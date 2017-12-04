Elite Sprints to Join POWRi Sanction in 2018

Belleville, IL – The Texas-based Elite Sprint Car Series will come under POWRi sanction for 2018 effectively creating the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series. POWRi and the Elite Sprints have partnered together to continue the growth of traditional sprint car racing in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. The Elite Sprints are currently a non-wing 305 sprint care league and will be converting to POWRi WAR rules in 2018. Look for the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series to release a 20-25 race schedule.

The partnership will allow the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League and the POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series to co-sanction events throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. “This is an excellent opportunity to help promote the growth of traditional sprint car racing in the Texas area,” commented POWRi WAR Director, Casey Shuman. “This partnership will allow us to co-sanction races throughout Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.”

The POWRi Lucas Oil Elite Sprint Car Series will continue to operate as they always have with Series’ President Nathan Moore at the helm, but this partnership will leverage the tools and resources of POWRi to strengthen the presence in Texas and the surrounding states. “We are excited to partner with POWRi,” stated Nathan Moore, Elite Sprints President. “POWRi is very supportive in the direction we need to go in order to grow sprint car racing in the Texas area. When I contacted Casey, he agreed that a partnership with POWRi would be beneficial for the Elite Sprints and based this on the growth and exposure that the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints has experienced since partnering with POWRi.

