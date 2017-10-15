Zack Dohm Dandy in $15,000 Fall Classic Victory at Ponderosa Speedway

Junction City, KY – October 13-14, 2017 – Ponderosa Speedway would present the final night of racing competition for the track’s 27th Annual Fall Classic on Saturday evening and Zack Dohm of Cross Lanes, WV would score the biggest win of his career by taking the $15,000 payday for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series Super Late Models. Jimmy Payne of Glasgow, KY would win the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series main event. Other feature event winners included Todd Coffman of Junction City, KY in Pro (Crate Late Models), Robby Perkins of Ezel, KY in the Bobby Carrier, Sr. Memorial for KDRA Super Stocks, Dylan Stevens of Morehead, KY in Stock Four Cylinders, and Dylan Rutherford of Corbin, KY in Mini-Cup/Cyclones.

Mike Marlar would lead the first fifty-two laps of the contest before he and Dohm would swap the lead on lap fifty-three, fifty-four, and fifty-five, with Dohm winning the battle and surviving heavy traffic at the end of the event to visit victory lane. Marlar would finish second, with Eddie Carrier, taking third. Fourteenth starting Brandon Overton would come home fourth, while Michael Chilton would recover from an early race spin to finish fifth. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Victor Lee, Dale McDowell, Devin Gilpin, Steve Francis, and Tripp Gerrald.

Jimmy Payne would take the win in the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series event, with Shon Flanary finishing in the second position, while J.T. Ayers would finish third. Tommy Bailey would take a fourth-place finish, while Jimmy Lennex claimed fifth. Completing the top ten would be Dennis Roberson, Mike Pratt, Cy Cundiff, Jamey Neat, and Josh Thomas.

Todd Coffman would take lead in the early stages of the Pro (Crate) Late Model feature event and would see the checkered flag in the contest, with polesitter Connor Meade taking runner-up honors, while Jim Couch would finish third. Jordan Horton and Jeff Watson would complete the top five. Rounding out the top ten would be Grant Pearl, Tim Tungate, Brandon Hardgrove, Steven Eversole, and Elliott Despain.

Robby Perkins would claim the victory for the KDRA Super Stocks in the Bobby Carrier, Sr. Memorial feature contest. James Crowe would finish second, while Bryson Patton would finish third. Tyler Collis and Matthew King would finish fourth and fifth. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Gary Rahe, Jr., Jason West, Edwin Bentley, Randy Jones, and Terry Cheeks.

Dylan Stevens would work back around Brandon Creech on the final lap of the Stock Four Cylinder feature event to take the victory. Randy Wise would start at the rear of the field and finish second, with Gunner Johnson taking third. Creech would settle for fourth, while Tony Breeden would be fifth. Completing the top ten finishers would be Dave Blasingim, Eric Morrison, Charles Burton, Allen Huehett, and Mike Wallace.

Dylan Rutherford would take the win in the Mini-Cup/Cyclone feature event, with Blake Brown finishing in second and Jason Hinkle, Jr. finished in third. Jeremy Elliott would finish fourth, while Jason Hinkle would finish fifth.

SUMMARY-Ponderosa Speedway-Junction City, KY-October 13, 2017

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series Super Late Models (34 entries) Top Qualifier- Eddie Carrier, Jr. 12.752

1st Heat (top 4 transfer)- Mike Marlar, Donald McIntosh, Todd Coffman, Dale McDowell, Devin Gilpin, Greg Johnson, Steve Smith, Kenny Cobble, Daniel Dial

2nd Heat (top 4 transfer)- Cody Mahoney, Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, Steve Francis, Connor Meade, Brian Smith, Jeff Neubert, Kayne Hickman

3rd Heat (top 4 transfer)- Eddie Carrier, Jr., Tripp Gerrald, Tim Dohm, Brandon Overton, Vic Hill, Joey Standridge, Ernie Cordier, Skylar Marlar, Jason Jameson

4th Heat (top 4 transfer)- Zack Dohm, Victor Lee, David Payne, Adam Bowman, Justin Rattliff, Brandon Kinzer, Ray Cook, Tommy Bailey

B-Main #1 (top 2 transfer)- Devin Gilpin, Greg Johnson, Connor Meade, Steve Smith, Jeff Neubert, Kenny Cobble, Daniel Dial (DNS-Brian Smith, Kayne Hickman)

B-Main #2 (top 2 transfer)- Justin Rattliff, Vic Hill, Brandon Kinzer, Ray Cook, Joey Standridge, Ernie Cordier, Jason Jameson (DNS-Skylar Marlar, Tommy Bailey)

Provisionals- Joey Standridge (Series), Jeff Neubert (Series), Connor Meade (track)

27th Annual Fall Classic– Zack Dohm, Mike Marlar, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Brandon Overton, Michael Chilton, Victor Lee, Dale McDowell, Devin Gilpin, Steve Francis, Tripp Gerrald, Tim Dohm, Jared Hawkins, Todd Coffman, Connor Meade, Adam Bowman, David Payne, Jeff Neubert, Joey Standridge, Cody Mahoney, Vic Hill, Justin Rattliff, Greg Johnson, Donald McIntosh

Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series (14 entries) Top Qualifier- Tommy Bailey 14.942 1st Heat- Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Josh Thomas, Tommy Bailey, Cy Cundiff, Chris Kirk, Wayne Helton 2nd Heat- Jimmy Payne, Jimmy Lennex, Mike Pratt, Dennis Roberson, Jamey Neat, Tim Patrick

Feature- Jimmy Payne, Shon Flanary, J.T. Ayers, Tommy Bailey, Jimmy Lennex, Dennis Roberson, Mike Pratt, Cy Cundiff, Jamey Neat, Josh Thomas, Chris Kirk, Wayne Helton, Shawn Hibbard (DNS-Tim Patrick)

Pro (Crate) Late Models (25 entries)

Top Qualifier- Connor Meade 13.467 (new track record) 1st Heat- Connor Meade, Eric Centers, Tim Tungate, Derek Bottoms, Dustin Bradshaw, Bubba Gibson, Steven Eversole, Josh Hampton, Trey Settles 2nd Heat- Jim Couch, Gary Yeager, Jordan Horton, Grant Pearl, Lane Meredith, Jeremy Strunk, Brian Wooldridge, Cody Sasher 3rd Heat- Todd Coffman, Wesley Brummett, Jeff Watson, Zane Powell, Elliott Despain, Brandon Hardgrove, Timmy Taylor, Curt Bennett

Feature- Todd Coffman, Connor Meade, Jim Couch, Jordan Horton, Jeff Watson, Grant Pearl, Tim Tungate, Brandon Hardgrove, Steven Eversole, Elliott Despain, Gary Yeager, Curt Bennett, Derek Bottoms, Timmy Taylor, Wesley Brummett, Dustin Bradshaw, Lane Meredith, Eric Centers, Brian Wooldridge, Bubba Gibson, Dalton Brown, Jeremy Strunk (DNS-Trey Settles, Cody Sasher, Zane Powell)

KDRA Super Stocks (16 entries)

Top Qualifier- Robby Perkins

1st Heat- Robby Perkins, Bartley Grant, Tyler Collis, Bryson Patton, Edwin Bentley, Randy Jones, Corey Lewis (Tim Patrick) 2nd Heat- James Crowe, Eddie Stewart, Gary Rahe, Jr., Terry Cheeks, Matthew King, Jason West, Sarah Patrick (DNS-Greg Hensley) Bobby Carrier, Sr. Memorial- Robby Perkins, James Crowe, Bryson Patton, Tyler Collis, Matthew King, Gary Rahe, Jr., Jason West, Edwin Bentley, Randy Jones, Terry Cheeks, Eddie Stewart, Tim Patrick, Corey Lewis, Bartley Grant, Sarah Patrick (DNS-Greg Hensley)

Stock Four Cylinders (24 entries)

1st Heat- Tyler Hayes, Eddie Stewart, Mike Wallace, Eric Morrison, Allen Huehett, Charles Burton, Brady Lear, Gunner Johnson, Keith Gipson, Jesse Morris 2nd Heat- Dylan Stevens, Brandon Creech, Henry Lawson, Shane Irvin, Danny Winchester, Tony Breeden, Chris Noe, Wayne Helton, Dave Blasingim (DNS-Bill Robinson)

Feature- Dylan Stevens, Randy Wise, Gunner Johnson, Brandon Creech, Tony Breeden, Dave Blaingim, Eric Morrison, Charles Burton, Allen Huehett, Mike Wallace, Shane Irvin, Tim Brummett, Wayne Helton, Chris Noe, Brady Lear, Eddie Stewart, Danny Winchester, Bill Robinson, Jesse Morris, Mark Adkins, Allen Hackworth, Tyler Hayes, Henry Lawson, Keith Gipson

Mini-Cup/Cyclones (5 entries)

Heat- Blake Brown, Jeremy Elliott, Dylan Rutherford, Jason Hinkle, Jason Hinkle, Jr.

Feature- Dylan Rutherford, Blake Brown, Jason Hinkle, Jr., Jeremy Elliott, and Jason Hinkle