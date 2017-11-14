Jimmy John’s Becomes a Proud Sponsor of Lincoln Speedway Racing

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway’s 1/4-mile dirt track, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL will have a new official sandwich in 2018. Jimmy John’s, located near Lincoln College, has stepped up its support of the track, which will begin its 15th season in April.

Jimmy John’s serves from-scratch food made with excellent ingredients. Homemade bread is baked fresh all day, every day, and all-natural meats and fresh veggies are hand-sliced daily – that’s the way it’s been since 1983. With 2,750 stores across the U.S., Jimmy John’s was founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in a city not all that far away from Lincoln, in Charleston, IL.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Speedway. It’s been great to grow with them over the years. The speedway brings many different teams and fans to our community, which help drive local business, so it makes it easy for us to support them,” said Chad Roepenack, Jimmy John’s owner of the Lincoln location.

Lincoln Speedway officials are excited to have Jimmy John’s join the long list of supporters of the track. Many officials, drivers, teams and fans patronize the business on their way to the racetrack and this will likely increase with the partnership. At the track, fans will notice Jimmy John’s signage as well as a Jimmy John’s night, where they will be the primary sponsor of the night’s events.

“We have a lot of great support from area businesses in Lincoln and we are thrilled to have Jimmy John’s step up their support. Race fans typically patronize those who support the sport they love and I’m sure this will be the case with Jimmy John’s,” stated Adam Mackey, co-promoter of Lincoln Speedway.

2017 was a great year for the track, featuring some of the best racing in the state of Illinois. It also saw two of the biggest crowds in the track’s history and great racing from its weekly competitors. Plans for 2018 are even bigger and better, with many fan favorites returning and some shows getting a facelift to increase attendance.

The 2018 season is tentatively set to begin in mid-April with a five-division program. Full details of the new campaign will be released during the next two months.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

About Jimmy John’s:

Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!® Founded by Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983, Jimmy John’s makes fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches. Homemade bread is served freshly baked, all-natural meats are freshly sliced, and locally purchased veggies are freshly sliced by hand every day.

Jimmy John’s is located at 422 Keokuk St. in Lincoln and can be reached at 217-732-9914 for sandwich delivery or pickup.

For more information, visit jimmyjohns.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at facebook.com/jimmyjohns, twitter.com/jimmyjohns, and, instagram.com/jimmyjohns/.