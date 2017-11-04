Major events again highlight Lucas Oil Speedway tentative 2018 schedule

WHEATLAND, Missouri (November 3, 2017) – Lucas Oil Speedway’s tentative 2018 schedule was announced on Friday with major events again set for all three of the venue’s racing facilities.

“We’re excited about what’s in store for our fans and drivers in 2018 with a schedule that again has variety,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “The foundation is our 13 Weekly Racing Series schedule, but we also tried to space out our specials throughout the schedule.

“Once again, we’ll have the big Late Model specials, the Open-Wheel shows, Drag Boats, Pro Pulling, Monster Trucks and, of course, the return of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series for the second time.”

There’s even a big Bull Riding event during the summer at the Off Road track – the Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com on June 29-30.

Robinson also said there will be purse increases in the Weekly Racing Series in 2018. Late Model and Modifieds will take home $1,000 for feature wins with Street Stocks and B-Mods increasing to $750. There will also be added money to the top five in the features, increasing from $500 added per class to $1,000 added per class per night.

Engines will fire up for the first time on March 31 with an open test and tune. The season gets going on April 7 with the Weekly Championship Series Spring Opener as the ULMA Late Models, USRA Modifieds, Street Stocks and USRA B-Mods hold the first of 13 weekly points programs.

The first special of the season is set for April 13-14 with the 5th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com. Modifieds and Street Stocks will join in the action.

May 5 will find the 7th annual Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown, featuring the ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprints.

The month of May wraps up with the 26th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, May 24-26. The crown jewel Late Model event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA. Modifieds also are on the schedule.

June is book-ended by two major events, beginning at “Lake Lucas” with the 7th annual John Haas Memorial Drag Boat Classic, June 8-9. Then on June 22-24, it the 2nd annual Off Road Shootout on the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series returns to the Off Road track. The popular inaugural event was held in late July last year.

“The fan support for the first Off Road Shootout was amazing and we think it will only be even more popular a month earlier, when the weather is a bit cooler,” Robinson said.

The Off Road facility also will play host to four Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side programs during the season and two Kansas City Off Road Racing Association Sportsman Off Road events.

Stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA return to the oval track on July 14 for the 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals. Modifieds also are on the schedule for a full program.

August fires up with national-touring Modifieds taking the spotlight, with the USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment on Aug. 4.

Labor Day Weekend is an annual speed festival on water and dirt. The 8th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals for the Lucas Oil Drag Boat Racing Series is set for Aug. 31-Sept. 2 with the MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial making Sept. 1 a big doubleheader day.

The popular Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals return on Sept. 14-15 before one of the nation’s premier open-wheel events, the 8th annual ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial on Sept. 20-22.

The 5th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt, paying $10,000 to win the final-night feature, expands to three nights in 2018, Oct. 4-6, with the ULMA Late Models joining as co-headliner. Meanwhile, the 5th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals, previously held in conjunction with the Big Buck 50, is set for Oct. 12-13 with the support class to be determined.

The season will wrap up with the Monster Truck Nationals-Eve of Destruction on Oct. 20.

“The 2017 season was outstanding, with tremendous competition and great fan support,” Robinson said, noting a record 113,000 fans who came through the gates. “But now we’re focused on making 2018 event better, with the revealing of the tentative schedule the first step.”

Season passes, along with Show-Me 100 three-day passes, will go on sale later this winter. Look for that information at LucasOilSpeedway.com and on Lucas Oil Speedway’s Facebook page.

2018 LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

March 14 – Rich Nichols Memorial Media Luncheon

March 31 – Open Test & Tune

April 7 – Weekly Show No. 1 – Weekly Championship Series Spring Opener (ULMA LM, Mod, B-Mod, SS with $1,000 to win Late Models)

April 13-14 – 5th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by RacingJunk.com

April 21 – Weekly Show No. 2 – $uper $aver $pecial Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win B-Mod)

April 27-28 (Off Road track) – Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Racing

April 28 – Weekly Show No. 3 – $5 Dollar Admission Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win Street Stocks)

May 5 – 7th annual Impact Signs, Awning & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown (ASCS Warrior/Red River Region Sprints, POWRi Midgets, WAR Sprints)

May 11-12 (Off Road) – Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Racing

May 12 – Weekly Show No. 4 – NMI Night at the Races Presented by Wild Animal Safari, FREE admission to Moms courtesy of NMI/VMG Marketing (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Mods)

May 19 (Off Road) – Kansas City Off Road Racing Association Sportsman Off Road Racing

May 19 – Weekly Show No. 5 – Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Late Models)

May 24-26 – 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com (Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA plus Modifieds)

June 2 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

June 8-9 – 7th annual John Haas Memorial Drag Boat Classic (Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series)

June 9 – Weekly Show No. 6 (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win B-Mod)

June 16 – Weekly Show No. 7 – Bolivar Herald-Free Press Mid-Season Championship (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $750 to win Street Stocks)

June 22-24 (Off Road) – 2nd annual Off Road Shootout (Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series)

June 23 – Weekly Show No. 8 – National Wild Turkey Federation Race to Save the Hunt (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Modifieds)

June 29-30 (Off Road) – Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com

June 30 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 5 – Weekly Show No. 9 – Casey’s General Store Thursday Night Thunder, plus fireworks (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mod with $1,000 to win Late Models)

July 7 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

July 14 – 12th annual CMH Diamond Nationals (Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/MLRA plus Modifieds)

July 20-21 (Off Road) – Level 5 Off Road UTV/Side by Side Racing

July 21 – Weekly Show No. 10 – Veterans and Military Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win B-Mods)

July 28 (Off Road) – Kansas City Off Road Racing Association Sportsman Off Road Racing

July 28 – Weekly Show No. 11 – Ozarks Food Harvest Food Drive Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $750 to win Street Stocks)

Aug. 4 – 9th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment)

Aug. 11 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Aug. 17-18 (Off Road) – Level 5 Off Road/Side by Side Racing

Aug. 18 – Weekly Show No. 12 – TA-Petro Fan Appreciation Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with $1,000 to win Modifieds)

Aug. 25 – Weekly Show No. 13 – Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick Season Championship Night (LM, Mod, SS, B-Mods with class champions crowned)

Aug. 31-Sept. 2 – 8th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (Lucas Oil Drag Boat Series)

Sept. 1 – MLRA Larry Phillips Memorial (MLRA Late Models plus $750 to win B-Mods)

Sept. 8 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Sept. 14-15 – Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

Sept. 20-22 – 8th annual ASCS Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (ASCS Sprint Cars, WAR Sprints)

Sept. 29 – No racing unless otherwise scheduled

Oct. 4-6 – 5th annual Street Stocks Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Street Stocks, ULMA Late Models)

Oct. 12-13 – 5th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (MLRA, TBD)

Oct. 20 – Monster Truck Nationals-Eve of Destruction

