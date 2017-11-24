BACON FEASTS AT VENTURA FOR USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WIN

Ventura, California………Brady Bacon captured Wednesday’s USAC West Coast/VRA Sprint Car feature on night one of the 77th “Turkey Night Grand Prix” at Ventura Raceway.

The two-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma zipped around Troy Rutherford on the fifth lap of the 20-lap points-free “Special Event” feature and cruised to a commanding two-and-a-half second victory ahead of Rutherford, Carson Macedo, Tyler Courtney and Max Adams.

Also timing in second during midget practice Wednesday night, Bacon appears to be the frontrunner to capture Automotive Racing Products’ $50,000 bonus that will go to a driver who can win both the midget and sprint car feature on Thanksgiving night. Four other drivers possessing rides in both races for Thursday night finished in the top-ten Wednesday: Tyler Courtney (4th), Chase Briscoe (7th), Jake Swanson (9th) and Michael Pickens (10th).

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the event card includes a full program for the midgets, concluding with a 98-lap feature, plus USAC West Coast/VRA Sprint Car semi-features and A-Main. Pits open at 11am with the drivers meeting taking place at 2:45pm. Cars hit the track at 3:30pm.

“Turkey Night” is LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ on Thursday. As always, you can watch every USAC race on demand, a day following the event, at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

——————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RESULTS: November 22, 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway “77th Turkey Night Grand Prix” – co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Tyler Courtney, 81M, Watt-12.289; 2. Kaleb Montgomery, 3K, Montgomery-12.307; 3. Brady Bacon, 63, Dooling/Hayward-12.388; 4. Colby Copeland, 24C, Copeland-12.444; 5. Matt Mitchell, 12, Dale-12.523; 6. Stevie Sussex, 34 Grau-12.567; 7. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.12.570; 8. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.588; 9. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-12.635; 10. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-12.652; 11. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.656; 12. Klint Simpson, 101, Edison-12.672; 13. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-12.680; 14. Chase Briscoe, 5, Briscoe-12.724; 15. Dalton Hill, 81D, Double D-12.785; 16. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-12.786; 17. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-12.796; 18. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.806; 19. Shon Deskins, 20, Deskins-12.832; 20. Michael Pickens, 81, Watt-12.871; 21. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.872; 22. Chase Johnson, 24X, Johnson-12.878; 23. Slater Helt, 14, Watt-12.905; 24. Tanner Carrick, 83T, Carrick-12.914; 25. Shawn Arriaga, 56J, Arriaga-12.917; 26. Justyn Cox, 31C, Cox-12.963; 27. Guy Woodward, 24, Woodward-12.988; 28. Carson Macedo, 73, Ford-13.028; 29. Charlie Butcher, 96, B&B-13.062; 30. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-13.108; 31. Dave Darland, 21K, Kruseman-13.115; 32. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.169; 33. Sterling Cling, 2K, Kruseman-13.186; 34. Tyler Williams, 5K, Kruseman-13.261; 35. Tom Hendricks, 14X, Hendricks-13.261; 36. Bruce Douglass, 13, Davis-13.345; 37. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-13.357; 38. Koen Shaw, 88K, Shaw-13.406; 39. Bruce St. James, 7K, St. James-13.471; 40. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-13.481; 41. Geoffrey Strole, 09S, Strole-13.512; 42. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-13.525; 43. Damian Lopez, 5X, Perkins-13.962; 44. Albert Pombo, 35, Pombo-13.996; 45. Reed Broschart, 93, B&B-14.219; 46. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-14.527; 47. Cody Majors, 29, Steele-14.765; 48. Stewart Friesen, 81X, Watt-NT; 49. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Simpson, 2. Courtney, 3. Arriaga, 4. Hix, 5. Elliott, 6. Ervine, 7. Hendrix, 8. Mitchell. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Briscoe, 2. Rutherford, 3. Helt, 4. Butcher, 5. Owens, 6. Hendricks, 7. Majors, 8. Montgomery. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Guardino, 2. Carrick, 3. Bacon, 4. Darland, 5. Friesen, 6. Shaw, 7. Deskins, 8. Lopez. NT

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Adams, 2. Copeland, 3. Wiley, 4. Smith, 5. Cox, 6. Douglass, 7. Hill, 8. Strole. NT

PYROTECT RACING CELLS FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Pickens, 2. Swanson, 3. Sussex, 4. Woodward, 5. Timmons, 6. Ensign, 7. Pombo, 8. Cling. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Macedo, 2. Roa, 3. Johnson, 4. Williams, 5. Broschart, 6. Ellertson, 7. Rossi, 8. St. James. NT

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Troy Rutherford, 3. Klint Simpson, 4. Tyler Courtney, 5. Colby Copeland, 6. Stevie Sussex, 7. Chase Briscoe, 8. Tristan Guardino, 9. Jake Swanson, 10. Michael Pickens, 11. Max Adams, 12. Carson Macedo, 13. Chase Johnson, 14. Geoff Ensign, 15. Brandon Wiley, 16. Kaleb Montgomery, 17. Tanner Carrick, 18. Shawn Arriaga, 19. Slater Helt, 20. Brody Roa, NT

———————–

**Friesen flipped during qualifications. Deskins flipped during third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1-4 Rutherford, Laps 5-30 Bacon.

BR MOTORSPORTS / KING RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Klint Simpson (9th to 3rd)

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENT: November 23 – Ventura (CA) Raceway – “77th Turkey Night Grand Prix” – co-sanctioned with VRA