Midwest Big Ten Super Championship Ends In Tie For Second Time

Kimmons & Kloos Share Title Honors

(Macon, IL) For the second time in Midwest Big Ten Series history, the Super Late Model championship has ended with a tie. This year, only eight out of the ten events were completed with cancelations at Lincoln Speedway and Quincy Raceways. In the end, a pair of drivers claimed their first Midwest Big Ten Series championship.

Going into the final night at Jacksonville Speedway, three drivers were within six points of one another at the top of the standings. Greg Kimmons held the point lead by two over Jason Suhre, who was another two points ahead of Michael Kloos. Each position in feature competition garners two points more than the next so everyone knew it would go down to the last lap.

In heat competition, Kloos showed his strength by winning the first heat, while Suhre took second and Kimmons took third in the second heat. At the end of the feature event, it was Trenton, IL’s Michael Kloos taking the victory. Kloos, who came into the event third in the championship race, needed to finish three spots ahead of Kimmons and two spots ahead of Suhre for the outright championship, finished just two spots ahead of Kimmons, garnering the two drivers a tie for the title. Suhre finished the race in the fourth spot, giving him third in points.

Each driver will receive their championship trophies, jackets, and checks at the Big Ten/Macon Speedway awards banquet on Sunday, October 29. The top five in the Big Ten Super Late Model Series will be honored, while the top ten in Big Ten Pro Lates and Street Stocks will be given their awards.

In addition, the Macon Speedway top ten drivers in Pro Lates, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, B-Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets will be awarded. Drivers must be present to receive awards and will not be handed out to friends or family. RSVP is required and may be done by calling the Macon Speedway office at 217-764-3000.

It was the second time that the Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Model championship ended in a tie at the top. In 2014, Springfield drivers, Ryan Little and Brian Diveley, were awarded co-championship trophies.

Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, won this year’s Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model championship, while Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, claimed the Big Ten Street Stock championship.

About Midwest Big Ten Series:

The Midwest Big Ten Series is made up of 10 races each for UMP Super Late Models, UMP Pro Late Models, and UMP Street Stocks, throughout the state of Illinois. Drivers in each class collect points for a season ending point fund.

For more info on the Midwest Big Ten Series, visit www.maconracing.com/midwest-big-ten-series-history/ and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidwestBigTenSeries. For additional information on one of the three series, feel free to call the Track Enterprise office at 217-764-3200.

2017 SLM Big 10 TOTAL

Position Driver

1 Greg Kimmons 380

1 Michael Kloos 380

3 Jason Suhre 376

4 Jose Parga 290

5 Cody Maguire 206