“Shiverfest” Brings an End to the 2017 Season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 28, 2017) – For the past couple of years the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa has been spoiled with unseasonably warmer temperatures for “Shiverfest”. But that would be broken this year, as temperatures struggled to get out of the high 30’s. The cooler weather didn’t stop 117 driver’s and teams from signing in, in hopes of taking home one last victory for the 2017 season finale. At the end of the nights activities, brought to you by Casey’s General Stores, Midwest Performance & Power, and Donnellson Tire & Service, five driver’s visited victory lane for the multiple times this year, while two others won for the first time this year at the track.

After seventeen qualifying events to determine the feature line-ups, the first feature to take to the track was the 15 lap Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts. Josh Barnes and David Prim would lead the field to green, but just as the green flag was waved the caution would come out. Justin Anderson spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Barnes jumped out front to lead lap 1 over Prim and Darin Weisinger Jr. Just when it looked like Barnes would cruise to an easy win, the red flag would appear on lap 7 to bring the field back to his back bumper. Michael Hamelton almost went all the way thru the turn 4 guardrail to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. After about a thirty minute delay to repair the guardrail, the field was set for the restart. Barnes grabbed the lead on the restart, with Barry Taft, who started 8th, over taking Weisinger Jr. for the second spot. Taft tried to stay within striking distance of Barnes over the final laps. But Barnes was to strong on this night, as he went on to win his seventh feature of the season at the track. Taft settled for 2nd, Brandon Reu came from 12th to finish in 3rd, Trent Orwig was 4th after starting in 7th, with Chuck Fullenkamp coming from 9th to finish in 5th.

The 14 lap Coors Light Hobby Stock feature was up next, with Weston Koop and Gene Nicklas drawing the front row. Nicklas took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Dustin Griffiths and Mike Kincaid. Griffiths tried to look under Nicklas over the next 7 laps, as the two raced side-by-side around the 3/8th’s mile, with Nicklas holding him off at the line on each lap. That was until Griffiths got up beside Nicklas coming off turn 2 and then slid up in front of him going into turn 3 to grab the top spot away on the lap 8. Nicklas would try to work back by Griffiths over the next few laps, before Griffiths pulled away late in a caution free race to claim his first win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Nicklas was 2nd, Kincaid was 3rd, Aaron Martin started 11th and finished 4th, with Randy Byerly completing the top 5.

Gunner Frank and Tommy Elston led the field to green in the 20 lap Steffes Pro Late Model feature, with Elston jumping out front to lead lap 1 over Frank and Chuck Hanna. Then just after lap 1 was scored complete the first caution of the race appeared, as Aric Becker spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Elston moved back out front, with Hanna over taking Frank for the runner up spot. Two laps later, lap 4, the second caution came out, as debris in turn 2 brought out the yellow. Once again Elston jumped back out front on the restart, with Hanna and Frank close behind. Frank’s run up front came to an end on lap 10 when he got into the wall off turn 4 and spun down the front stretch with front end troubles to bring out the final caution. Elston grabbed the lead on the restart, with Hanna and Derek Liles battling for second. The battle for second allowed Elston to pull away to an easy win, for his eighth win of the season at the track. Hanna won the battle for 2nd, Liles was 3rd, Lee Hoover was 4th, with Becker recovering from his spin on lap 1 to come home in 5th.

Up next was the 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature, with Shane Watts and Todd Reitzler drawing the front row for the event. Reitzler took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Abe Huls and Watts. While Reitzler worked the top of the track, Huls would worked the bottom to try and get the lead away from Reitzler. At the same time Johnny Spaw would use the middle of the track to move in and make it a three car battle for the top spot. Coming off turn 4 to complete lap 5 the lead trio raced three wide, with Huls coming off the bottom to grab the lead. Two laps later, lap 7, Spaw was able to get past Reitzler for the runner up spot. Spaw then tried to work around Huls for the top spot, using the top of the track over the next 5 laps. When the first and only caution of the race came out on lap 12. John Oliver Jr. got into the guardrail in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Huls moved back out front, with Reitzler getting back by Spaw for second. While Reitzler and Spaw battled for second, Huls started to pull away. On lap 14 Spaw was able to get back by Reitzler for second, and then went to work on chasing down Huls for the top spot. But without another caution there was no catching Huls, who went on to pick up his fifth win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Spaw was 2nd, Reitzler was 3rd, Mike Hughes started 9th and finished 4th, with Dustin Griffiths rounding out the top 5.

Tanner Klingele and Logan Anderson led the field to green in the 20 lap Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMod feature, with Klingele jumping out front to lead lap 1 over Kyle Hill and Sean Wyett. Austen Becerra would use the top of the track to take over the lead from Klingele on lap 3, and then just after the lap was scored complete the first caution came out. Ron Kibbe spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra moved back out front, with Klingele and Wyett close behind. While the battle for second was going on between Wyett, Klingele, and Brayton Carter, who started 10th, Becerra would start to stretch out his lead. The action up front was slowed for the second time of the race on lap 7, when Brandon Lennox spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Once again Becerra moved out front on the restart, with Wyett and Carter close behind. Another lap scored complete produced another yellow on lap 8, when Jeffrey DeLonjay stopped in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Becerra once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Carter and Klingele close behind. But another lap scored complete produced another caution, as Jim Blazina spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Austin Paul spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Klingele move out front, with Anderson and Tony Olson, who started 14th, following. One lap later, lap 11, Anderson was able to slip past Klingele for the lead. Anderson then started to pull away from the field, while Becerra worked the top of the track to climb back into the top 4 on lap 13. On lap 18 Becerra grabbed the runner up spot and then went to work on cutting into Anderson’s lead. But he would run out of time, as Anderson held on to score his first win of the season at the track. Becerra was 2nd, Olson was 3rd, Tim Warner started 12th and finished 4th, with Brandon Lennox recovering from his spin on lap 7 to come back up to finish in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 22 lap Budweiser Modifieds, with Bryan Wonick and Milo Veloz drawing the front row. Veloz would take advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Dakota Simmons and Dennis LaVeine. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 4, as debris in turn 1 brought out the yellow. On the restart Cayden Carter, who started 10th, slipped under Veloz to grab the top spot away. Veloz, who was using the top of the track, stayed close to Carter’s back bumper over the next 6 laps. When the second and final caution of the race appeared on lap 11, as Bob Jennings stopped in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Carter grabbed the lead on the restart, with Veloz and Tyler Madigan, who started 9th, following. While Carter and Veloz pulled away from the rest of the field, the battle was for third between Madigan, Bruce Hanford, who started 12th, and Kyle Brown, who started 11th. Late in the race smoke started to emerge from Veloz’s machine, which allowed Carter to pull away to an easy win. The win was Cater’s second of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Veloz held on for 2nd, Hanford won the battle for 3rd, Madigan held on for 4th, with Brown coming home in 5th.

Make sure to like the Pepsi Lee County Speedway on Facebook, and watch the website at www.leecountyspeedway.com for any news on the 2018 season.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, October 28, 2017 – Shiverfest

Steffes Pro Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 3. Derek Liles, Eldon, IA; 4. Lee Hoover, Mexico, MO; 5. Aric Becker, Cedar Rapids, IA; 6. Kelly Pestka, DeWitt, IA; 7. Gunner Frank, Montrose, IA; 8. Eric Sanders, Sherrard, IL

Heat: 1. Gunner Frank; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Derek Liles; 5. Lee Hoover; 6. Kelly Pestka; 7. Aric Becker; 8. Eric Sanders

Budweiser Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Milo Veloz, Colona, IL; 3. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 4. Tyler Madigan, Dubuque, IA; 5. Kyle Brown, Madrid, IA; 6. David Brown, Kellogg, IA; 7. Ben Kraus, Kanawha, IA; 8. Austin Emery, Kellogg, IA; 9. Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 11. Garett Wilson, Carlisle, IA; 12. Kyle Madden, Oxford, IA; 13. Cody Hillgartner, Harlan, IA; 14. Bryan Wonick, Iowa City, IA; 15. Blake Roberts, Burlington, IA; 16. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 17. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 18. Bob Jennings, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 19. Mitch Boles, New London, IA (DNS); 20. Colton Prevo, Bloomfield, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Milo Veloz; 2. David Brown; 3. Bryan Wonick; 4. Blake Roberts; 5. Austin Emery; 6. Mitch Boles; 7. Colton Prevo

Heat 2: 1. Kyle Brown; 2. Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. Tyler Madigan; 4. Dennis LaVeine; 5. Ben Kraus; 6. Kyle Madden; 7. Bob Jennings

Heat 3: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Bruce Hanford; 3. Dakota Simmons; 4. Levi Smith; 5. Cody Hillgartner; 6. Garett Wilson

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 2. Johnny Spaw, Cedar Rapids, IA; 3. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 4. Mike Hughes, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 6. Paul Shepherd, Marengo, IA; 7. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 8. Louis Lynch, Glenwood, MO; 9. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 10. Rob Wilsey, Keokuk, IA; 11. Shane Watts, Burlington, IA; 12. Ethan Allen, Ft. Madison, IA; 13. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 14. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 15. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Abe Huls; 3. David Brandies; 4. Shane Watts; 5. Mike Hughes; 6. Paul Shepherd; 7. Kevin Koontz; 8. Rob Wilsey

Heat 2: 1. Louis Lynch; 2. Johnny Spaw; 3. Todd Reitzler; 4. Dustin Griffiths; 5. Jason Cook; 6. Jeremy Pundt; 7. Ethan Allen

Shottenkirk Parts Express SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 2. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 3. Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. Tim Warner, Malone, WI; 5. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 6. Kyle Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 7. Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 8. Austin Paul, Monroe, IA; 9. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 10. Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 11. Andrew Burk, Donahue, IA; 12. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 13. Andrew Swailes, Anisworth, IA; 14. Jim Blazina, Blaire, NE; 15. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 16. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO; 17. Randy LaMar, Buffalo, IA; 18. Will Forester, Cedar Rapids, IA; 19. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 20. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 21. Jerry Hinton, Adel, IA; 22. Brandon Jewell, Clinton, IA; 23. Kyle Hill, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 24. Jared Miller, Iowa City, IA

B-Feature 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. Casey Lancaster; 2. Randy LaMar; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Ron Kibbe; 5. Donnie Cole, Rock Falls, IL; 6. Gary Stephenson, Quincy, IL; 7. Matt Lundry, Wapello, IA; 8. Austin Heacock, Peosta, IA; 9. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA

B-Feature 2: (Top 4 to A) 1. Jared Miller; 2. Andrew Swailes; 3. Jim Blazina; 4. Will Forester; 5. Lee Rouse, Atkins, IA; 6. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 7. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA; 8. John Renier, Ursa, IL

Heat 1: 1. Kyle Hill; 2. Sean Wyett; 3. Tim Warner; 4. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 5. Casey Lancaster; 6. Randy LaMar; 7. Andrew Burk; 8. Austin Heacock; 9. Gary Stephenson

Heat 2: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Tanner Klingele; 3. Austin Paul; 4. Tony Olson; 5. Lee Rouse; 6. Jim Blazina; 7. Jeff Frana; 8. John Renier

Heat 3: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Logan Anderson; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Tom Lathrop; 5. Ron Kibbe; 6. Matt Lundry; 7. Donnie Cole; 8. Daniel Fellows

Heat 4: 1. Brandon Lennox; 2. Brandon Symmonds; 3. Kyle Olson; 4. Jerry Hinton; 5. Jared Miller; 6. Andrew Swailes; 7. Will Forester; 8. Kyle Hamelton

Coors Light Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 2. Gene Nicklas, Grinnell, IA; 3. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 4. Aaron Martin, Richland, IA; 5. Randy Byerly, Tipton, IA; 6. Weston Koop, Rockwell, IA; 7. Jacob Keiser, Marengo, IA; 8. Brok Hopwood, Ottumwa, IA; 9. Andy Peck, Newton, IA; 10. Brayden Forbes, Waterloo, IA; 11. Chris Archer, Moulton, IA; 12. Dale Sherman, Amana, IA

Heat 1: 1. Dustin Griffiths; 2. Weston Koop; 3. Randy Byerly; 4. Dale Sherman; 5. Chris Archer; 6. Aaron Martin

Heat 2: 1. Gene Nicklas; 2. Jacob Keiser; 3. Mike Kincaid; 4. Brayden Forbes; 5. Andy Peck; 6. Brok Hopwood

Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 4. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 5. Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 6. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 7. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 8. Craig Bangert, Golden, IL; 9. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 10. Kyle Boyd, Ottumwa, IA; 11. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 12. Seth Scholl, Holmen, WI; 13. Bryerson Tharp, Grandview, IA; 14. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 15. Renny McCarty, Farmington, IA; 16. Taylor Vandermaiden, Quincy, IL; 17. Lisa Benningfield, Milan, IL; 18. Michael Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 19. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 20. Thomas Adams, Calamus, IA; 21. Jake Dietrich, Keokuk, IA; 22. Eric Eye, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 23. Todd Hines, Davenport, IA; 24. Cody Brewster, Maquoketa, IA; 25. Justin Anderson, Holmen, WI; 26. Jerrod Nichols, Stronghurst, IL (DNS); 27. Jacob P Smith, Atalissa, IA (DNS); 28. Austin Reuman, Hills, IA (DNS); 29. Chadrick Poland, Burlington, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Josh Barnes; 3. Craig Bangert; 4. Kimberly Abbott; 5. Todd Hines; 6. Seth Scholl; 7. Kyle Boyd; 8. Renny McCarty; 9. Bryerson Tharp; 10. Jacob P Smith

Heat 2: 1. Barry Taft; 2. Trent Orwig; 3. David Prim; 4. Brandon Lambert; 5. Eric Eye; 6. Thomas Adams; 7. Cody Brewster; 8. Lisa Benningfield; 9. Chadrick Poland; 10. Taylor Vandermaiden

Heat 3: 1. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. Chuck Fullenkamp; 3. Justin Anderson; 4. Jason Ash; 5. Jerrod Nichols; 6. Michael Hamelton; 7. Austin Reuman; 8. Cody Bowman; 9. Jake Dietrich