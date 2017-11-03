World Finals Heat Race Hustle



Thursday’s hustle in qualifying sets heat races for Friday and Saturday at Textron Off Road World Finals

CONCORD, NC- Nov. 2, 2017- The first night of the Textron Off Road World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte was full of World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series qualifying which locked in Friday’s and Saturday’s heat race lineups.

With an impressive 75 late models in attendance, the field was spilt into eight groups of hot laps and two groups for qualifying.

Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN set the fastest overall time of the evening with a 14.385-second lap at the 4/10-mile oval. Not only did Marlar establish quick time, he also locked himself into the pole position for Friday’s first heat race.

“Getting to be on the pole tomorrow makes life a lot easier when you get to start out front,” said Marlar. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to stay there but you’re already there, so they have to pass you which is always a good thing.”

Other drivers starting on the pole for Friday’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series heat races will be Josh Richards, Brandon Kinzer, Dale McDowell, Dennis Erb Jr., and Tim McCreadie.

The second round of late model qualifying was the final event to hit the track on Thursday evening. Four-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Champion, Josh Richards of Shinnston, WV set quick time during the qualifying session for Saturday’s heat races with a 14.536-second lap.

“We feel good. You know, the car has been really fast and it feels good to be back here at Charlotte. It’s one of my favorite tracks,” said Richards. “These are the last two races we plan on running all year so we just want to go out and try to win and run as best as we can. Charlotte is a high-speed track and I’ve been fortunate to always run pretty well here. I just love how you can drive this place-it’s unique.”

Richards will start on the pole of the first heat on Saturday evening and the final night of racing in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 2017 season. Five other drivers will also start on the pole of their heat races on Saturday including Dennis Erb Jr., Mike Marlar, Brandon Sheppard, Dale McDowell and T.J. Reaid.

The Textron Off Road World Finals continues on Friday with pit gates opening at 12 p.m. and grandstands opening at 3 p.m. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will have six heat races on Friday leading up to a 50-lap $12,000-to-win feature event. For more information and tickets to Textron Off Road World Finals.

