SUNDAY NOVEMBER 19
MIDWEST SHEETMETAL Turkey Bowl Xl….a tribute to Mike Clark…
Tentative Schedule of events… All times are central standard
Pit Gate : 10:00
Grand Stand : 1:30
Drivers Meeting : 1:50
Drivers Draw cut off : 2:05
Hotlaps : 2:20
* MW Modzs
* B Mod
* Latemodel
* A Mod
* Legend
RACING : AROUND 3:00
Heats 8 laps ……………. track work at any time……………..
* MW Modzs
* B Mod ………………track work at any time………………
* Latemodel
* A Mod ………………..Track work at anytime……………..
* Legend …………. Top 8 in passing points will redraw for feature line up…
B Feature 12 laps
MW Modzs……. B Mod….. Latemodel…….. A Mod
INTERMISSION
……………track work…………..
A FEATURE
B MOD 20 laps
LATEMODEL 25 laps ………….track work anytime…………
A MOD 25 laps ……………track work anytime……..
LEGEND 20 laps
MW MODZS 15 laps
……………………
DONT FORGET….
LEADER OF LAP 4 in the AMOD MAIN gets a $400.00 bonus in memory of Mike Clark compliments of Performance Bodies…..
THANKS FOR ATTENDING TURKEY BOWL XI……..HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Drive home safely..
Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl Moves To Sunday
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 19
Larry Klitzing