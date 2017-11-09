Home --> Open Wheel Modified News --> Kyle Strickler penalized by DIRTcar UMP for actions at Charlotte!

Kyle Strickler penalized by DIRTcar UMP for actions at Charlotte!

Kyle Strickler confronting David Stremme. Chris Seelman photo

No. 8 DIRTcar UMP Modified Driver Penalized Post-World Short Track Championship

CONCORD, NC — Nov. 9, 2017 — DIRTcar Racing has handed down penalties to the driver of the No. 8 DIRTcar UMP Modified, Kyle Strickler for violating section 2.2 and 11.1-R of the DIRTcar Racing Rulebook.

2.2 Conduct

General – All Members agree to act in a professional manner as determined by World Racing Group Officials. The professional manner includes, but is not limited to verbal representation, written representation, any representation that may represent the World Racing Group, DIRTcar, the sport of racing and/or motorsports in general and/or any affiliates.
11.0 Penalties, Fine Schedules and Protests

A.) The DIRTcar sanction conducts itself as the top Weekly Racing Series in North America and expects its members to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times during any event and/or when representing the series. Car Owners, Drivers and Crew Chiefs are responsible for the conduct of their team members and/or anyone connected to or affiliated with that owner’s team, in addition to being responsible for all infractions, technical and/or non-technical in nature. In the event that a penalty is issued, only active DIRTcar Members in good standing, have the right to an appeal, if the penalty is appealable. All fines that are listed in sub-section 11.1 are in regard to the initial penalty. Multiple infractions of the same type will increase the severity of the penalty.

11.1 Penalties and Fine Schedules

Q. Any member that goes into another competitors pit area or to another competitors car and becomes involved in any type of altercation will be subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by DIRTcar Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials. Maximum = $5000

R. Any member involved in an altercation that results in physical contact will be subject to disqualification and/or fine and/or suspension and/or loss of points and/or any other action deemed appropriate by DIRTcar Officials and/or World Racing Group Supervisory Officials. Maximum = $5000.

Kyle Strickler has been fined $200 dollars and placed on probation for the entire 2018 season for the altercation that took place at the OneDirt World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During the DIRTcar UMP Modified All Star Invitational feature on the final night of the OneDirt World Short Track Championship, the No. 8 of Kyle Strickler and No. 35 of David Stremme made contact with one another as the two drivers were exiting Turn 2, sending both of the drivers to the backstretch outside retaining wall of The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Following the crash, the driver of the No. 8 DIRTcar UMP Modified exited the vehicle and physically confronted the driver of the No. 35.

You can view the incident by visiting the DIRTcar Racing YouTube page.

Per the DIRTcar Racing rulebook, members in good standing have the right to appeal the decision to the World Racing Group Appeals Commission as provided in Section 12 of the General Rules and Specifications.

13 comments

  1. Rodney Deal
    November 9, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    $200. Wow

    Reply
  2. Teddy Miller
    November 9, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Good

    Reply
  3. Mat Boyd
    November 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    $200 wow that’s gonna prove something

    Reply
  4. Jeremy Hull
    November 9, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Pretty weak penalty for exiting a car on the race track

    Reply
  5. Kendall Gray
    November 9, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    200.00 ain’t shit. He exited the car on the track, and threw punches on a defenseless person. He spent more on tires that night than what his fine was!

    Reply
  6. Jacob Blumenstein
    November 9, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Jacob Korte

    Reply
  7. Shawn Marie Sampson
    November 9, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Denny Banks

    Reply
  8. Steve Nelson
    November 9, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Funny thing is ump and world crap organazation. Doesnt conduct themselves very good . The suck . They hand penalties for things left and right. Just like the tire issues at Eldora. When they only went after Lucas Oil drivers. Ump is a joke.

    Reply
  9. Jerry Taylor
    November 9, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    That’s first thought I had when I read it. Wow only $200 should have been stiffer to send a message not tolerated. I know a few would be worth 200 to knock the sh*t out of

    Reply
  10. Eric Pinkowski
    November 9, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Oh quit ur bitching. Its a racing deal. Big fucking deal Stremme shoulda layed off the gas when he saw kyle in front of him. Boo hoo. 200 bucks to the high side tickler isnt shit.

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

