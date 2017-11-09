The Greatest Show on Dirt Set to Return to Terre Haute Action Track in 2018

Outlaws second visit to The Action Track since 2006

CONCORD, NC – November 9, 2017 – For just the second time in 12 years, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to the Terre Haute Action Track in 2018. The date is scheduled for Saturday, October 13, 2018. The UMP Modifieds will be the support class for the evening.

The slightly banked ½ mile track located in Indiana most recently hosted The Greatest Show on Dirt in 2014, an event that saw 33 cars sign in for competition with nine-time Series Champion, Donny Schatz taking the victory.

“We have had a couple of great years since the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has visited. It has been a multiple groove track surface with great crowds and we are excited to have the World of Outlaws back in at The Action Track,” said Adam Mackey, the Terre Haute Action Track General Manager.

Prior to 2014, the ‘Outlaws’ most recent visit to The Action Track was 2006. “The Outlaws are known worldwide, not just nationwide. We anticipate a lot of fans from multiple hours away coming to see the wicked fast Winged Sprint Cars at a track they haven’t seen them at,” Mackey added.

The aforementioned Schatz is the only active World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series regular that owns a victory at the Terre Haute Action Track, which holds roughly seven special events annually. Will Schatz add to his legacy in 2018 or will there be a new face in the Terre Haute Action Track Victory Lane?

Stay tuned to woosprint.com and www.TerreHauteActionTrack.net for ticket release information for next October’s event.