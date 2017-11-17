Springfield Raceway Turkey Bowl Moves To Sunday

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 19

MIDWEST SHEETMETAL Turkey Bowl Xl….a tribute to Mike Clark…

Tentative Schedule of events… All times are central standard

Pit Gate : 10:00

Grand Stand : 1:30

Drivers Meeting : 1:50

Drivers Draw cut off : 2:05

Hotlaps : 2:20

* MW Modzs

* B Mod

* Latemodel

* A Mod

* Legend

RACING : AROUND 3:00

Heats 8 laps ……………. track work at any time……………..

* MW Modzs

* B Mod ………………track work at any time………………

* Latemodel

* A Mod ………………..Track work at anytime……………..

* Legend …………. Top 8 in passing points will redraw for feature line up…

B Feature 12 laps

MW Modzs……. B Mod….. Latemodel…….. A Mod

INTERMISSION

……………track work…………..

A FEATURE

B MOD 20 laps

LATEMODEL 25 laps ………….track work anytime…………

A MOD 25 laps ……………track work anytime……..

LEGEND 20 laps

MW MODZS 15 laps

……………………

DONT FORGET….

LEADER OF LAP 4 in the AMOD MAIN gets a $400.00 bonus in memory of Mike Clark compliments of Performance Bodies…..

THANKS FOR ATTENDING TURKEY BOWL XI……..HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Drive home safely..