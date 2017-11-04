Sanders parks it in 81 Speedway victory lane

PARK CITY, Kan. (Nov. 3)–Rodney Sanders powered his No. 20 USMTS Modified into the lead on lap 10 and led the final 20 laps to score a $2,000 victory Friday at the 81 Speedway on opening night of the 2nd Annual Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown presented by Kansas High Performance Racing Auction.

Fresh off of a $20,000 triumph two weeks ago at the Rancho Milagro USRA Fall Nationals in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the 28-year-old from Happy, Texas, raced past Ryan McAnninch on the ninth lap and overtook leader Adam Kates with 10 laps in the books.

From there, ‘The Rocket’ blasted around the 4/10-mile dirt oval in Park City, Kan., and never relinquished the lead, scoring his second career victory at the 81 Speedway and the 79th of his USMTS career.

“The track was pretty top dominant,” Sanders said. “I kind of got held up the first couple of laps but I didn’t want to do anything stupid and was just biding our time.”

Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Okla., followed the two-time USMTS national champ to the finish line while Stormy Scott battled his way from the 20th starting spot to claim third-place honors.

Lance Town was fourth and Zack VanderBeek raced from 13th to fifth in the United States Modified Touring Series vs. National Championship Racing Association 30-lapper.

Dan Powers, Logan Robertson, Kenny Sweet, Scott Green and Dave Cain completed the top 10 in a feature that saw 22 of the 24 starters finish on the lead lap.

In B-Mod action, 2008 USMTS Rookie of the Year Brandon Kenny of Woodward, Okla., led the final 17 of 20 laps pocket the $600 winner’s share of the purse. Early leader Brian Davidson, Jeffery Kaup, Jason Denny and Mason Lesmeister rounded out the top five.

Action fires up again on Saturday with another complete show for Modifieds and B-Mods featuring qualifying heats, last-chance races and features for race fans. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing action slated for 7 p.m.

More than $40,000 in prize money earmarked for competitors during the two-day event.

Spectator general admission is $20 each night or fans may purchase a two-day ticket for $35. Kids ages 6 to 11 are $5 each night. Children ages 5 and under are admitted into the grandstands for free both days. Pit passes are $35 each night.

Saturday will be the final event of the 2017 season for both the USMTS and NCRA as well as the 81 Speedway.

The 81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th St. For more information call (316) 755-1781 or visit www.race81speedway.com online. To obtain official NCRA Modified rules go to their official website at www.racencra.com.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

National Championship Racing Association (NCRA)

81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

2nd Annual Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown presented by Kansas High Performance Racing Auction – Night 1 of 2

Friday, November 3, 2017

USMTS/NCRA MODIFIEDS

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 5* Jason McGehee, Wichita, Kan.

3. (9) 52 Ryan McAninch, Hutchinson, Kan.

4. (1) 316 Spencer Walker, Wichita, Kan.

5. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (5) 10B Brandon Givens, Cheney, Kan.

7. (7) 711 Brock Lane, Wichita, Kan.

8. (6) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

9. (3) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 22n Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (3) 22 Dustin Belcher, Wichita, Kan.

4. (8) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan.

5. (6) 71 Patrick McManus, Wichita, Kan.

6. (4) 112 Grady Smith, Oakhurst, Okla.

7. (5) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

8. (7) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

9. (9) 9H Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla.

Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (3) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan.

3. (6) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 32B Bobby Bills, Wichita, Kan.

5. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (1) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

8. (8) 2T Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

9. (9) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

The Joie of Seating Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

2. (4) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan.

3. (1) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

4. (3) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

5. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (6) 84 Gary Kilbourn, Hutchison, Kan.

7. (7) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (8) 99t Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

9. (9) 01x Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

2. (4) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

3. (6) 2c Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

4. (5) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

5. (9) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (2) 50 Scott Smith, Davenport, Neb.

7. (7) 191 Travis Govern, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

9. (3) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s.

2. (4) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s.

3. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf.

4. (15) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham.

5. (16) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf.

6. (11) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., MasterSbilt/Thomas.

7. (13) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla., LG2/TRE, $75.

8. (6) 71 Patrick McManus, Wichita, Kan., Skyrocket/Acme, $75.

9. (12) 191 Travis Govern, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $75.

10. (14) 99t Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Morton, $75.

11. (5) 316 Spencer Walker, Wichita, Kan., Prowler/Twom, $75.

12. (9) 84 Gary Kilbourn, Hutchison, Kan., BillsBuilt/Bourn, $75.

13. (17) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Sturdy, $75.

14. (3) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Hatfield, $75.

15. (8) 10B Brandon Givens, Cheney, Kan., GRT/Hatfield, $75.

16. (2) 22 Dustin Belcher, Wichita, Kan., Mullins/, $75.

17. (10) 711 Brock Lane, Wichita, Kan., BMS/, $75.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham.

2. (1) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stuckey.

3. (5) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins.

4. (11) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins.

5. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield.

6. (10) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins.

7. (9) 50 Scott Smith, Davenport, Neb., Razor/PerfAuto, $75.

8. (13) 2T Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., Hughes/Mullins, $75.

9. (3) 32B Bobby Bills, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/Yancy’s, $75.

10. (8) 112 Grady Smith, Oakhurst, Okla., MBCustoms/Mullins, $75.

11. (16) 01x Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan., Hughes/PerfAuto, $75.

12. (14) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., Dominator/Hansen, $75.

13. (15) 9H Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $75.

14. (12) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, $75.

15. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $75.

16. (2) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan., BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, $75.

Casey’s General Stores “A” Main (30 laps):

1. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 30, $2000.

2. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 30, $1500.

3. (20) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 30, $1000.

4. (6) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 30, $800.

5. (13) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 30, $700.

6. (10) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, 30, $600.

7. (8) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, 30, $500.

8. (5) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, 30, $450.

9. (18) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 30, $400.

10. (11) 2c Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn., MBCustoms/KSE, 30, $350.

11. (15) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 30, $300.

12. (9) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan., GRT/Shadow, 30, $275.

13. (17) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, 30, $250.

14. (12) 5* Jason McGehee, Wichita, Kan., ERC/2M, 30, $225.

15. (14) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 30, $200.

16. (16) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stuckey, 30, $200.

17. (23) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., MasterSbilt/Thomas, 30, $200.

18. (3) 52 Ryan McAninch, Hutchinson, Kan., GRT/McAninch, 30, $200.

19. (22) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 30, $200.

20. (2) 22n Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan., Custom/Newell, 30, $200.

21. (24) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, 30, $200.

22. (21) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf, 30, $200.

23. (1) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 26, $200.

24. (19) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., GRT/Durham, 12, $200.

Lap Leaders: Kates 1-10, Sanders 11-30.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 20, Kates 10.

Margin of Victory: 1.754 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 38.879 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 45.

Next Race: Saturday, Nov. 4, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

B-MODS

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (4) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan.

2. (1) 21B Brandon Kenny, Woodward, Okla.

3. (5) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan.

4. (9) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan.

5. (3) X Jerry Brown, Prescott, Kan.

6. (7) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan.

7. (6) 33M Jonathon Morgan, Medford, Okla.

8. (2) 99 Kevin Myers, Springdale, Ark.

9. (8) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

2. (2) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

3. (6) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan.

4. (1) 24 Tyson Young, Olpe, Kan.

5. (4) 20 Mason Lesmeister, Morris, Minn.

6. (5) 6 Billy Hardin, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan.

8. (7) 33J Tyler Hinrichs, Americus, Kan.

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 21B Brandon Kenny, Woodward, Okla., 20, $600.

2. (2) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan., 20, $450.

3. (8) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla., 20, $350.

4. (6) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan., 20, $300.

5. (10) 20 Mason Lesmeister, Morris, Minn., 20, $250.

6. (5) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan., 20, $200.

7. (3) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan., 20, $175.

8. (11) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan., 20, $150.

9. (14) 33M Jonathon Morgan, Medford, Okla., 20, $125.

10. (13) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan., 20, $100.

11. (7) 24 Tyson Young, Olpe, Kan., 20, $90.

12. (15) 99 Kevin Myers, Springdale, Ark., 18, $80.

13. (9) X Jerry Brown, Prescott, Kan., 16, $75.

14. (12) 6 Billy Hardin, Wichita, Kan., 14, $75.

15. (4) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., 9, $70.

16. (17) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan., 1, $70.

17. (16) 33J Tyler Hinrichs, Americus, Kan., 1, $65.

Lap Leaders: Davidson 1-3, Kenny 4-20.

Total Laps Led: Kenny 17, Davidson 3.

Margin of Victory: 0.438 second.

Time of Race: 18 minutes, 42.598 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 17.

Next Race: Saturday, Nov. 4, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

