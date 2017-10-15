Thorson’s 16th Career Win Comes at Jacksonville Ron Milton Race of Champions

Jacksonville, IL – Leading all 30 laps and holding off a late race charge from Rookie Zeb Wise, Tanner Thorson found victory lane for the 16th time with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. Thorson’s Ron Milton Race of Champions win at Jacksonville Speedway is his fourth of 2017.

Enduring several cautions throughout the 30-lap feature event, Tanner Thorson appeared to be the class of the field as the Minden, Nevada driver was able to jump right back into rhythm and power away from the field after each caution. Running right up against the wall on a cowboy up Jacksonville Speedway, Thorson was never seriously challenged until the final stages of the race when a caution on lap 28 set up an opportunity for Rookie Zeb Wise to challenge for the lead. Wise had charged from the 18th position after running the semi.

In the final two laps, both Wise and Thorson left nothing on the table, as Thorson used everything he had to stay out front, while Wise tried his hardest to hang with him. When the checkered flew, Wise found a career-best second with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, followed by hometown driver Jake Neuman in third. Ryan Robinson took fourth with Tyler Thomas rounding out the top five.

“A lot does happen in a day’s race and that’s one thing that the fans and drivers love is there’s always going to be a next one,” said Tanner Thorson. “It’s pretty awesome to be able to win here at Jacksonville. I just can’t thank my guys enough. They stand behind me. After last night, I thought I may have had the car to win, but that’s the difference in starting on the front row or starting in the back.”

“We started off the night a little sketchy,” commented Zeb Wise. “The power steering pump went out of it and I can’t thank Tim, Rizzy, Kevin and my dad enough for getting this thing back on the track. I really didn’t think we were going to be able to get to second and battle with all these guys. I can’t wait for 2018.”

“We just got this BOSS Chassis recently and we’ve gotten fast these past few races,” stated Jake Neuman. “We were fast tonight, but we were nosing over on the right front toward the end. When we get this new car figured out, we’ll be faster.”

Midgets

Speedway Motors Heat Race Winners: Heat 1: 37 – ANDREW FELKER, Heat 2: 5RJ – JASON MCDOUGAL, Heat 3: 67 -TANNER THORSON

Toyota Semi Feature Winner: 91T – TYLER THOMAS

Mesilla Valley Transportation Feature Winner: 67 – TANNER THORSON

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67 -TANNER THORSON 2. 39 – ZEB WISE 3. 3N – JAKE NEUMAN 4. 71 – RYAN ROBINSON 5. 91T – TYLER THOMAS 6. 97 – SPENCER BAYSTON 7. 5RJ – JASON MCDOUGAL 8. 28 – ACE MCCARTHY 9. 7 – AUSTIN BROWN 10. 71K – TANNER CARRICK 11. 67K – HOLLY SHELTON 12. 6A – AIDAN ROOSEVANS 13. 27 – TUCKER KLAASMEYER 14. 77U – CHRIS URISH 15. 09 – ROBBY MCQUINN 16. 5D – PRESLEY TRUEDSON 17. 29 – JOEY MOUGHAN 18. 9K – KYLE SCHUETT 19. 37 – ANDREW FELKER 20. 4A – LOGAN SEAVEY 21. 3B – SHELBY BOSIE 22. 97X – AUSTIN O’DELL

