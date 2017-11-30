Dunn-Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce to Team Up in 2018, New Sponsors Announced!

(November 30, 2017) – Dunn Benson Motorsports owners Carlton and Kemp Lamm are excited to announce Bobby Pierce from Oakwood, IL will be their driver in 2018. The Lamm’s contacted Bobby Pierce and his family about the possibility of driving their cars after Earl Pearson Jr decided to part ways with Dunn Benson Motorsports following the Dirt Track World Championship back in October. Once the driver seat became available at Dunn Benson Motorsports, the Lamm’s put together a short list of drivers that they felt would best fit their Team and Bobby Pierce was the very first choice to contact.

Bobby just 21 years old, is already well accomplished in the dirt late model world with Three (3) consecutive UMP Dirtcar Summer Nationals Championships (2017, 2016, 2015), Three (3) UMP Dirtcar Late Model National Championships (2016, 2015, 2014) and many crown jewel super late model victories including the 2017 Show-Me 100, 2016 World 100, 2016 North/South 100 and finished 2nd in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Race at Eldora Speedway in 2015.

“Bobby has proven he has enormous talent and can win on the big stage even at his young age. We have been watching him for several years and seen him mature into one of the top dirt late model racers in country in our opinion. We couldn’t be more excited to have Bobby as our driver and to partner with his whole family,” stated Kemp Lamm co-owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports along with his dad Carlton Lamm.

Dunn Benson Motorsports is also excited to announce a new primary sponsor in 2018. Campbell University located in Buies Creek, NC, an associate sponsor for the second half of the 2017 racing season, has increased their level of commitment to Dunn Benson Motorsports to become the “Primary Sponsor” of the Team and Bobby Pierce in 2018. Founded in 1887 Campbell University is inspired by its Baptist heritage and Christian values and is considered one of the top private universities in the state of North Carolina led by President Dr. J. Bradley Creed. Campbell University also has a growing Athletic Department with multiple sports programs and will use this partnership to increase their brand presence all across the country along with a special show car program to use at Campbell University functions.

“We are very excited to partner with Campbell University! It’s a great opportunity to help promote, educate and inform people about this great college just down the road from us in Buies Creek, NC. We feel Bobby Pierce will be a great spokesperson for Campbell University and will relate to potential future students looking to choose a college to attend. It’s also an opportunity for our race team to reach a new market and create new fans for our sport that we love. The President, Dr. Creed and everyone at Campbell University have been wonderful to work with during this whole process,” stated Kemp Lamm.

Dunn Benson Motorsports has also hired Bob Pierce to attend all the race events and serve as Bobby’s crew chief at the race track. Bobby will relocate to Dunn, NC and work on the racecars during the week working alongside a car chief at the race shop. Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce have partnered with Rocket Chassis and will use Larry Wallace Engines in 2018.

“I’m very excited to start this next page in my career. I want to Thank Carlton and Kemp Lamm and everyone at Dunn Benson Motorsports and Dunn Benson Ford for this amazing opportunity! Not only have they welcomed me with open arms but they have included my family as part of their Team as well. My parents will travel with us and Dad will be helping me make key decisions on the cars while my mom will be selling our merchandise.” stated Bobby Pierce.

“It’s really great how the Lamm’s have incorporated my family into this deal and all our sponsors to be a part of their Team in 2018. They have some great sponsors including their new primary sponsor Campbell University, which I look forward to visiting and meeting all their staff and students. I’m very happy to have our key sponsors Premier Waste, Hoker Trucking, and Allgayer Inc. coming on board with me to this new deal. I’ve built amazing friendships with each of them and glad they are going to support me and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team in 2018. Also want to thank all our product sponsors that have teamed up with us and how we were able to merge a lot of the same product sponsors into this deal. I also want to say a huge Thank You and express how excited I am to begin a relationship with Rocket Chassis. Mark Richards and Steve Baker have really treated us great putting together our new cars and helping us brand Pierce Race Cars as a new Rocket Chassis Dealer. Looking forward to getting 2018 started,” continued Pierce.

The new 2018 Dunn Benson Motorsports Racecar by Belanger Signs and Graphixs will be unveiled at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, IN on December 7th in the TIGER Rear End Booth #2045. Bobby Pierce will be at the booth Friday December 8th at 11am signing autographs and handing out some free stuff as well. Special Thanks to Gerald Williams at Tiger Rear Ends for having our car in his booth for the PRI Show. Be sure and stop by and see his new products for 2018.

The first race event for 2018 for Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce will be the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, AZ January 6th through the 14th. After the events in Arizona, Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce will announce the rest of their 2018 schedule, whether they will follow a specific race series or pick and choose what events they will attend.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Larry Wallace Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, Fluidyne, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear and Special Thanks to Belanger Signs and Graphixs for the car graphics.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports visit our NEW Team website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com or at www.BobbyPierceRacing.com and make sure to “Like” our Facebook pages as well.