josh Ludeking, Decorah, Iowa, $75.

14. (15) 87 Anthony Persell, Cameron, Mo., $70.

15. (18) 20x Carson Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo., $65.

16. (21) 70 Steve Holthaus, Cresco, Iowa, $60.

17. (7) 21M Cletus Murray, Kansas City, Mo., $60.

18. (17) 22H Tim Hoselton, Galt, Mo., $60.

19. (3) 26 Tyler Pospisil, Fulda, Minn., $60.

20. (16) 11 Nick Janssen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $60.

21. (12) 61N Nick Brady, Sioux Falls, S.D., $60.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (1) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (3) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

4. (4) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo.

5. (6) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

6. (8) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

7. (10) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

8. (5) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

9. (9) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

10. (7) 20Y Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo.

2. (1) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

3. (5) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

4. (7) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

5. (6) 16P Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (4) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

7. (8) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo.

8. (9) 19x Joshua Munsen, Atchison, Kan.

9. (3) 10N Russell Niehoff, Lockwood, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

2. (3) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (1) 22W Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

4. (4) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

5. (6) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

6. (7) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

7. (8) 33M Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

8. (5) 10 Johnny McGinnis, Harpin, Mo.

9. (9) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo.

2. (6) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Exceisior Springs, Mo.

3. (1) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo.

4. (9) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (3) 17c Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

6. (7) B Blake Davidson, Mo.kane, Mo.

7. (4) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo.

8. (8) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

9. (5) 3X Loyd Yonts, Leavenworth, Kan.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 20x Steve Starmer, New Hampton, Mo.

2. (2) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

3. (9) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (3) 33 Nicholas Carpenter, Leavenworth, Kan.

5. (8) 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Cameron, Mo.

6. (1) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (6) 7C Ben Van Vooren, Sioux Falls, S.D.

8. (7) 222s Colten Stevens, Basehor, Kan.

9. (5) 120T Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo.

2. (8) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (1) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

4. (6) 16P Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (4) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo.

6. (9) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

7. (7) 17c Cullen Thompson, Herman, Mo.

8. (16) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

9. (14) 1 Kyle Henning, Atchison, Kan.

10. (13) 97J Jeff Elder, Smithville, Mo.

11. (5) 33 Nicholas Carpenter, Leavenworth, Kan.

12. (15) 66x Chris Wright, Chillicothe, Mo.

13. (3) 81 Jacob Blair, Kansas City, Mo.

14. (10) 47x Conner Masoner, St. Joseph, Mo.

15. (12) 7C Ben Van Vooren, Sioux Falls, S.D.

16. (17) 120T Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

17. (11) 33M Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (6) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo.

2. (2) 22W Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo.

3. (5) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo.

4. (4) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo.

5. (3) 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Cameron, Mo.

6. (13) 10 Johnny McGinnis, Harpin, Mo.

7. (1) 47 Tyson Lanfermann, Atchison, Kan.

8. (9) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D.

9. (8) B Blake Davidson, Mo.kane, Mo.

10. (12) 19x Joshua Munsen, Atchison, Kan.

11. (7) 36K Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

12. (17) 20Y Yancy Shepard, Smithville, Mo.

13. (14) 222s Colten Stevens, Basehor, Kan.

14. (11) 48 Shawn Grady, Lathrop, Mo.

15. (10) 52M Dustin Miller, Pattonsburg, Mo.

16. (15) 10N Russell Niehoff, Lockwood, Mo.

17. (16) 3X Loyd Yonts, Leavenworth, Kan.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 211 Tim Eaton, St. Joseph, Mo., $500.

2. (13) 66 Ryan Gillmore, Springfield, Mo., $400.

3. (3) 17j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $320.

4. (5) 17T Shadren Turner, St. Joseph, Mo., $250.

5. (10) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., $200.

6. (2) 20x Steve Starmer, New Hampton, Mo., $170.

7. (8) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $150.

8. (15) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., $140.

9. (4) 57 Randy Ainsworth, Exceisior Springs, Mo., $130.

10. (23) 91 Eddie Schwope Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., $120.

11. (14) 17x Nic Hanes, Trenton, Mo., $115.

12. (17) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., $110.

13. (19) 16P Blake Pierce, Kansas City, Mo., $105.

14. (7) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $100.

15. (26) 120T Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $95.

16. (20) 96 Cody Brill, Harrisonville, Mo., $90.

17. (21) 14 Kameron Grindstaff, Independence, Mo., $85.

18. (16) 22W Bud Wilson, Trenton, Mo., $80.

19. (25) 6 Dustin Kruse, Brandon, S.D., $80.

20. (22) 32P Jeremy Pittsenbarger, Cameron, Mo., $80.

21. (9) 222 Dustin Crist, St. Joseph, Mo., $80.

22. (12) 42 Gene Claxton, Kansas City, Mo., $80.

23. (18) 15 Ed Noll, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $80.

24. (11) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, $80.

25. (6) 12c Steve Clancy, Odessa, Mo., $80.

26. (24) 10 Johnny McGinnis, Harpin, Mo., $80.

HOLLEY USRA STOCK CARS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa.

2. (1) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo.

3. (3) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo.

4. (5) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

5. (7) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

6. (9) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

7. (8) 28 Tobin Bartlett, Atchison, Kan.

8. (2) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

9. (6) 997 Jason Estes, Winston, Mo.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn.

2. (1) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (4) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

4. (3) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

5. (6) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

6. (9) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

7. (8) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

8. (5) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

9. (7) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 22X Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (3) 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo.

3. (8) 45 Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (5) 93 Sam Scott, Polo, Mo.

5. (4) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

6. (6) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

7. (2) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

8. (7) G23 Greg Gilbert, Osceola, Iowa.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (4) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa.

2. (6) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (7) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa.

4. (3) 81 Mark Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

5. (2) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

6. (5) 6K Greg Keuhn, Trenton, Mo.

7. (1) 1 Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

8. (8) 33 Matt Schauer, Arlington, Minn.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo.

2. (4) 5 Luke Sathoff, Jackson, Minn.

3. (2) 17c Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

4. (3) 94J Josh Steele, Platte City, Mo.

5. (8) S20 Gene Stigall, Winston, Mo.

6. (7) 222 Jake Newman, Smithville, Mo.

7. (5) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Josephs, Mo.

8. (6) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan.

2. (4) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo.

3. (7) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa.

4. (14) 33 Matt Schauer, Arlington, Minn.

5. (15) 997 Jason Estes, Winston, Mo.

6. (5) 94J Josh Steele, Platte City, Mo.

7. (13) 23 Brayden Gjere, Mabel, Minn.

8. (12) 83A Aaron Sauter, St. Josephs, Mo.

9. (9) 97 Lynn Panos, Calmar, Iowa.

10. (6) 32x Rich Gregoire, Russell, Minn.

11. (2) 17c Lucas Conley, Spring Hill, Kan.

12. (8) 5B Stefan Sybesma, Sanborn, Iowa.

13. (10) 28 Tobin Bartlett, Atchison, Kan.

14. (3) 93 Sam Scott, Polo, Mo.

15. (11) T2 Tom Fogarty, Olathe, Kan.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn.

2. (15) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo.

3. (7) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa.

4. (6) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo.

5. (10) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan.

6. (14) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa.

7. (8) 222 Jake Newman, Smithville, Mo.

8. (1) 8 Dean Hensler, Weatherby Lake, Mo.

9. (13) G23 Greg Gilbert, Osceola, Iowa.

10. (9) 6K Greg Keuhn, Trenton, Mo.

11. (5) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa.

12. (3) S20 Gene Stigall, Winston, Mo.

13. (4) 81 Mark Vanden Top, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

14. (12) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa.

15. (11) 1 Tim Shields, Kansas City, Mo.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (7) 66z Elijah Zevenbergen, Ocheyedan, Iowa, $500.

2. (8) 44 Dillon Anderson, Decorah, Iowa, $400.

3. (14) 32 Derek Green, Granada, Minn., $320.

4. (5) 92 Dan Mackenthun, Hamburg, Minn., $250.

5. (4) 45 Cory Yeigh, Sioux Falls, S.D., $200.

6. (12) 15 Mitch Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, $170.

7. (13) 05 Brett Heeter, Kansas City, Kan., $150.

8. (24) 1G Pat Graham, Ankeny, Iowa, $140.

9. (6) 5 Luke Sathoff, Jackson, Minn., $130.

10. (3) 2J Steve Jackson, Polk City, Iowa, $120.

11. (21) 997 Jason Estes, Winston, Mo., $115.

12. (15) 34X Mich Ross, Maysville, Mo., $110.

13. (10) 77 Dean Wray, Jamesport, Mo., $105.

14. (17) 11 Jesse Brown, Nashua, Iowa, $100.

15. (26) 55H Troy Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa, $95.

16. (2) 28D Gary Donaldson, Rayville, Mo., $90.

17. (19) 33 Matt Schauer, Arlington, Minn., $85.

18. (16) 88 Jeff Dixon, Trenton, Mo., $80.

19. (9) 25 Dan Jones, Waterville, Iowa, $80.

20. (23) 94J Josh Steele, Platte City, Mo., $80.

21. (22) 11W Gerald Wahwahsuck, Atchison, Kan., $80.

22. (18) 04 Roger Verdoorn, Sibley, Iowa, $80.

23. (1) 22X Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $80.

24. (11) 20x Jon Boller Jr., St. Joseph, Mo., $80.

25. (20) X9 Brad Whitney, Trenton, Mo., $80.

26. (25) 14 Todd Staley, Webster City, Iowa, $80.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (9) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (3) 9E Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

6. (5) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (2) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

8. (7) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

9. (6) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo.

2. (1) 77 Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan.

3. (4) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

4. (3) 123 Logan Robertson, Shamrok, Texas.

5. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

6. (8) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

7. (5) 99J Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo.

8. (7) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo.

2. (2) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn.

3. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (7) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

5. (8) 54 Buz Kaster, Kansas City, Kan.

6. (3) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa.

7. (5) 69 Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

8. (6) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo.

2. (5) 98A John Allen, Chanute, Kan.

3. (6) 34N C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla.

4. (4) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (3) 21K Danan Knott, Coffey, Mo.

6. (8) 22H Clay Hale, Cameron, Mo.

7. (1) 2H John Hanson, Stewartsville, Mo.

8. (7) 5 Kevin McGinnis, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #1 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (8) 69 Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo.

2. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (5) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

4. (11) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

5. (10) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (9) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo.

7. (4) 9E Evan Hubert, Cross Timbers, Mo.

8. (6) 97 Houston Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

9. (7) 33 Danny Martin, Republic, Mo.

10. (3) 98 Austin Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.

11. (2) 54 Buz Kaster, Kansas City, Kan.

“B” Main #2 (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

2. (3) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo.

3. (2) 123 Logan Robertson, Shamrok, Texas.

5. (6) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa.

5. (9) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

6. (4) 21K Danan Knott, Coffey, Mo.

7. (7) 99J Billie Hoover, Stewartsville, Mo.

8. (10) 5 Kevin McGinnis, Kansas City, Kan.

9. (8) 2H John Hanson, Stewartsville, Mo.

10. (5) 22H Clay Hale, Cameron, Mo.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, $500.

2. (4) 34N C.A. Nix, Lawton, Okla., $400.

3. (3) 78 Derrick Hicks, Ravenwood, Mo., $320.

4. (16) 2s Stormy Scott, Cameron, Mo., $250.

5. (6) 21c Chad Clancy, Polo, Mo., $200.

6. (7) 98A John Allen, Chanute, Kan., $170.

7. (8) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., $150.

8. (1) 21 Ryan Middaugh, Fulton, Mo., $140.

9. (20) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., $130.

10. (17) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark., $120.

11. (21) R21 Ryan Schaffer, Corning, Iowa, $115.

12. (18) 123 Logan Robertson, Shamrok, Texas, $110.

13. (11) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., $105.

14. (9) 77 Steven Bowers Jr., Topeka, Kan., $100.

15. (15) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., $95.

16. (24) 21K Danan Knott, Coffey, Mo., $90.

17. (19) 29H Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., $85.

18. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., $80.

19. (14) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo., $80.

20. (13) 69 Zach Sanders, Kearney, Mo., $80.

21. (10) 71 Jason Cummins, New Richland, Minn., $80.

22. (12) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., $80.

23. (22) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa, $80.

24. (23) 92 Tyler Grooms, Trenton, Mo., $80.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

