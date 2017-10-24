Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Tri-City Speedway’s Road to the Dome & Micro Event are canceled for this weekend due to weather!

Tri-City Speedway’s Road to the Dome & Micro Event are canceled for this weekend due to weather!

Due to the forecasted extremely cold temperature this Friday,  Oct 27th & Saturday Oct 28th the Road to the Dome & Outlaw Micro events have been cancelled!

This completes the 2017 Racing Season at Tri-City Speedway!

10 comments

  1. John Dufaux
    October 24, 2017 at 10:37 am

    We had worse weather at the some race last year just saying who cares if it’s cold track will be fast

    Reply
  2. Ricky Brown
    October 24, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Rediculouis this is the Road to the Dome a little cold weather is going to hurt anyone

    Reply
  3. Brian Brown
    October 24, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I can understand if it’s maybe rain or something but cold you guys schedule this the last Friday of October you had to realize it would be cold a little bit come on now just because it’s a little cold you’re going to cancel that’s insane wow all I’m saying

    Reply
  4. Cameron Acuff
    October 24, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Looks like bedrock is still running….

    Reply
  5. Brad Almond
    October 24, 2017 at 11:47 am

    They aren’t in business to lose money. It was a rather large purse and would need a good fan count to make up for it. Gripe all ya want but it is the right call.

    Reply
  6. Randy Vincent
    October 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    How do u not expect this weather in late october? One would think if they planned the race in this date, they would be ready to absorb whatever mother nature throws at them. Its not like this is our first fall in St Louis. I understand not wanting to lose money, but who the hell expects sunny and 80 in late october?

    Reply
  7. Andrew William
    October 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Dam I had planned on coming

    Reply
  8. Ronald Terrell
    October 24, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Bad decision, just sayin.

    Reply
  9. Shaun Spencer
    October 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Good…I’m broke anyway.

    Reply
  10. Rob Pendergrass
    October 24, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Well how will I get my spot to race in the dome now? I was gonna win the Amod race this fri??

    Reply

