Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl X1 Presented By Midwest Sheet Metal Information

Midwest Sheetmetal Turkey Bowl Xl

SPRINGFIELD RACEWAY……

Saturday November 18th

( in climate weather date Saturday November 25th )

LATEMODEL, A MODS, B MODS…MW MODZS , Legends

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LATEMODEL………

MARS/NCRA/Corn belt Clash/ NE SMITH Type Rules Steel Block Motors 2200LBS-Aluminium motors 2300…Tire Rule-Hoosier WRS D55, Hoosier LM 40,LO6,1640.

Crate Late Models Run under NE Smith Rules …

Crate 55 or Crate 21 ( apply to crate only) tire rule

Latemodels will run spoilers…Raceceivers required please.

Payout 1)2000 2)1000 3) 600 4) 550 5) 520 6) 500 7) 450 8)420 9) 400 10) 350 11) 320 12-20) 300

Non qualifiers- $100-must start Last Chance Event to collect

Car Entry Fee $100

A MODIFIED……………….

USRA type Rules

Weight ALL engine options min weight 2400 IMCA TYPE or USRA

( no lead is needed in front of motor plate with any motor option except 525 )

Chip Rule

8000 chip 375 cu in or larger

8600 chip 374 cu in or smaller

7,300 chip CT 525 ( 50 pounds in front of motor plate )

6600 chip 604 crate IMCA TYPE or USRA

IMCA TYPE LEGAL CAR ON 4 HOOSIERS may run a 2″ spoiler

NO REAR Spoilers for USRA CARS….may leave spoiler sides on…

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60 grooving & siping allowed on either tire…may mix tires

( IMCA TYPE LEGAL CARS ON 4 HOOSIERS may use 2″ spoiler 2400, 6600 chip )

Raceceivers required please.

PAYOUT1)1200 2)600 3)500 4)400 5)370 6)350 7) 330 8)310 9)300 10)275 11)250 12-20 200

Car leading lap # 4 in the A MAIN will receive $400 from Performance Bodies in memory of Mike Clark…

Non-Qualifiers $80 must start Last Chance Event to collect Car

Entry Fee $75

…………………………………..

B MODS

no mixing of rules on B Mods….

IMCA Northern Sport Mod rules May run Spoiler….may groove sipe tires

IMCA Southern Sport Mod May run Southern Sport Mod Legal Spoiler

Wissota rules : NO spoiler

USRA : NO Spoiler ; may run quickchange

Tire rule-American Racer G60 KK704 or Hoosier IMCA Stamped G 60.Grooving & Siping Allowed on either tire…..

Southern Sport Mods must run Hoosier 500 Race Tire,with IMCA stamped on side wall..

NO Mixing of B Mod Rules….

Raceceivers Required please.

Payout 1) $1000 2) 500 3) 340 4) 270 5) 240 6) 200 7) 160 8)150 9) 140 10) 130

11) 125 12-20) 120

Non-Qualifiers $60 must start Last Chance race to collect

B Mod Car Entry Fee $50

…………………………….

LEGENDS

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

Legend Car Entry Fee $25

MIDWEST MODZS

1)400 2)250 3)200 4)125 5)100 6)90 7)80 8)75 9)70 10)65 11-20 60

MW Car Entry Fee $25

Pit Gates open @ 10:30 Pit pass $40.00

Grandstands open @ 1:30

Drivers meeting 2:00

Hot laps at 2:20

Racing around 3:00

Drivers draw cut-off 2:30 Any cars after cut-off will tail to rear of a heat race and not Recieve passing points only the heat position finish.

Adult Admission $20

KIDS 12 and under FREE

Passing points used to set field for LM , A Mod & B Mod Top 8 to redraw for starting spots…

Midwest Modzs & Legends straight up lineup for feature

Redraw top 8

How many transfer will be determined by Car Count in each class.

Thanks for attending TURKEY BOWL Xl