Night Two of OneDirt World Short Track Championship Sets Field for Finale

CONCORD, NC — Oct 27, 2017 — As the clock ticked late into the evening on the second night of the OneDirt World Short Track Championship, a scheduling change saw the QuarterMaster Hornets take to the The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for two exciting 15-lap, $500-to-win Features, giving all 47 drivers a chance to say they won at the The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In the first QuarterMaster Hornets 15-lap Feature the No. 62 of Andrew Smith jumped out to an early lead. As the Georgia native started to open up the gap between him and second, the No. 62 expired as the field headed into Turn 1. Still under green, a three-wide battle for the lead ensued between the No. 28 of Jay Johnson, the No. 21x of Shannon Barnhill, and the No. 151 of Eric Boozel.

As the leaders were coming to complete lap seven, the No. 2 of Zebediaz Cox blew up directly in front of them, bringing out the first and only yellow flag of the Feature.

On the ensuing restart the No. 28 of Smith jumped back out to the lead, but it was the No. 151 of Boozel that charged to the front and held off the No. 28 of Smith en route to picking up the first of the two QuarterMaster Hornets Features.

“I said the same thing last year; this is a really big stage,” said Boozel. “This is an amazing opportunity to come to Charlotte and race. It’s everything. We needed a little bit of luck, but to take home a victory is awesome!”

In the final Feature of the evening, the No. 11 of Casey Shane jumped out to the lead over the No. 15 of Chris Anderson. The field was slowed on lap 2 after two cars came into contact on the front stretch.

On the restart the No. 11 and the No. 15 checked back out on the field. A close call came on lap 8 when the two leaders had to split lap traffic as they headed down the backstretch. It was on lap 11 when the No. 69 lost a right-rear wheel, bringing out the red flag. While under red flag conditions, leader Casey Shane had a fire under the hood, ending his chance at winning. Shane was able to exit the car safely.

On the final restart, the No. 15 of Anderson held off a hard charging No. 777 of Justin Dalton in the final four-lap shootout.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said an elated Anderson. “I got to thank my wife — she does everything to the car — and Eric [Boozel] for talking me into come down [to Charlotte]. I am definitely happy!”

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT UMP MODIFIED QUALIFYING AND HEAT RACE RESULTS

Qualifying: 1. 95 Michael Altobelli Jr. 17.006, 2. 49 Brian Ruhlman 17.053, 3. 8s Kyle Strickler 17.074, 4. 35 David Stremme 17.109, 5. 21c Taylor Cook 17.251, 6. 44 Kenny Wallace 17.288, 7. 00 David Reutimann 17.339, 8. 51 R.J. Otto 17.374, 9. 6a Ryan Ayers 16.398, 10. 19 Chad Bauer 17.402, 11. kc44 K.C. Burdette 17.407, 12. 7 Christian Thomas 17.433, 13. 91 Derrick Ramey 17.461, 14. 33 Jeff Matthews 17.504, 15. 64jr Billy Workman Jr. 17.570, 16. 5 Johnathan Taylor 17.586, 17. 7t Evan Taylor 17.601, 18. 8 Austin Holcombe 17.673, 19. 51p Joey Polevoy 17.687, 20. 11 Troy Loomis 17.718, 21. 28b Jason Brookover 17.733, 22. 3w Dylan Woodling 17.736, 23. 50 Justin Blevins 17.739, 24. 9 Ken Schrader 17.788, 25. 71d Dan Davies 17.832, 26. 2j Troy Johnson 17.849, 27. 2 Shawn Martin Jr. 17.910, 28. 25b Shawn Beasley 17.923, 29. 84 Ryan Toole 17.926, 30. 6 Dylan Browning 18.017, 31. 17c Coleman Evans 18.019, 32. 25 Mike Corbin 18.103, 33. 9s Slater McCray 18.119, 34. 61 Eric Hill 18.138, 35. 40 Josh Newman 18.143, 36. 5c Mack Coxe 18.227, 37. 312 Greg Brown 18.255, 38. 55 Alyssa Rowe 18.289, 39. 71 Jessie Hoskins 18.311, 40. 62 Daryl Lehn 19.389, 41. 98 Todd Canter 18.422, 42. 18p Brian Pyles 18.431, 43. 95f Chris Fletcher 18.499, 44. 97 Brandon Murphy 18.646, 45. f5 Richard Clew 18.749, 46. 17 Timmy Blackwell No Time, 47. p0 Brody Pompe No Time, 48. 92 Gary Brooks No Time

Heat 1-Group A (8 Laps / Top 5 Transfer): 1. (2) 21c Taylor Cook, 2. (1) 95 Michael Altobelli Jr., 3. (4) 91 Derrick Ramey, 4. (6) 28b Jason Brookover, 5. (5) 7t Evan Taylor, 6. (9) 9s Slater McCray, 7. (8) 84 Ryan Toole, 8. (7) 71d Dan Davies, 9. (10) 312 Greg Brown, 10. (12) f5 Richard Clew, 11. (11) 98 Todd Canter, 12. (3) 6a Ryan Ayers

Heat 2-Group B (8 Laps / Top 5 Transfer): 1. (2) 44 Kenny Wallace, 2. (1) 49 Brian Ruhlman, 3. (3) 19 Chad Bauer, 4. (4) 33 Jeff Matthews, 5. (6) 3w Dylan Woodling, 6. (5) 8 Austin Holcombe, 7. (7) 2j Troy Johnson, 8. (8) 6 Dylan Browning, 9. (10) 55 Alyssa Rowe, 10. (12) 17 Timmy Blackwell, 11. (9) 61 Eric Hill, 12. (11) 18p Brian Pyles

Heat 3-Group C (8 Laps / Top 5 Transfer): 1. (1) 8s Kyle Strickler, 2. (2) 00 David Reutimann, 3. (4) 64jr Billy Workman Jr., 4. (3) kc44 K.C. Burdette, 5. (5) 51p Joey Polevoy, 6. (7) 2 Shawn Martin Jr., 7. (8) 17c Coleman Evans, 8. (9) 40 Josh Newman, 9. (10) 71 Jessie Hoskins, 10. (11) 95f Chris Fletcher, 11. (12) p0 Brody Pompe, 12. (6) 50 Justin Blevins

Heat 4-Group D (8 Laps / Top 5 Transfer): 1. (1) 35 David Stremme, 2. (4) 5 Johnathan Taylor, 3. (3) 7 Christian Thomas, 4. (6) 9 Ken Schrader, 5. (7) 25b Shawn Beasley, 6. (2) 51 R.J. Otto, 7. (8) 25 Mike Corbin, 8. (5) 11 Troy Loomis, 9. (10) 62 Daryl Lehn, 10. (9) 5c Mack Coxe, 11. (11) 97 Brandon Murphy, 12. (12) 92 Gary Brooks

FOX SHOX PRO LATE MODEL QUALIFYING AND HEAT RESULTS

QUALIFYING

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Brett Hamm (75)

Newberry, Sc 39 2. Max Blair (111)

Centerville, Pa 62 3. Max McLaughlin (28M)

Mooresville, Nc 50 4. Matt Long (55L)

Concord, Nc 61 5. Logan Roberson (17R)

Waynesboro, Va 54 6. Timbo Mangum (T1)

Lancaster, Sc 31 7. Mark Whitener (5w)

Middleburg, Fl 29 8. Mike Franklin (74)

Winchester, Va 64 9. Kyle Pierce (281)

Statesville, Nc 41 10. Teddy Tate (99T)

Rural Retreat, Va 28 11. Carson Ferguson (00)

Charlotte, Nc 36 12. Lance Reynolds (14R)

Max Meadows, Va 66 13. Brandon Umberger (12)

Rural Retreat, Va 22 14. Trent Ivey (88)

Union, Sc 43 15. Layton Sullivan (08)

Gaffney, Sc 20 16. David Smith (11s)

Inman, Sc 53 17. Rambo Franklin (2)

Gaffney, Sc 21 18. Jeff Matthews (33)

Apollo Beach, Fl 14 19. Ryan Atkins (9)

Mt. Airy, Nc 17 20. Steve Banal (1B)

Lake Wylie, Sc 18 21. Ahnna Parkhurst (23)

Evans, Ga 42 22. Deano Long (K9)

Saluda, Sc 49 23. Shane Riner (6R)

Guyton, Ga 45 24. Dillon Brown (6B)

Gaffney, Sc 58 25. Kurt Stebbins (26)

Wellsville, Ny 40 26. John Waters (11)

Whitesville, Ny 63 27. Taylor Puckett (28)

Greer, Sc 52 28. Benji Hicks (55)

Mt Airy, Nc 26 29. Jonathan Davenport (6)

Blairsville, Ga 44 30. Kyle Bronson (40B)

Brandon, Fl 1 31. Mike Pegher Jr (RJ1)

Cranberry Township, Pa 51 32. Clay Knight (42)

North Augusta, Sc 11 33. Kenny Peeples Jr (K22)

Rural Retreat, Va 60 34. Jason Knowles (4)

Addison, Ny 37 35. Jeffery Johnson (17)

Thurmond, Nc 25 36. Tyler Love (32)

Lancaster, Sc 33 37. Rich Kuiken (00JR)

Concord, Nc 23 38. Donald Bradsher (88B)

Columbus, Sc 8 39. Thomas Robinson (78)

Woodruff, Sc 3 40. Travis Blackwell (27B)

Travelers Rest, Sc 38 41. Hunter Stinnett (5s)

Bessemer City, Nc 46 42. Mark Parks (1P)

Forest, Va 47 43. Troy Frazier (4F)

Mt Clare, Wv 19 44. Brandon Mowat (46)

Brighton, On 48 45. Zachary Kane (10)

Washington, Pa 27 46. Tj Salango (18)

Beckley, Wv 56 47. Richard Frazier (1F)

Mt Clare, Wv 30 48. J J Mazur (13)

Batavia, Ny 5 49. Daniel Allen (16)

Mt Holley, Nc 57 50. Gary Quesinberry (Q1)

Mt Airy, Nc 2 51. Terry Cregger (1)

Crockett, Va 34 52. Dustin Morris (11M)

Landrum, Sc 32 53. Jason Melton (95)

Knoxville, Tn 55 54. Michael Goudie (38)

Gravenhurst, On 15 55. Bill Kessler (09)

Freedom, Pa 59 56. Corey Gordon (23c)

Charlotte, Nc 9 57. John Ruggiero Jr (44)

Lincolnton, Nc 7 58. Timmie Harrelson (89)

Reidsville, Nc 24 59. Eddie Baggs Iii (14)

Rockwell, Nc 13 60. James Plemmons (27)

Greer, Sc 65 61. Lance Finn (99F)

Loganville, Ga 10 62. Bob Schwartzmiller (28s)

Pittsburgh, Pa 35 63. Trevor Collins (11C)

Seaford, De 16 64. Austin Mintz (88A)

Hopkins, Sc 12 65. Gary Puckett (90)

Charlotte, Nc 6 66. Donnie Shealy Jr (99)

Leesville, Sc 4

HEAT 1

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Brett Hamm (75)

Newberry, Sc 1 2. Mike Pegher Jr (RJ1)

Cranberry Township, Pa 6 3. Mark Whitener (5w)

Middleburg, Fl 2 4. Ryan Atkins (9)

Mt. Airy, Nc 4 5. Rich Kuiken (00JR)

Concord, Nc 7 6. Troy Frazier (4F)

Mt Clare, Wv 8 7. Brandon Umberger (12)

Rural Retreat, Va 3 8. Bill Kessler (09)

Freedom, Pa 10 9. Lance Finn (99F)

Loganville, Ga 11 10. Daniel Allen (16)

Mt Holley, Nc 9 11. Kurt Stebbins (26)

Wellsville, Ny 5

HEAT 2

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Max Blair (111)

Centerville, Pa 1 2. Trent Ivey (88)

Union, Sc 3 3. Corey Gordon (23c)

Charlotte, Nc 10 4. Clay Knight (42)

North Augusta, Sc 6 5. John Waters (11)

Whitesville, Ny 5 6. Steve Banal (1B)

Lake Wylie, Sc 4 7. Donald Bradsher (88B)

Columbus, Sc 7 8. Brandon Mowat (46)

Brighton, On 8 9. Mike Franklin (74)

Winchester, Va 2 10. Gary Quesinberry (Q1)

Mt Airy, Nc 9 11. Bob Schwartzmiller (28s)

Pittsburgh, Pa 11

HEAT 3

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Max McLaughlin (28M)

Mooresville, Nc 1 2. Kyle Pierce (281)

Statesville, Nc 2 3. Layton Sullivan (08)

Gaffney, Sc 3 4. Taylor Puckett (28)

Greer, Sc 5 5. Kenny Peeples Jr (K22)

Rural Retreat, Va 6 6. Ahnna Parkhurst (23)

Evans, Ga 4 7. Thomas Robinson (78)

Woodruff, Sc 7 8. Terry Cregger (1)

Crockett, Va 9 9. John Ruggiero Jr (44)

Lincolnton, Nc 10 10. Zachary Kane (10)

Washington, Pa 8 11. Trevor Collins (11C)

Seaford, De 11

HEAT 4

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Matt Long (55L)

Concord, Nc 1 2. Benji Hicks (55)

Mt Airy, Nc 5 3. Tj Salango (18)

Beckley, Wv 8 4. Austin Mintz (88A)

Hopkins, Sc 11 5. David Smith (11s)

Inman, Sc 3 6. Deano Long (K9)

Saluda, Sc 4 7. Timmie Harrelson (89)

Reidsville, Nc 10 8. Teddy Tate (99T)

Rural Retreat, Va 2 9. Jason Knowles (4)

Addison, Ny 6 10. Dustin Morris (11M)

Landrum, Sc 9 11. Travis Blackwell (27B)

Travelers Rest, Sc 7

HEAT 5

PLACE DRIVER POINTS START 1. Jonathan Davenport (6)

Blairsville, Ga 5 2. Rambo Franklin (2)

Gaffney, Sc 3 3. Shane Riner (6R)

Guyton, Ga 4 4. Logan Roberson (17R)

Waynesboro, Va 1 5. Carson Ferguson (00)

Charlotte, Nc 2 6. Jeffery Johnson (17)

Thurmond, Nc 6 7. Gary Puckett (90)

Charlotte, Nc 11 8. Jason Melton (95)

Knoxville, Tn 9 9. Richard Frazier (1F)

Mt Clare, Wv 8 10. Eddie Baggs Iii (14)

Rockwell, Nc 10 11. Hunter Stinnett (5s)

Bessemer City, Nc 7

HEAT 6