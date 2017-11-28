COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Unveils 2018 Schedule



Beebe, Arkansas (11/28/17) – The stars and cars of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil are going to be quite busy in 2018.

The series’ 2018 schedule has officially been released and boasts 34 races at 15 different tracks in six states.

The schedule includes nine $3,000-to-win events and six $5,000-to-win races. The tour will once again co-sanction the $20,000-to-win Bad Boy 98 as well as the $40,000-to-win COMP Cams Topless 100 with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS).

“This is by far the most ambitious schedule we’ve ever had with the most purse money we’ve ever posted in the history of the tour,” CCSDS CEO Chris Ellis said. “We are very proud to see the growth of the tour, and we can’t thank the racers, the tracks, the sponsors and the fans enough for their awesome support. 2018 is going to be a really great year for the tour.”

The 12th season for the CCSDS warriors opens on March 10 with the tour’s maiden trip to Springfield Raceway (Springfield, Missouri) for a $3,000-to-win. It will mark the first of two visits by the series to the ¼-mile oval.

After a hiatus from the tour, Old No. 1 Speedway (formerly Harrisburg Speedway) in Harrisburg, Arkansas returns to the docket as well as Legit Speedway (formerly West Plains Motor Speedway) in West Plains, Missouri.

June 29-30 will find the tour making its debut at Salina Highbanks (Salina, Oklahoma) with a $3,000-to-win event and a $5,000-to-win program.

After a one-year absence the CCSDS will co-sanction the annual Fall Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri) with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) in mid-October.

On November 3, the annual All-American 60 at Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Mississippi) makes its debut on the tour with a $6,000-to-win finale.

The 2018 slate will draw to a close on Saturday, November 24 as the CCSDS sanctions the annual Wayne Harris Memorial/ Turkey Nationals for the second-straight year at Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas).

2018 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil Schedule

March 10: Springfield Raceway (Springfield, MO) – $3,000-to-win

March 23: Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, AR) – $2,000-to-win

March 24: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – $2,500-to-win

March 30: Timberline Speedway (Maud, Texas) – $2,000-to-win

March 31: Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) – $3,000-to-win

April 6-7: Bad Boy 98 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR) – $20,000-to-win

April 27: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR) – $2,000-to-win

April 28: Legit Speedway (West Plains, MO) – $3,000-to-win

May 4: Diamond Park Speedway (Nashville, AR) – $2,000-to-win

May 5: Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, LA) – $2,500-to-win

May 11: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, MS) – $2,000-to-win

May 12: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS) – $2,500-to-win

June 3: Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, AR) – $3,000-to-win

June 4: Rockabilly 45 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – $5,000-to-win

June 29: Salina Highbanks (Salina, OK) – $3,000-to-win

June 30: Salina Highbanks (Salina, OK) – $5,000-to-win

July 5: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, MS) – $2,500-to-win

July 6: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – $2,500-to-win

July 7: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, MS) – $2,500-to-win

July 20: Timberline Speedway (Maud, TX) – $2,000-to-win

July 21: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, LA) – $2,500-to-win

July 27: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, AR) – $2,000-to-win

July 28: Legit Speedway (West Plains, MO) – $3,000-to-win

August 4: Kuntz Classic – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, AR) – $3,000-to-win

August 17-18: Topless 100 – Batesville Motor Speedway (AR) – $40,000-to-win

August 31: Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, AR) – $5,000-to-win

September 1: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, MS) – $2,500-to-win

September 2: Greenville Speedway (Greenville, MS) – $2,000-to-win

September 15: Springfield Raceway (Springfield, MO) – $3,000-to-win

October 12: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – $3,000-to-win

October 13: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, MO) – $5,000-to-win

November 3: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, MS) – $6,000-to-win

November 24: Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, TX) – $5,000-to-win

