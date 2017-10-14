Smokey Steals the Showdown

Chris Madden dominates the first night of the inaugural Chi-Town Showdown

JOLIET, IL- Oct. 13, 2017- Chris Madden had a dominating performance during the first night of the inaugural Chi-Town Showdown at the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway. Madden started the evening by setting quick time, then winning his heat, and topping it off by leading all 50-laps of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series Craftsman Club Feature.

Madden, who started on the pole for the main event, was never seriously challenged for the lead position. During the first 18 laps of the feature, the Gray Court, SC native was able to expand his lead to more than 5-seconds over the field before a caution fell which wiped it all away. Although, two additional cautions occurred during the 50-lap event, the last occurring with only nine laps remaining, Madden was able to finish 3.151-seconds ahead of the 25-car field to claim his sixth Outlaw win of the season.

“The competition is really strong out here and we’ve had some ups and downs out here towards the end of the year with help quitting and people not being able to hang in there to get the job done. We’ve picked up Colin [Pasi], A.j. [Allen], and Wil [Crowder]. Those guys are probably the hardest working guys that I’ve ever had,” said Madden. “We broke this car out last week and we had some odds and ends that needed to be fixed on it but we got it fixed this week and it was extremely awesome tonight.”

Not only did Madden bring out a new Longhorn Chassis, he also sported a new red and black paint scheme which he will be running through the remainder of the 2017 season as he closes the book on his first season with the World of Outlaws.

“It’s been a great [year] for us,” added Madden. “I’ve really enjoyed racing with all these guys. It’s been an experience and it has been one that I won’t forget. It’s been really fun and really professional with some of these guys.”

Rick Eckert, who started seventh in the feature, also seemed to effortlessly find his way around the 3/8-mile dirt oval. By lap 26, the driver from York, PA had steadily marched forward five positions as he claimed the second spot from Frank Heckenast Jr. Eckert’s second place finish totaled him with two podium finishes in the last three races.

“Once I got to second I couldn’t really hem in the bottom [of the track]. I moved up to the middle and kept a little better pace but [Madden] was definitely the class of the field,” said Eckert. “I really couldn’t race with him but I could race with everyone else and that’s a plus. That’s better than we’ve been, for sure.”

Despite Eckert’s look of ease around the racetrack, the No. 7 was experiencing a little engine trouble.

“We’ve been fighting a gremlin in the motor,” added Eckert. “It missed all last week and we keep changing stuff and we’re about out of stuff to change. I’m not sure where we’ll go next. It missed all feature again but it got slippery enough that it didn’t hinder us too bad.”

Series leader, Brandon Sheppard rounded out the podium at the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway on Friday evening. In the final five laps of the feature, Sheppard battled alongside Devin Moran and Bobby Pierce. On the last lap, Sheppard stole third from Moran to secure the final position on the podium.

“I got behind Shane [Clanton] there early in the race, and then I got into someone and knocked the nose a little loose, and then a clump of dirt came and caved it the rest of the way in,” explained Sheppard. “It made it hard to keep the front end on the ground, which made it a little hard to get through the middle corner, but we hung on and didn’t give up. That track was a little bit treacherous but it was really racy. There were guys running the bottom and guys running the top. It was a heck of a racetrack so a big thanks Sherri [Heckenast] and everyone who worked on the track.”

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will return to the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 on Saturday night for the final shootout for the Chi-Town Showdown.

Dirt Oval @ Route 66 Raceway Results:

Feature: 1. 44- Chris Madden[1]; 2. 7- Rick Eckert[7]; 3. 1- Brandon Sheppard[6]; 4. 9- Devin Moran[4]; 5. 32p- Bobby Pierce[11]; 6. 91- Tyler Erb[14]; 7. B1- Brent Larson[13]; 8. 25- Shane Clanton[5]; 9. 14m- Morgan Bagley[12]; 10. 18- Eric Wells[27]; 11. 25s- Chad Simpson[24]; 12. 1m- Mike Mataragas[8]; 13. 25F- Jason Feger[19]; 14. 18b- Shannon Babb[10]; 15. 1*- Chub Frank[16]; 16. 27- Tom Smith[21]; 17. 2- Doug Hayes[23]; 18. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 19. 89- Mike Spatola[9]; 20. 11- Pat Doar[26]; 21. C9- Steve Casebolt[15]; 22. B5- Steve Sheppard Jr.[18]; 23. 83- Brandon Williams[22]; 24. 28- Dennis Erb Jr[2]; 25. 42t- Robert Kupsik[25]

Heat 1: 1. 44- Chris Madden[1]; 2. 1- Brandon Sheppard[2]; 3. 7- Rick Eckert[5]; 4. 18b- Shannon Babb[3]; 5. B1- Brent Larson[4]; 6. 1*- Chub Frank[7]; 7. 25F- Jason Feger[6]; 8. 27- Tom Smith[8]; 9. 2- Doug Hayes[9]; 10. 42t- Robert Kupsik[10]; DNS. 18- Eric Wells[11]

Heat 2: 1. 25- Shane Clanton[1]; 2. 28- Dennis Erb Jr[4]; 3. 1m- Mike Mataragas[3]; 4. 32p- Bobby Pierce[5]; 5. 91- Tyler Erb[2]; 6. 10- Paul Parker[8]; 7. 11- Pat Doar[7]; 8. 83- Brandon Williams[9]; 9. 34- Herb Reich[6]; 10. 30c- Josh Anderson[10]

Heat 3: 1. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr[1]; 2. 9- Devin Moran[4]; 3. 89- Mike Spatola[6]; 4. 14m- Morgan Bagley[3]; 5. C9- Steve Casebolt[10]; 6. B5- Steve Sheppard Jr.[5]; 7. 77- Steve Pastva[8]; 8. 21- Bobby Gash[9]; 9. 25s- Chad Simpson[2]; 10. 99B- Boom Briggs[7]

Qualifying: 1. 44- Chris Madden, 15.448; 2. 25- Shane Clanton, 15.728; 3. 99jr- Frank Heckenast Jr, 15.757; 4. 1- Brandon Sheppard, 15.79; 5. 91- Tyler Erb, 15.823; 6. 25s- Chad Simpson, 15.875; 7. 18b- Shannon Babb, 15.948; 8. 1m- Mike Mataragas, 15.966; 9. 14m- Morgan Bagley, 15.989; 10. B1- Brent Larson, 16.02; 11. 28- Dennis Erb Jr, 16.038; 12. 9- Devin Moran, 16.061; 13. 7- Rick Eckert, 16.111; 14. 32p- Bobby Pierce, 16.116; 15. B5- Steve Sheppard Jr., 16.276; 16. 25F- Jason Feger, 16.297; 17. 34- Herb Reich, 16.418; 18. 89- Mike Spatola, 16.419; 19. 1*- Chub Frank, 16.474; 20. 11- Pat Doar, 16.495; 21. 99B- Boom Briggs, 16.587; 22. 27- Tom Smith, 16.977; 23. 10- Paul Parker, 17.012; 24. 77- Steve Pastva, 17.459; 25. 2- Doug Hayes, 18.204; 26. 83- Brandon Williams, 18.235; 27. 21- Bobby Gash, 18.465; 28. 42t- Robert Kupsik, 18.852; 29. 30c- Josh Anderson, 20.1; 30. C9- Steve Casebolt, NT; DNS. 18- Eric Wells, NT

CONTINGENCY WINNERS: Craftsman/Sears ($200 Cash): Chris Madden, Rick Eckert, Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb; Craftsman/Sears ($100 Cash): Bobby Pierce; Comp Cams ($50 product certificate): Chris Madden; MSD Ignition ($50 Cash): Brandon Sheppard; Quarter Master ($100 Product Certificate): Chris Madden; Wrisco (Three Sheets of aluminum): Chris Madden; Penske Racing Shocks ($50 Product Certificate): Rick Eckert; JE Pistons ($50 Cash): Bobby Pierce; VP Racing Fuels ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Edelbrock ($50 Cash): Eric Wells; Comp Cams ($50 Cash): Eric Wells; Extended Stay America ($50 Cash): Jason Feger; Cometic ($50 Cash): Jason Feger; JRI Shocks ($50 Cash): Chub Frank; Superflow Dyno’s ($50 Cash): Chub Frank; Quartermaster ($25 Product Certificate): Chub Frank; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Frank Heckenast Jr.; Quartermaster ($50 Product Certificate): Pat Doar; Arizona Sport Shirts ($100 Product Certificate): Pat Doar; JE Pistons (One set of piston rings): Steve Casebolt; MSD Ignition ($25 Cash): Dennis Erb Jr.; QA-1 ($50 Cash): Shane Clanton; Rookie Bonus: Devin Moran; Bonus Bucks: Bobby Pierce

SEASON WINNERS:

Brandon Sheppard- 16 (Whynot Motorsports Park on March 24, Farmer City Raceway on April 1, Fayetteville Motor Speedway on May 6, Wayne County Speedway on May 27, Senoia Raceway on June 3, Brighton Speedway on June 17, Lernerville Speedway on June 25, Federated Auto Part Raceway at I-55 on July 1, Hibbing Raceway on July 13, Fayette County Speedway on July 26, Fairbury American Legion Speedway on July 30, Oshkosh SpeedZone Raceway on Aug. 1, Port Royal Speedway on Aug. 19, Eriez Speedway on Aug. 20, Lakeside Speedway on Sept. 22, Salina Highbanks Speedway on Sept. 23)

Chris Madden– 6 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 18, Deer Creek Speedway on July 8, Ogilvie Raceway on July 12, Cedar Lake Speedway on Aug. 5, Merritt Speedway on Aug. 27, Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway on Oct. 14)

Shane Clanton- 5 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 24, Cherokee Speedway on May 6, Tazewell Speedway on June 3, River Cities Speedway on June 14, Merritt Speedway on Aug. 26)

Brandon Overton- 2 (Smoky Mountain Speedway on May 13, Lernerville Speedway on June 24)

Rick Eckert– 2 (Screven Motorsports Complex on Feb. 17, Shawano Speedway on Aug. 2)

Devin Moran- 2 (Atomic Speedway on May 26, Georgetown Speedway on Aug. 18)

Don O’Neal- 1 (Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 25)

Timothy Culp- 1 (LoneStar Speedway on March 26)

Brian Shirley-1 (Farmer City Raceway on April 2)

Mike Marlar- 1 (Duck River Raceway Park on May 14)

Max Blair- 1 (McKean County Raceway on June 20)

Jeff Rine- 1 (Selinsgrove Speedway on Sept. 3)

Unofficial World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Championship Standings: