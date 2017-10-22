Payton Taylor Grabs $5,000 Street Stock Showdown at Central Missouri Speedway as Cole Campbell Takes USRA B-Mod Win!

October 21, 2017

Street Stocks and USRA B-Mods

Central Missouri Speedway

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Making the long haul from Batesville, Arkansas’ pay big dividends, Payton Taylor grabbed the lead on lap six and never looked back to capture the first-ever Street Stock Showdown at Central Missouri Speedway. Taylor started the race from outside of row number three. Burl Woods of Republic, Missouri started the race on the outside of row one and paced the opening five laps before Taylor moved around to grab the lead.

After Taylor took the top spot, Woods battled with Lebanon, Missouri’s Brian Schutt, who was a mainstay inside the top five the entire distance. By lap 12, Schutt advanced to second with Woods slipping to fourth behind Paragould, Arkansas’ Chris Lloyd, who moved to third.

The first yellow flag appeared at lap 10 followed by another slowdown five laps later during lap 15, both for single-car incidents. Taylor held strong on each of the restarts with Schutt and Lloyd in tow. By the half-way marker of the 50-lap event, Taylor built up nearly a straightaway lead over his closest pursuer on the tricky and slick racing surface.

At the two-thirds distance, Dean Wille, Jay Prevete, and Jimmy Ngo were all pit-side with various troubles ending their night of competition. At lap 35, Taylor threaded his way through lapped cars as Schutt, Lloyd, Woods and LaMonte, Missouri’s Cody Frazon raced inside the top five. Frazon started the event in eighth and fought hard for a spot inside the top five for most of the race. A third and final yellow flag flew at lap 37 to reset the field one final time.

By lap 40, Woods stepped outside to the high side and did all he could to make the line come in with his persistence paying off as he put on the charge of the night from as far back as fourth inside of 15 laps to go. As the laps wore down, Woods kept after it, searching for a line to work as he moved back to third at lap 37. Woods applied heavy pressure to Schutt for second in the final stages as Taylor kept on the throttle to comfortably pace the field.

For the final five laps, the intense battle with Schutt and Woods continued as the pair put on a clinic of clean, side-by-side racing through lapped cars. On the white-flag lap, Woods again put the pressure on for the pass on Schutt, his perseverance and determination paid dividends as he came to the checkered flag to capture second at the line behind race dominator Payton Taylor. After the race Woods said, “My car came around a little too late but it was a lot of fun.”

In victory lane, Taylor thanked his crew and Tony Jackson, Jr., for his work on the team cars of Taylor and Lloyd. “I have to thank Tony and the entire crew, we tore some stuff up a couple weeks ago. This really means a lot to come back and do this. Thank you to the staff and all the fans for coming out.”

Earlier in the night, Brett Wood and Cody Frazon captured victories in the B-Mains while Bobby Ruff outlasted the field to secure the non-qualifiers’ race, taking away $300 for his efforts.

Street Stock A-Feature Results (50 Laps): 1. Payton Taylor, 2. Burl Woods, 3. Brian Schutt, 4. Chris Lloyd, 5. Cody Frazon, 6. Clayton Campbell, 7. Darrin Crisler, 8. Brett Wood, 9. Terry Schultz,10. Brian Inlow, 11. Michael Mullins, 12. Marc Carter, 13. Jimmy Meyers, 14. Aaron Poe, 15. John Clancy, Jr., 16. Ted Welschmeyer, 17. Mark Mullins, 18. Steve Dieckman, 19. Harlan Dowell, Jr., 20. Jimmy Ngo, 21. 25xxx Jay Prevete, 22. 68m Dean Wille, 23. 30 Brett Nail, 24. Devin Irvin.

In USRA B-Mod action, 24 cars showed up for action in three heat races. Cole Campbell, Brain Webster, and Steve Clancy, Jr. claimed heat-race victories. In the rain-shortened main event, previous night winner Jim Moody earned the pole position with Campbell to his outside.

Campbell, in search of his first-ever CMS win, held a pack of ultra-competitive drivers at bay in what possibly could have been one of the best races of the season. That is until Mother Nature spoiled the party 9 laps short of the finish. At times, Campbell, Cody Brill, Moody, Clancy and Jacob Ebert were inches apart and multiple lanes wide in a furious fight to the finish. As rain began to fall after a mid-race restart, the slicked over track became too dangerous for competition and the race was declared final, which resulted in Campbell capturing his first-ever CMS win and second main event in his career.

USRA B-Mod A-Feature Results (20 Laps, 11 completed) 1. Cole Campbell, 2. Cody Brill, 3. Jim Moody, 4. Jacob Ebert, 5. Steve Clancy, 6. Shad Badder, 7. Jeremy Lile, 8. James McMillin, 9. Ed Noll, 10. Brian Webster, 11. Blake Pierce, 12. Chad Staus, 13. Chad Hickam, 14. Nic Bennett, 15. Bill Small, 16. Blake Davidson, 17. Derek Williams, 18. Leroy Morrison, 19. Bradley Moore, 20. James Scroggins, 21. Chris Brockway, 22. Jeremy Price, 23. Logan Headley, DNS. Doug Wetzel.

Keep up with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Keep up with CMS news and information by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

