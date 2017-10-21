Dirt Track World Championship – Preliminary Results

PORTSMOUTH, OH (October 20, 2017)- The battle for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship all comes down to Saturday. In the final event of the 2017 season, the final sixteen heat races are in the books for the 37th Annual Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship – presented by Optima Batteries. Tonight’s program saw drivers competing in two rounds of heat races, racing for a combined passing points total, all to determine the starting grid for Saturday night’s 100-lap main event.

Round one saw leading Rookie of the Year candidate, Hudson O’Neal win the first heat race. Other heat race winners in round one were: Scott Bloomquist, Jackie Boggs, Don O’Neal, Jared Hawkins, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Sheppard, and Delmas Conley.

The second round of heat races started off with a bang, as Eddie Carrier Jr. took home the win in the first heat after a hard-fought battle with Earl Pearson Jr. Other heat race winners in the second round were: Dale McDowell, Jimmy Owens, Rod Conley, Doug Drown, Zack Dohm, Jonathan Davenport, and Tim Dohm

After all the passing points were tallied, the fastest lap between the top-two drivers determined the pole position. Jonathan Davenport will start on the pole of the main event. Jimmy Owens was just a few tenths of a second shy of earning the pole position, and will start on the outside of the front row. Earl Pearson Jr., Brandon Sheppard, and Josh Richards round out the top-five for Saturday night’s DTWC main event.

Action at the track on Saturday will start with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30pm in the Turn 4 grandstands. A Driver Autograph Session will take place at 4:30PM, followed by a silent auction to benefit Hurricane relief efforts at 5:00PM. Hot Laps will begin at 6:00PM, and the first B-Main will begin at 7:00PM. Rounding out events on the track will be the Open Wheel Modifieds main event, the Jim Dunn Memorial Non-Qualifiers Race, and the 37th Annual Rhino Ag Dirt Track World Championship – presented by Optima Batteries, 100-Lap, $100,000-to-win main event.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, October 20th, 2017

RhinoAg Dirt Track World Championship – presented by Optima Batteries

Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND ONE Finish: Hudson O’Neal, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Josh Bocook, Lee Logan, Mark Frazier, Jared Miley, Byron Meeks, Ronnie Whitt

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND ONE Finish: Scott Bloomquist, Dennis Erb, Jr., Gregg Satterlee, Eric Wells, Tyler Erb, Colton Flinner, Jason Montgomery , RJ Conley, Corey Conley

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND ONE Finish: Jackie Boggs, Devin Gilpin, Ben Adkins, Doug Drown, Zack Dohm, Kyle Hardy, Kirk Phillips, Jeff Arnold, Clint Keenan

QA1 Heat Race #4 – ROUND ONE Finish: Don O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Brandon Overton, Rod Conley, Jason Feger, Jason Jameson, Chris Hackett, Stephen Breeding, Brandon Fouts

ASi Racewear Heat #5 – ROUND ONE Finish: Jared Hawkins, Jimmy Owens, Chub Frank, Steve Francis, Audie Swartz, Billy Staker, Shane Hitt, Billy Gullion, Frank Heckenast, Jr.

DirtOnDirt.com Heat #6 – ROUND ONE Finish: Tim McCreadie, Michael Brown, Mike Marlar, Tyler Carpenter, Darrell Lanigan, Robbie Scott, Dale McDowell, Larry Holbrook, Steve Stollings

Rhino Ag Heat #7 – ROUND ONE Finish: Brandon Sheppard, Josh Richards, Mason Zeigler, Chris Ferguson, Devin Moran, Eddie Carrier, Jr., Mike Benedum, Dave Hornikel, Jason Perry

Optima Batteries Heat #8 – ROUND ONE Finish: Delmas Conley, Jason Covert, Steve Casebolt , Boom Briggs, Tim Dohm , Shannon Thornsberry, Kevin Wagner, Charlie Jude, Craig Wolford

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 – ROUND TWO Finish: Eddie Carrier, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Brandon Sheppard, Scott Bloomquist, Jared Hawkins, Ben Adkins, Craig Wolford, Steve Stollings, Ronnie Whitt

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 – ROUND TWO Finish: Dale McDowell, Jason Perry, Shannon Thornsberry, Jason Montgomery , Jason Feger, Michael Brown, Kirk Phillips, Byron Meeks, Frank Heckenast, Jr.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 – ROUND TWO Finish: Jimmy Owens, Steve Casebolt , Tyler Carpenter, Jared Miley, Jason Jameson, Colton Flinner, Jeff Arnold, Dave Hornikel, Billy Gullion

QA1 Heat Race #4 – ROUND TWO Finish: Rod Conley, Josh Richards, Boom Briggs, Don O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Jackie Boggs, RJ Conley, Audie Swartz, Darrell Lanigan

ASi Racewear Heat #5 – ROUND TWO Finish: Doug Drown, Mike Marlar, Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee, Devin Gilpin, Chris Hackett, Billy Staker, Kevin Wagner, Lee Logan

DirtOnDirt.com Heat #6 – ROUND TWO Finish: Zack Dohm, Brandon Overton, Steve Francis, Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, Hudson O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jason Covert, Robbie Scott

Rhino Ag Heat #7 – ROUND TWO Finish: Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Fouts, Chub Frank, Tim McCreadie, Josh Bocook, Delmas Conley, Eric Wells, Mike Benedum, Kyle Hardy, Optima Batteries

Heat #8 – ROUND TWO Finish: Tim Dohm , Mark Frazier, Shane Hitt, Clint Keenan, Stephen Breeding, Larry Holbrook, Charlie Jude, Mason Zeigler, Corey Conley

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Tim Dohm 6T 28c Tyler Carpenter Eddie Carrier Jr. 10c 71d Delmas Conley Kyle Bronson 40B B1 Josh Bocook Devin Moran 9 5* Shane Hitt Jason Jameson 12J H1 Jared Miley Jason Perry 20P 33 Chris Hackett Clint Keenan 3H 21K Kirk Phillips Kyle Hardy 3v 18s Robbie Scott Craig Wolford 36 17 Steve Stollings Frank Heckenast 99JR

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Gregg Satterlee 22 71HU Hudson O’Neal Chris Ferguson 22F 1*B Boom Briggs Dale McDowell 17M 26 Dennis Erb Jr. Tyler Erb 91 25F Jason Feger Jason Covert 72c 21M Jason Montgomery Audie Swartz 1A 7s Billy Staker Darrell Lanigan 29 L19 Larry Holbrook Jeff Arnold 77 1B Mike Benedum Dave Hornikel 71H 11G Billy Gullion Corey Conley 14C

Sunoco B-Main #3 Line Up (15 Laps – Top 2 Transfer):

Devin Gilpin 1G 4B Jackie Boggs Steve Francis 15 24d Michael Brown Mark Frazier 9F B7 Ben Adkins Shannon Thornsberry 17T 18E Eric Wells Brandon Fouts 81F 25z Mason Zeigler Colton Flinner 48 5B Stephen Breeding Lee Logan 11L 1CJ Charlie Jude RJ Conley 71C 33K Kevin Wagner Byron Meeks O1 11R Ronnie Whitt

Feature Line Up (100 Laps):