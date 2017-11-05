Scott goes out on top in Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown

PARK CITY, Kansas (November 4)–The United States Modified Touring Series kicked of the 2017 campaign nearly nine months ago and closed the curtain on a record-breaking season Saturday night at the 81 Speedway with the second running of the Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown presented by Kansas High Performance Racing Auction.

Stormy Scott, who competed in all 71 USMTS-sanctioned races this year, finished third in the February 9 lid-lifter, and closed out the USMTS season in dominating fashion Saturday with a victory in the 40-lap main event at C. Ray Hall’s popular 4/10-mile dirt oval in Park City, Kan.

After fighting his way to a third-place finish from the 20th starting spot in Friday’s nightcap, Scott took the green flag from the inside of the third row in Saturday’s $3,000-to-win battle.

Polesitter Ryan McAninch of Hutchinson, Kan., paced the first two laps before giving way to outside front row starter Cole Traugott of Woodward, Okla., who led the next seven circuits before being overpowered by Scott.

In the end, Scott streaked beneath flagman Ryne Staley’s checkered flags with a cushion of more than three seconds over Zack VanderBeek of New Sharon, Iowa, to give VanderBuilt Race Cars the top two spots.

R.C. Whitwell-driving an LG2 Chassis formerly driven by VanderBeek and now owned by Robert and Mercedes Abercrombie of Las Cruces, New Mexico-outdueled Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma, for the third position while Lance Town of Louisburg, Kansas, charged from 12th on the grid to round out the top five.

The win was the seventh this season for Scott and his first since August 30 at the Kossuth County Speedway in Algona, Iowa. It was also the 44th career USMTS triumph for the 27-year-old from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Johnny Scott, Darron Fuqua, 22nd-starting Dave Cain, Friday’s winner Rodney Sanders and McAninch completed the top ten.

In the 20-lap B-Mod feature race, Ethan Isaacs of Bonner Springs, Kansas, scored a wire-to-wire $700 victory and Friday night’s winner Brandon Kenny was second. Mark Schafman, Jeffery Kaup and Brian Davidson were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The sponsors, crew members, drivers and their families will be celebrated at the annual USMTS awards banquet on Saturday, January 27, at the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

A record crowd of nearly 300 people attended last year’s gala, and this year’s party will once again be a joint effort for both the USMTS and United States Racing Association (USRA). Fans and members of the media are invited to attend too.

Those attending this year’s celebration are encouraged to reserve their rooms as soon as possible to take advantage of huge savings. For reservations, call the Ameristar Casino Hotel at (816) 414-7435 and request the USMTS discounted room rate.

In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening’s meal will feature a luxurious and plentiful selection of fine food, plus a huge dessert bar. A cash bar will also be available. Tickets will go on sale this month.

For more information about the Ameristar Casino Hotel, check out www.ameristar.com. You can also like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Ameristar.Casino.KC and follow them on Twitter at www.twitter.com/AmeristarKC.

In just 110 days from now, the USMTS will kick off the 2018 season at the South Texas Speedway in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 22-24, 2018.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

National Championship Racing Association (NCRA)

81 Speedway, Park City, Kansas

2nd Annual Park City Chisholm Trail Showdown presented by Kansas High Performance Racing Auction – Night 2 of 2

Saturday, November 4, 2017

USMTS/NCRA MODIFIEDS

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won.

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (5) 91 Ross Shipman, Belle Plaine, Kan.

4. (7) 84 Gary Kilbourn, Hutchison, Kan.

5. (9) 01x Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

6. (8) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan.

7. (6) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

8. (2) 112 Grady Smith, Oakhurst, Okla.

9. (3) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn.

Fast Shafts Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 52 Ryan McAninch, Hutchinson, Kan.

2. (4) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (5) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

4. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

5. (7) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

6. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 9H Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla.

8. (2) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

9. (9) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

Edelbrock Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (1) 11G Scott Phillips, Salina, Kan.

5. (4) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (6) 191 Travis Govern, Wichita, Kan.

7. (9) 316 Spencer Walker, Wichita, Kan.

8. (3) 50 Scott Smith, Davenport, Neb.

9. (7) 71 Patrick McManus, Wichita, Kan.

The Joie of Seating Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

2. (4) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

3. (6) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

4. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (7) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan.

6. (2) 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 2c Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

8. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

9. (3) 2T Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

3. (6) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan.

4. (2) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

5. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (8) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (9) 32B Bobby Bills, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 5* Jason McGehee, Wichita, Kan.

9. (3) 10B Brandon Givens, Cheney, Kan.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (3) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (2) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

4. (12) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

5. (1) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan.

6. (6) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan.

7. (11) 9H Jon Herring, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

8. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, $90.

9. (9) 191 Travis Govern, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, $90.

10. (10) 316 Spencer Walker, Wichita, Kan., Prowler/Twom, $90.

11. (15) 59 Bob Sammann, Winona, Minn., GRT/Allard, $90.

12. (8) 99T Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Morton, $90.

13. (5) 33F Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

14. (14) 50 Scott Smith, Davenport, Neb., Razor/PerfAuto, $90.

15. (17) 10B Brandon Givens, Cheney, Kan., GRT/Hatfield, $90.

16. (16) 71 Patrick McManus, Wichita, Kan., Skyrocket/Acme, $90.

17. (13) 112 Grady Smith, Oakhurst, Okla., MBCustoms/Mullins, $90.

Real Racing Wheels “B” Main #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (12) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

3. (7) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan.

4. (15) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

5. (11) 2c Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

6. (3) 01x Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan.

7. (1) 91 Ross Shipman, Belle Plaine, Kan., BillsBuilt/S&S, $90.

8. (8) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

9. (14) 5* Jason McGehee, Wichita, Kan., ERC/2M, $90.

10. (16) 2T Zane DeVilbiss, Farmington, N.M., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

11. (6) 57 Duke Erickson, Sioux Falls, S.D., Dominator/Hansen, $90.

12. (4) 11G Scott Phillips, Salina, Kan., DirtWorks/AEM, $90.

13. (10) 32B Bobby Bills, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/Yancy’s, $90.

14. (13) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Sturdy, $90.

15. (9) 22N Kevin Newell, Wichita, Kan., Custom/Newell, $90.

16. (2) 84 Gary Kilbourn, Hutchison, Kan., BillsBuilt/Bourn, $90.

Casey’s General Stores “A” Main (40 laps):

1. (5) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $3000.

2. (8) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $2000.

3. (4) 96 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Tahtinen, 40, $1500.

4. (14) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., LG2/Cornett, 40, $1000.

5. (12) 21T Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 40, $800.

6. (9) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., BlackWidow/Durham, 40, $700.

7. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., GRT/ChevPerf, 40, $600.

8. (22) 2c Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn., MBCustoms/KSE, 40, $500.

9. (7) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $450.

10. (1) 52 Ryan McAninch, Hutchinson, Kan., GRT/McAninch, 40, $400.

11. (20) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., VanderBuilt/ChevPerf, 40, $375.

12. (10) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, 40, $350.

13. (2) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla., LG2/TRE, 40, $325.

14. (11) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, 40, $320.

15. (19) 1TPO Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., MasterSbilt/Thomas, 40, $315.

16. (18) 86 Brian Franz, Halstead, Kan., GRT/Shadow, 40, $310.

17. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Hatfield, 40, $305.

18. (17) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $300.

19. (24) 01x Beau Davis, Cheney, Kan., Hughes/PerfAuto, 40, $300.

20. (16) 4a Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan., BillsBuilt/Hillsboro, 40, $300.

21. (15) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, 35, $300.

23. (6) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, 34, $300.

23. (23) 44 Jeremy Campbell, Goddard, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stuckey, 22, $300.

24. (21) 87 Kenny Sweet, Wichita, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS, 12, $300.

Lap Leaders: McAninch 1-2, Traugott 3-9, Scott 10-40.

Total Laps Led: Scott 31, Traugott 7, McAninch 2.

Margin of Victory: 3.257 seconds.

Time of Race: 22 minutes, 27.853 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 46.

Next Race: February 22-24, South Texas Speedway, Corpus Christi.

B-MODS

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won.

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 66 Ethan Isaacs, Bonner Springs, Kan.

2. (4) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan.

3. (1) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan.

4. (7) 21B Brandon Kenny, Woodward, Okla.

5. (3) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan.

6. (5) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla.

7. (6) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan.

9. (9) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan.

2. (5) 20 Mason Lesmeister, Morris, Minn.

3. (3) 33M Jonathon Morgan, Medford, Okla.

4. (7) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan.

5. (9) 6 Shawn Kisling, Howard, Kan.

6. (1) 24 Tyson Young, Olpe, Kan.

7. (2) 6 Billy Hardin, Wichita, Kan.

8. (6) 99 Kevin Myers, Springdale, Ark.

9. (8) 31 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

“A” Main (20 laps):

1. (2) 66 Ethan Isaacs, Bonner Springs, Kan., 20, $700.

2. (4) 21B Brandon Kenny, Woodward, Okla., 20, $500.

3. (7) 44x Mark Schafman, Edwardsville, Kan., 20, $400.

4. (11) 92 Jeffery Kaup, Woodward, Okla., 20, $350.

5. (1) B55 Brian Davidson, Bennington, Kan., 20, $300.

6. (8) 33M Jonathon Morgan, Medford, Okla., 20, $250.

7. (10) 18 Kyle Wiens, Newton, Kan., 20, $200.

8. (15) 15 Jason Denny, Arkansas City, Kan., 20, $175.

9. (13) 06 Andrew Wallace, Wichita, Kan., 20, $150.

10. (6) 86 Shelby Stapel, Garden City, Kan., 20, $125.

11. (3) 20 Mason Lesmeister, Morris, Minn., 20, $100.

12. (17) 10 Alex Wiens, Newton, Kan., 20, $95.

13. (14) 6 Billy Hardin, Wichita, Kan., 20, $90.

14. (12) 24 Tyson Young, Olpe, Kan., 20, $85.

15. (16) 99 Kevin Myers, Springdale, Ark., 14, $80.

16. (5) 23F Fred Traskowsky, Herrington, Kan., 14, $75.

17. (9) 6 Shawn Kisling, Howard, Kan., 14, $75.

18. (18) 31 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., 13, $75.

Lap Leader: Isaacs 1-20.

Total Laps Led: Isaacs 20.

Margin of Victory: 1.212 seconds.

Time of Race: 13 minutes, 42.430 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 18.

