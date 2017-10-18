Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!

BATAVIA, OH (October 18, 2017) – As the 2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season finale takes place this weekend, the tour announced today, an aggressive 2018 slate, which includes 58 feature events at 37 different venues across 22 states. The 2018 schedule begins with the February 2nd-3rd “Super Bowl of Racing” at Golden Isles Speedway. Portsmouth Raceway Park will be hosting the season-ending Dirt Track World Championship on October 19th-20th.

 

The 2018 schedule will feature an impressive 23 events that will pay $12,000-to-win, along with 13 crown jewel events that will pay $20,000-to-win (or more). The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction some of most prestigious dirt late model events of the season, including: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Salute the Troops 75 ($25,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Dirt Million ($100,000-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($50,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Jackson 100 ($20,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win).

 

Two tracks on the 2018 schedule will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: 141 Speedway in Maribel, WI on May 18th and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN on July 18th. In addition, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN returns to the series docket for the first time since 2015 on March 22nd, 2018.

 

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the inaugural “Dirt Million” at Mansfield Motor Speedway, August 24th-25th, 2018. The new mega-event will allow Super Late Model competitors to compete for a minimum of $100,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start at the 4/10-mile oval. However, the purse will continue to increase throughout the 2018 calendar year via a unique format and promotion that allows dirt racing families, friends, sponsors, fans and teams everywhere in the world to play a role in building the feature’s payoff. The total purse for the event can climb to a spectacular $1 million, which would result in the weekend’s A-main offering a $500,000 winner’s prize and $10,000 just to take the green flag. Additional information is available at: www.dirtmillion.com.

 

“We are thrilled to release our 2018 schedule. We’re thankful to have such great relationships with our promoters, from all over the country, that have worked so diligently to help us get the schedule to completion. With their support, we’re able to raise all the traditional Friday events to a minimum of $12,000-to-win/$1,000-to-start, in 2018.We feel that we have the best show in dirt late model racing and I can’t thank our promoters, our staff, drivers, car owners, sponsors and of course, our great fans enough for their continued support.” stated Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director.

 

In 2018, Lucas Oil Production Studios will produce and edit original, high-definition Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series content for four major television networks. The 2018 television schedule includes: twenty-three races streamed LIVE on LucasOilRacing.TV; along with twenty-five episodes taped-delay for MAVTV Motorsports Network. In addition, ten events will air on NBC Sports Network, eight episodes on CBS Sports Network, and the 26th Annual Show-Me 100 on CBS. A complete 2018 television schedule for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be released at a later date.

 

2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date Track Event Title Location To Win Laps
February 2 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $10,000 50
February 3 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $12,000 60
February 5 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 30
February 6 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $5,000 30
February 7 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 40
February 8 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $7,000 40
February 9 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $10,000 50
February 10 East Bay Raceway Park 41st Annual Winternationals Tampa, FL $12,000 60
February 11 Bubba Raceway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 50
March 16 Atomic Speedway Buckeye Spring 50 Chillicothe, OH $12,000 50
March 17 Brownstown Speedway 21st Annual Indiana Icebreaker Brownstown, IN $12,000 50
March 22 Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap, TN $10,000 50
March 23 Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA $12,000 50
March 24 East Alabama Motor Speedway 21st Annual Bama Bash Phenix City, AL $12,000 50
April 6, 7 Batesville Motor Speedway Bad Boy 98 Batesville, AR $20,000 98
April 20 Sharon Speedway Steel Valley 50 Hartford, OH $12,000 50
April 21 Hagerstown Speedway 37th Annual Stanley Schetrompf Classic Hagerstown, MD $12,000 50
April 22 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA $10,000 50
April 27 Tri-City Speedway Busch 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 50
April 28 Macon Speedway St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 Macon, IL $12,000 100
May 4 Tazewell Speedway Toyota Knoxville 50 Tazewell, TN $12,000 50
May 5 Florence Speedway 32nd Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Union, KY $12,000 50
May 18 141 Speedway Spring Shootout Maribel, WI $12,000 50
May 19 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA North Star Nationals Spring Valley, MN $12,000 50
May 20 I-80 Speedway Go 50 Greenwood, NE $10,000 50
May 24 Lucas Oil Speedway 5th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 45
May 25 Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 40
May 26 Lucas Oil Speedway 26th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 100
June 1, 2 LaSalle Speedway Salute the Troops 75 LaSalle, IL $25,000 75
June 14, 15, 16 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag Columbus, MS $20,000 100
June 30 Portsmouth Raceway Park Independence 50 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 50
July 1 Mansfield Motor Speedway Freedom 50 Mansfield, OH $10,000 50
July 3 Muskingum County Speedway Zanesville, OH $12,000 50
July 5 Fayetteville Motor Speedway Wayne Gray Sr. Memorial Fayetteville, NC $10,000 50
July 6 Cherokee Speedway 20th Annual Grassy Smith Memorial Gaffney, SC $12,000 50
July 7 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $12,000 50
July 13 Tri-City Speedway NAPA Know How 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 50
July 14 Lucas Oil Speedway 12th Annual Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $12,000 50
July 17 Brown County Speedway Bullet SportsWear Shootout Aberdeen, SD $10,000 50
July 18 Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN $10,000 50
July 19, 20, 21 I-80 Speedway 8th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE $53,000 80
August 9 Florence Speedway North/South Shootout Union, KY $10,000 50
August 10, 11 Florence Speedway 36th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY $50,000 100
August 16, 17, 18 Batesville Motor Speedway 26th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Batesville, AR $40,000 100
August 24 Mansfield Motor Speedway Dirt Million Prelims – Twin $10k Features Mansfield, OH 2x $10,000 30
August 25 Mansfield Motor Speedway Dirt Million Mansfield, OH $100,000+ 100
August 31 Ponderosa Speedway 15th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial Junction City, KY $12,000 50
September 1 Portsmouth Raceway Park Bob Miller Memorial Portsmouth, OH $12,000 50
September 2 Tyler County Speedway 50th Annual Hillbilly Hundred Middlebourne, WV $50,000 100
September 13 Knoxville Raceway 15th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25
September 14 Knoxville Raceway 15th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 25
September 15 Knoxville Raceway 15th Annual Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $40,000 100
September 21, 22 Brownstown Speedway 39th Annual Jackson 100 Brownstown, IN $20,000 100
September 29 Dixie Speedway Dixie Shootout Woodstock, GA $12,000 50
September 30 Rome Speedway Rome Showdown Rome, GA $10,000 50
October 5, 6 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway 30th Annual Pittsburgher 100 Imperial, PA $20,000 100
October 19, 20 Portsmouth Raceway Park 38th Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH $100,000 100
