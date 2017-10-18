Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2018 Slate Announced!

BATAVIA, OH (October 18, 2017) – As the 2017 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season finale takes place this weekend, the tour announced today, an aggressive 2018 slate, which includes 58 feature events at 37 different venues across 22 states. The 2018 schedule begins with the February 2nd-3rd “Super Bowl of Racing” at Golden Isles Speedway. Portsmouth Raceway Park will be hosting the season-ending Dirt Track World Championship on October 19th-20th.

The 2018 schedule will feature an impressive 23 events that will pay $12,000-to-win, along with 13 crown jewel events that will pay $20,000-to-win (or more). The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction some of most prestigious dirt late model events of the season, including: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Salute the Troops 75 ($25,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Dirt Million ($100,000-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($50,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Jackson 100 ($20,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win).

Two tracks on the 2018 schedule will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time, including: 141 Speedway in Maribel, WI on May 18th and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN on July 18th. In addition, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN returns to the series docket for the first time since 2015 on March 22nd, 2018.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the inaugural “Dirt Million” at Mansfield Motor Speedway, August 24th-25th, 2018. The new mega-event will allow Super Late Model competitors to compete for a minimum of $100,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start at the 4/10-mile oval. However, the purse will continue to increase throughout the 2018 calendar year via a unique format and promotion that allows dirt racing families, friends, sponsors, fans and teams everywhere in the world to play a role in building the feature’s payoff. The total purse for the event can climb to a spectacular $1 million, which would result in the weekend’s A-main offering a $500,000 winner’s prize and $10,000 just to take the green flag. Additional information is available at: www.dirtmillion.com.

“We are thrilled to release our 2018 schedule. We’re thankful to have such great relationships with our promoters, from all over the country, that have worked so diligently to help us get the schedule to completion. With their support, we’re able to raise all the traditional Friday events to a minimum of $12,000-to-win/$1,000-to-start, in 2018.We feel that we have the best show in dirt late model racing and I can’t thank our promoters, our staff, drivers, car owners, sponsors and of course, our great fans enough for their continued support.” stated Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director.

In 2018, Lucas Oil Production Studios will produce and edit original, high-definition Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series content for four major television networks. The 2018 television schedule includes: twenty-three races streamed LIVE on LucasOilRacing.TV; along with twenty-five episodes taped-delay for MAVTV Motorsports Network. In addition, ten events will air on NBC Sports Network, eight episodes on CBS Sports Network, and the 26th Annual Show-Me 100 on CBS. A complete 2018 television schedule for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be released at a later date.

2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule: