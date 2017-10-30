Hudson O’Neal Emerges as Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year

BATAVIA, OH (October 30, 2017) Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, IN has quickly established himself as a future star in dirt late model racing. O’Neal wrapped up the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season in ninth place in the final championship standings and officially clinched the 2017 Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing.

“I’ve accomplished so much this year and learned a lot,” O’Neal exclaimed. “I didn’t meet all my expectations, but I learned more than I could ever have imagined, and had the time of my life doing it! I’m already looking forward to the 2018 season.”

O’Neal ended his rookie season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with seven (7) top five finishes, seventeen (17) top ten performances and he will collect over $10,000 in cash and other prizes at the year-end awards banquet.

O’Neal attributes his success this season to his team and the support of his sponsors. “I want to thank Todd Burns for this opportunity, I can’t say enough about this team and how hard they’ve worked all season. I’m so grateful to my sponsors: Peak Antifreeze and Motor Oil, Tarpy Trucking, Sub-Surface of Indiana, West Side Tractor Sales Co, Kimball Midwest by Krissie, Mark Martin Automotive and Penske Racing Shocks.”

