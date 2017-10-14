Mike Marlar and Eddie Carrier, Jr. Front Row Starters for 27th Annual Fall Classic at Ponderosa Speedway

By Michael Despain

JUNCTION CITY, KY – October 13, 2017 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series would be in competition at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY for the opening night of the track’s 27th Annual Fall Classic, with time trials and heat races being contested, along with time trials and heat races for the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series.

In heat race competition for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV Super Late Models, Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN would take the victory in heat race one to earn the pole position for the 27th Annual Fall Classic, with Donald McIntosh, Todd Coffman, and Dale McDowell finishing second through fourth to transfer to the Fall Classic main event. Cody Mahoney of Hanover, IN would score the win in qualifying heat two, with Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, and Steve Francis giving chase at the drop of the checkered flag. The winner of heat race three would earn the outside front-row starting position for Fall Classic and Eddie Carrier, Jr. of Salt Rock, WV would see the checkered flag first, with Tripp Gerrald finishing second, followed by Tim Dohm and Brandon Overton. The fourth heat would see Zack Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV claim the victory, while Victor Lee, David Payne, and Adam Bowman would complete the transfer positions.

The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series would contest a pair of qualifying heats to set the starting for the Open Wheel Modified portion of the 27th Annual Fall Classic tomorrow evening and Shon Flanary of Surgoinsville, TN would claim the win in heat race one over J.T. Ayers and Josh Thomas. Jimmy Payne of Glasgow, KY scored the victory in heat race two over Jimmy Lennex and Mike Pratt.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuel and Tennessee RV will conclude the 27th Annual Fall Classic at Ponderosa Speedway on Saturday evening October 14, with the 75-lap main event paying $15,000 to win. Also, the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series will contest their main event, going 40 laps for $2,000 to win.

Further information on the Spring Nationals, Southern Nationals, and Southern Nationals Bonus Series can be obtained by calling Promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353 or Series P.R. Coordinator Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official website located at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Official Summary of Results-Preliminary Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on October 13, 2017

Entries: 34

Overall Top Qualifier: Eddie Carrier, Jr. (Group B) 12.752 seconds

Heat One Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Mike Marlar, Donald McIntosh, Todd Coffman, Dale McDowell, Devin Gilpin, Greg Johnson, Steve Smith, Kenny Cobble, Daniel Dial

Heat Two Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Cody Mahoney, Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, Steve Francis, Connor Meade, Brian Smith, Jeff Neubert, Kayne Hickman

Heat Three Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Eddie Carrier, Jr., Tripp Gerrald, Tim Dohm, Brandon Overton, Vic Hill, Joey Standridge, Ernie Cordier, Skylar Marlar, Jason Jameson

Heat Four Finish (10 laps/top 4 transfer)- Zack Dohm, Victor Lee, David Payne, Adam Bowman, Justin Rattliff, Brandon Kinzer, Ray Cook, Tommy Bailey

27th Annual Fall Classic Partial Feature Line-Up (75 laps/$15,000 to win)

Row 1: Mike Marlar – Eddie Carrier, Jr.

Row 2: Cody Mahoney – Zack Dohm

Row 3: Donald McIntosh – Tripp Gerrald

Row 4: Jared Hawkins – Victor Lee

Row 5: Todd Coffman – Tim Dohm

Row 6: Michael Chilton – David Payne

Row 7: Dale McDowell – Brandon Overton

Row 8: Steve Francis – Adam Bowman

Row 9: B-Main #1 first place – B-Main #2 first place

Row 10: B-Main #1 second place – B-Main #2 second place

Row 11: Series Provisional – Series Provisional

B-Main #1 Starting Line-Up (10 laps/top 2 transfer)

Row 1: Devin Gilpin – Connor Meade

Row 2: Greg Johnson – Brian Smith

Row 3: Steve Smith – Jeff Neubert

Row 4: Kenny Cobble – Kayne Hickman

Row 5: Daniel Dial

B-Main #2 Starting Line-Up (10 laps/top 2 transfer)

Row 1: Vic Hill – Justin Rattliff

Row 2: Joey Standridge – Brandon Kinzer

Row 3: Ernie Cordier – Ray Cook

Row 4: Skylar Marlar – Tommy Bailey

Row 5: Jason Jameson

Time Trials (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)

Group A

Mike Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 12.932

Cody Mahoney (Hanover, IN)- 12.975

Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville, GA)- 12.983

Connor Meade (Clay City, KY)- 13.083

Todd Coffman (Junction City, KY)- 13.139

Jared Hawkins (Fairmont, WV)- 13.155

Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, GA)- 13.242

Brian Smith (Barbourville, KY)- 13.368

Devin Gilpin (Columbus, IN)- 13.457

Steve Francis (Bowling Green, KY)- 13.532

Greg Johnson (Bedford, IN)- 13.754

Michael Chilton (Salvisa, KY)- 13.898

Steve Smith (Powell, TN)- 13.919

Kayne Hickman (Soddy Daisy, TN)- 13.965

Kenny Cobble (Cookeville, TN)- 14.034

Jeff Neubert (Rockford, TN)- 14.277

Daniel Dial (Lawrenceburg, KY)- 14.681

Group B

Eddie Carrier, Jr. (Salt Rock, WV)- 12.752

Zack Dohm (Cross Lanes, WV)- 12.851

Tripp Gerrald (Lexington, KY)- 12.897

Victor Lee (Danville, KY)- 12.908

Tim Dohm (Cross Lanes, WV)- 13.037

Tommy Bailey (Corbin, KY)- 13.119

Jason Jameson (Lawrenceburg, IN)- 13.174

Ray Cook (Brasstown, NC)- 13.250

Skylar Marlar (Winfield, TN)- 13.277

David Payne (Murphy, NC)- 13.319

Brandon Overton (Evans, GA)- 13.451

Brandon Kinzer (Lexington, KY)- 13.466

Vic Hill (Mosheim, TN)- 13.504

Adam Bowman (Seymour, IN)- 13.643

Joey Standridge (Telico Plains, TN)- 14.341

Justin Rattliff (Campbellsville, KY)- 14.423

Ernie Cordier (Brodhead, KY)- 14.922

Official Summary of Results-Preliminary Results for Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on October 13, 2017

Entries: 13

Overall Top Qualifier: Tommy Bailey 14.942 seconds

Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Josh Thomas, Tommy Bailey, Cy Cundiff, Chris Kirk, Wayne Helton

Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Jimmy Payne, Jimmy Lennex, Mike Pratt, Dennis Roberson, Jamey Neat, Tim Patrick

27th Annual Fall Classic Partial Feature Line-Up (40 laps/$2,000 to win)

Row 1: Shon Flanary – Jimmy Payne

Row 2: J.T. Ayers – Jimmy Lennex

Row 3: Josh Thomas – Mike Pratt

Row 4: Tommy Bailey – Dennis Roberson

Row 5: Cy Cundiff – Jamey Neat

Row 6: Chris Kirk – Tim Patrick

Row 7: Wayne Helton

Time Trials (Driver/Hometown/Fastest Lap)

Tommy Bailey (Corbin, KY)- 14.942

Jimmy Lennex (Maysville, KY)- 14.943

Shon Flanary (Surgoinsville, TN)- 14.970

Jimmy Payne (Glasgow, KY)- 14.978

J.T. Ayers (New Haven, KY)- 15.172

Dennis Roberson (Paris, KY)- 15.421

Cy Cundiff (Georgetown, KY)- 15.520

Mike Pratt (Happy, KY)- 15.661

Josh Thomas (Maysville, KY)- 16.238

Tim Patrick (Albany, KY)- 16.670

Chris Kirk (Clay City, KY)- 16.776

Jamey Neat (Columbia, KY)- 17.612

Wayne Helton (Campton, KY)- 17.827