Mike Marlar and Eddie Carrier, Jr. Front Row Starters for 27th Annual Fall Classic at Ponderosa Speedway

By Michael Despain
JUNCTION CITY, KY – October 13, 2017 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series would be in competition at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY for the opening night of the track’s 27th Annual Fall Classic, with time trials and heat races being contested, along with time trials and heat races for the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series.
In heat race competition for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV Super Late Models, Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN would take the victory in heat race one to earn the pole position for the 27th Annual Fall Classic, with Donald McIntosh, Todd Coffman, and Dale McDowell finishing second through fourth to transfer to the Fall Classic main event. Cody Mahoney of Hanover, IN would score the win in qualifying heat two, with Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, and Steve Francis giving chase at the drop of the checkered flag. The winner of heat race three would earn the outside front-row starting position for Fall Classic and Eddie Carrier, Jr. of Salt Rock, WV would see the checkered flag first, with Tripp Gerrald finishing second, followed by Tim Dohm and Brandon Overton. The fourth heat would see Zack Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV claim the victory, while Victor Lee, David Payne, and Adam Bowman would complete the transfer positions.
The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series would contest a pair of qualifying heats to set the starting for the Open Wheel Modified portion of the 27th Annual Fall Classic tomorrow evening and Shon Flanary of Surgoinsville, TN would claim the win in heat race one over J.T. Ayers and Josh Thomas. Jimmy Payne of Glasgow, KY scored the victory in heat race two over Jimmy Lennex and Mike Pratt.
The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV will conclude the 27th Annual Fall Classic at Ponderosa Speedway on Saturday evening October 14, with the 75-lap main event paying $15,000 to win. Also, the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series will contest their main event, going 40 laps for $2,000 to win.
Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals, and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.
Official Summary of Results-Preliminary Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on October 13, 2017
Entries: 34
Overall Top Qualifier: Eddie Carrier, Jr. (Group B) 12.752 seconds
Heat One Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Mike Marlar, Donald McIntosh, Todd Coffman, Dale McDowell, Devin Gilpin, Greg Johnson, Steve Smith, Kenny Cobble, Daniel Dial
Heat Two Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Cody Mahoney, Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, Steve Francis, Connor Meade, Brian Smith, Jeff Neubert, Kayne Hickman
Heat Three Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Eddie Carrier, Jr., Tripp Gerrald, Tim Dohm, Brandon Overton, Vic Hill, Joey Standridge, Ernie Cordier, Skylar Marlar, Jason Jameson
Heat Four Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Zack Dohm, Victor Lee, David Payne, Adam Bowman, Justin Rattliff, Brandon Kinzer, Ray Cook, Tommy Bailey
27th Annual Fall Classic Partial Feature Line-Up (75 laps/$15,000 to win)
Row 1: Mike Marlar – Eddie Carrier, Jr.
Row 2: Cody Mahoney – Zack Dohm
Row 3: Donald McIntosh – Tripp Gerrald
Row 4: Jared Hawkins – Victor Lee
Row 5: Todd Coffman – Tim Dohm
Row 6: Michael Chilton – David Payne
Row 7: Dale McDowell – Brandon Overton
Row 8: Steve Francis – Adam Bowman
Row 9: B-Main #1 first place – B-Main #2 first place
Row 10: B-Main #1 second place – B-Main #2 second place
Row 11: Series Provisional – Series Provisional
B-Main #1 Starting Line-Up (10 laps/top 2 transfer)
Row 1: Devin Gilpin – Connor Meade
Row 2: Greg Johnson – Brian Smith
Row 3: Steve Smith – Jeff Neubert
Row 4: Kenny Cobble – Kayne Hickman
Row 5: Daniel Dial
B-Main #2 Starting Line-Up (10 laps/top 2 transfer)
Row 1: Vic Hill – Justin Rattliff
Row 2: Joey Standridge – Brandon Kinzer
Row 3: Ernie Cordier – Ray Cook
Row 4: Skylar Marlar – Tommy Bailey
Row 5: Jason Jameson
Time Trials (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)
Group A
Mike Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 12.932
Cody Mahoney (Hanover, IN)- 12.975
Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville, GA)- 12.983
Connor Meade (Clay City, KY)- 13.083
Todd Coffman (Junction City, KY)- 13.139
Jared Hawkins (Fairmont, WV)- 13.155
Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, GA)- 13.242
Brian Smith (Barbourville, KY)- 13.368
Devin Gilpin (Columbus, IN)- 13.457
Steve Francis (Bowling Green, KY)- 13.532
Greg Johnson (Bedford, IN)- 13.754
Michael Chilton (Salvisa, KY)- 13.898
Steve Smith (Powell, TN)- 13.919
Kayne Hickman (Soddy Daisy, TN)- 13.965
Kenny Cobble (Cookeville, TN)- 14.034
Jeff Neubert (Rockford, TN)- 14.277
Daniel Dial (Lawrenceburg, KY)- 14.681
Group B
Eddie Carrier, Jr. (Salt Rock, WV)- 12.752
Zack Dohm (Cross Lanes, WV)- 12.851
Tripp Gerrald (Lexington, KY)- 12.897
Victor Lee (Danville, KY)- 12.908
Tim Dohm (Cross Lanes, WV)- 13.037
Tommy Bailey (Corbin, KY)- 13.119
Jason Jameson (Lawrenceburg, IN)- 13.174
Ray Cook (Brasstown, NC)- 13.250
Skylar Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 13.277
David Payne (Murphy, NC)- 13.319
Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)- 13.451
Brandon Kinzer (Lexington, KY)- 13.466
Vic Hill (Mosheim, TN)- 13.504
Adam Bowman (Seymour, IN)- 13.643
Joey Standridge (Telico Plains, TN)- 14.341
Justin Rattliff (Campbellsville, KY)- 14.423
Ernie Cordier (Brodhead, KY)- 14.922
Official Summary of Results-Preliminary Results for Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on October 13, 2017
Entries: 13
Overall Top Qualifier: Tommy Bailey 14.942 seconds
Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Josh Thomas, Tommy Bailey, Cy Cundiff, Chris Kirk, Wayne Helton
Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Jimmy Payne, Jimmy Lennex, Mike Pratt, Dennis Roberson, Jamey Neat, Tim Patrick
27th Annual Fall Classic Partial Feature Line-Up (40 laps/$2,000 to win)
Row 1: Shon Flanary – Jimmy Payne
Row 2: J.T. Ayers – Jimmy Lennex
Row 3: Josh Thomas – Mike Pratt
Row 4: Tommy Bailey – Dennis Roberson
Row 5: Cy Cundiff – Jamey Neat
Row 6: Chris Kirk – Tim Patrick
Row 7: Wayne Helton
Time Trials (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)
Tommy Bailey (Corbin, KY)- 14.942
Jimmy Lennex (Maysville, KY)- 14.943
Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN)- 14.970
Jimmy Payne (Glasgow, KY)- 14.978
J.T. Ayers (New Haven, KY)- 15.172
Dennis Roberson (Paris, KY)- 15.421
Cy Cundiff (Georgetown, KY)- 15.520
Mike Pratt (Happy, KY)- 15.661
Josh Thomas (Maysville, KY)- 16.238
Tim Patrick (Albany, KY)- 16.670
Chris Kirk (Clay City, KY)- 16.776
Jamey Neat (Columbia, KY)- 17.612
Wayne Helton (Campton, KY)- 17.827