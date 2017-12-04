Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> POWRi Series News --> Elite Sprints to Join POWRi Sanction in 2018

Elite Sprints to Join POWRi Sanction in 2018

Belleville, IL – The Texas-based Elite Sprint Car Series will come under POWRi sanction for 2018 effectively creating the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series. POWRi and the Elite Sprints have partnered together to continue the growth of traditional sprint car racing in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. The Elite Sprints are currently a non-wing 305 sprint care league and will be converting to POWRi WAR rules in 2018. Look for the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series to release a 20-25 race schedule.

The partnership will allow the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League and the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series to co-sanction events throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. “This is an excellent opportunity to help promote the growth of traditional sprint car racing in the Texas area,” commented POWRi WAR Director, Casey Shuman. “This partnership will allow us to co-sanction races throughout Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.”

The POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series will continue to operate as they always have with Series’ President Nathan Moore at the helm, but this partnership will leverage the tools and resources of POWRi to strengthen the presence in Texas and the surrounding states. “We are excited to partner with POWRi,” stated Nathan Moore, Elite Sprints President. “POWRi is very supportive in the direction we need to go in order to grow sprint car racing in the Texas area. When I contacted Casey, he agreed that a partnership with POWRi would be beneficial for the Elite Sprints and based this on the growth and exposure that the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints has experienced since partnering with POWRi.

For further information, visit www.powri.com, “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Unveils 2018 Schedule
  2. POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Series Schedule Released, 20 Events on Tap For 2015
  3. POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets Slated to Kick Off 2018 in Florida
  4. POWRi WAR Reveals 2017 Lucas Oil Sprints Schedule
  5. Stuckey Enterprises and Earl Pearson Jr. Join Forces for 2018
  6. Inaugural POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprints Season Opener at Fayette County Speedway on April 1st

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2017 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy